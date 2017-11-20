MPLX: Value Proposition Stronger Than Ever

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) recently announced its final planned dropdown to MPLX (MPLX), which comes with a staggering headline sticker price of $8,100mm. This is a hefty chunk of change for any firm, but for MPLX, this is one of the final steps before the management shifts gears on strategy. By this time in 2018, MPLX will have exhausted substantially all of the dropdown pipeline from its corporate sponsor, instead shifting gears to focus on organic growth projects and third-party acquisitions.

There is just one final bridge to cross after this announcement: the elimination of the incentive distribution rights ("IDR") structure, which will greatly simplify the corporate structure, lower overall costs of capital, and position Marathon Petroleum's interests more in-line with limited partners - which will be important given that the firm will then control two thirds of the common stock. With the uncertainty out of the way, MPLX should have no issue seeing its valuation multiple expand more in-line with its peer group. Fair value today is $41/share in my opinion, representing roughly 20% upside from current share prices.

Dropdown Details, Impact On Leverage

By the terms of the deal, Marathon Petroleum will receive $4,100mm in cash and $4,000mm worth of MPLX common equity for these assets, made up of roughly 112mm of common stock and another 2.3mm in general partner units in order to maintain the 2% general partner interest. At an acquisition multiple of 8.1x EBITDA, this deal is going to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit. While the actual asset base is unclear to me currently, broadly I think the pricing is right in this environment for refining logistics assets and fuels distribution. Given refineries nation-wide are operating at near-peak utilization, this is probably close to a high-water mark as far as asset earnings potential goes. Additionally, the variability of the earnings could vary significantly depending on underlying contract structure. I expect to learn more once the transaction closes.

Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA came in at $538mm; or a $2,152mm run-rate. Post drop-down, earnings potential in 2018 is going to be around $3,200mm, given the scheduled completions of various growth projections such as the Houston and Sherwood IX processing plants early next year (serving the Marcellus shale region). MPLX had $6,845mm in net debt at the end of Q3 2017, which will increase to $10,845mm given the debt component of this deal. Net debt/EBITDA leverage is going to be roughly 3.3x post-close by the end of next year assuming no debt paydown. As a result of the roughly 50/50 split between debt and equity, leverage at MPLX is relatively unchanged (3.1x at the end of Q3 2017). It is likely that once these transactions take place that the credit ratings agencies will further upgrade MPLX's ratings; Moody's has not released a public update on the firm since early this year, where it was looking for sustained leverage below 4x, as well as $1,750mm in EBITDA, before upgrading to Baa2. This would place the company firmly within investment grade. MPLX already can price its unsecured debt very cheaply (the 2025 bonds last traded at a yield to maturity of 3.7%), but further upgrades could move borrowing costs lower.

The equity component of this transaction is a little larger than I would have hoped (particularly given my view that shares are undervalued today), but it is in-line with MPLX's historic split for funding deals (50/50 debt and equity). Likely, this also plays into management's views on what it feels like market participants are valuing within the midstream space, as far as stock price is concerned. See MPLX President Mike Hennigan's commentary on the most recent conference call:

We believe the sector is looking for that activity as you call it. So, our view is coverage stability, solid balance sheet, all those things are being rewarded, whereas growth isn't being rewarded, but we do want to do what we said we would do. So, we previously guided for double-digit growth in 2018, we are going to honor that commitment.

The takeaway here is that management is keenly focused on the balance sheet, without getting too carried away on over-levering the capital structure or increasing the dividend too quickly, which means the firm can put retained cash flow to good use. Still, MPLX is by no means stingy with shareholders; the company had a coverage ratio of 1.33x last quarter on its distribution, despite yielding 6.8%. After the upcoming refining asset dropdrown, MPLX could easily afford $2.80/share in annual distributions, all while maintaining the usual bottom-end 1.1x coverage that midstream firms usually target. This gives the firm an easy runway for further solid distribution increases in 2018 and 2019; 10% likely in 2018, followed by a drop to high-single digits in 2019. Given the current yield and diversified asset structure, there is a lot to like here.

IDR Exchange: Simplifying The Corporate Structure

Not only does the general partner ("GP") often receive a regular distribution from any common units it holds, but in many cases MLPs also have IDRs in place, which are structured in a manner that incentivizes rapid distribution growth during the early stages of a MLP's life. As a result, early-stage MLPs are often characterized by higher leverage because of this, which can put limited partners ("LP"), aka investors like us, in a bit of a pickle. When MLP distribution rights sit high above the top hurdle rate - in MPLX's case, the GP is entitled to 48% of excess cash flow over and above ~$0.30/quarter - it can be difficult for a company to increase the distribution meaningfully to LP unitholders. As a result, MLPs that have restructured their IDRs (Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Genesis Energy (GEL), Buckeye Partners (BPL) were early movers) have seen their common units react favorably. Many of these firms trade at a premium as a result (on yield and EV/EBITDA), given LP holders are expected to have more exposure to upside potential.

As far as pricing of the IDR exchange, management has guided for an expected transaction value of 15-20x pro-forma GP/IDR distributions, which is on a near $360mm run-rate given at the current distribution level. As a result, this exchange is going to result in the neighborhood of $5,400mm-7,200mm worth of common stock issuance, or 180mm shares at the mid-point of valuation guidance and current share prices. While this seems like it would be incredibly dilutive, it is important to remember that this frees up a lot of distributable cash flow that will no longer be sent off to the general partner. Once that cash flow is available to shareholders, the impact to distribution coverage is minimal, but shareholders now have exposure to 100% of the upside in future cash flow. Overall, I find the simplification transaction compelling. While this will be one of the largest IDR exchanges, and the last big wave of IDR eliminates occurred back in 2009/2010, the valuation multiple is in-line with other similar transactions.

Valuation Takeaway

Today, MPLX trades at roughly 9.4x next year's EBITDA estimates, once the impact of the recent dropdown is included (assuming full year contribution). Most other midstream firms trade at 10-11.5x EBITDA: Buckeye Partners, Williams Partners (WPZ), Kinder Morgan (KMI), etc. as key comps. This is in addition to the midstream space as a whole trading at multi-year lows on forward earnings estimates. The EIA expects natural gas production to rise 7.8% in 2018 to 78.4bcf/d, and oil production to rise a similar percentage a well, to 9.9mm barrels/day. These are record levels of production, and MLPs are set to benefit immensely from that volume. Both oil and natural gas futures are pricing in increases next year as well, which should be supportive of those production increases. Broadly, it seems investors are leaning a little bit bearish on the MLP space, which I believe gives investors an opportunity. I'm bullish across most players in the sector, and think investors will be pleased with their total returns from the space over the next several years, but think MPLX represents one of the more compelling opportunities available.

