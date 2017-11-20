Mid-Con Energy Partners Struggles With Declining Production

Mid-Con remains a speculative play, with production growth likely one of the necessary catalysts for significant upside.

Mid-Con will likely generate $10+ million in positive cash flow in 2018 with $55 oil, although debt reduction is likely to remain a priority over more substantial growth.

Production has been declining significantly faster than expected, with Q3 2017 down around 10% from December 2016, excluding acquisitions.

Mid-Con appears to have addressed its credit facility issues for the time being at the cost of selling its Southern Oklahoma assets and raising new preferred equity.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has sold its Southern Oklahoma properties for $25 million and raised another $15 million through convertible preferred units. Those moves probably get Mid-Con out of credit facility trouble for a while and gives it some liquidity for small acquisitions.

However, Mid-Con has also been dealing with higher than expected base production declines, which has called into question one of Mid-Con's key selling points - that it could maintain or grow production at relatively low oil prices. Mid-Con needs to show that its recent waterflood investments can overcome those base production declines in order for its units to have substantial upside again.

The Southern Oklahoma Divestiture

Mid-Con sold its Southern Oklahoma assets for $25 million or around $46,300 per flowing BOE based on Q3 2017 production of 540 BOEPD (nearly 100% oil). This appears to be around the estimated PV-10 for those assets at $50 oil and 2016 year-end reserves, and also within the range I believed that Mid-Con could get for its Southern Oklahoma properties (albeit at the low end).

Mid-Con's Southern Oklahoma properties have seen substantial production declines for a while. Their 2016 production averaged 752 BOEPD, with December 2016's average production being only 652 BOEPD. Southern Oklahoma production fell another 17% from December 2016 to Q3 2017's 540 BOEPD as there were increasing water cuts at those properties, while Mid-Con had also invested only a minimal amount of capital into those properties during the past couple years.

New Convertible Preferred Units

In addition to the Southern Oklahoma divestiture, Mid-Con has also raised another $15 million via convertible preferred units to help pay down its credit facility debt and provide liquidity for small acquisitions.

Mid-Con now has 11.6 million Class A Convertible Preferred Units and 11.0 million Class B Convertible Preferred Units. These units are scheduled to receive $3.2 million per year in combined distributions, and may be converted into common units by the holders. In August 2021, the holders may also elect to redeem their units for cash (up to $40 million if no preferred units are converted into common).

While the new preferred equity raise appears to have been necessary to address Mid-Con's credit facility issues and provide some liquidity, it also reduces Mid-Con's ultimate upside due to the potential conversion at $1.36 per unit.

Production Declines Are Concerning

A large part of Mid-Con's appeal was its apparent ability to generally maintain or increase production while simultaneously reducing debt at $50 oil. Mid-Con's initial 2017 guidance called for 3,700 BOEPD at its midpoint, which was only a slight decline from its December 2016 average production of 3,760 BOEPD. It was also expected that Mid-Con's December 2017 average production would end up higher than its December 2016 production as it made more investments in the back half of the year.

At $50 oil, in addition to the potential production growth, Mid-Con was expected to reduce its debt by $6 million to $7 million in 2017 despite nearly $5 million in negative hedge value. Mid-Con's debt situation fits that expectation as its debt has remained unchanged during the first three quarters of 2017, while spending $4.2 million on an acquisition. Mid-Con's production has fallen considerably though, and has significantly underperformed expectations.

With the Southern Oklahoma divestiture estimated to close at the end of November, Mid-Con's full year production may be reduced by around 45 BOEPD. However, Mid-Con also made an acquisition (Wheatland) in June 2017 that added 125 BOEPD in current production, which may translate into a 65 BOEPD impact on 2017 production. Thus, Mid-Con's current 3,550 BOEPD guidance midpoint for 2017 would translate into around 3,530 BOEPD production excluding 2017 acquisitions and divestitures. This is nearly at the low end of its initial 2017 guidance range and represents a 6% decline from December 2016 levels. As well, the 3,500 BOEPD in Q3 2017 production includes the full benefit of the Wheatland acquisition and no impact from the Southern Oklahoma divestiture. Without the Wheatland production, Mid-Con's Q3 2017 production may have been 10% lower than its December 2016 production.

Mid-Con did reduce its full year capital expenditure budget from $13 million to $10 million, but that should not have a huge impact on 2017 average production. The future may be a bit better though as its has divested its significantly declining Southern Oklahoma production and has mentioned that it expects waterflood growth in its Permian and Northeastern Oklahoma properties to offset some of the declines from earlier in the year.

2018 Outlook

Mid-Con's Q3 2017 production would have been around 2,960 BOEPD without its Southern Oklahoma assets. Mid-Con's revised 2017 guidance appears to indicate that it expects production (excluding Southern Oklahoma) to increase in Q4 2017.

Therefore I am assuming that Mid-Con can average 3,100 BOEPD in production in 2018 with a $10 million capital expenditure budget. This production is estimated to be 93.5% oil, declining slightly from 2017 levels due to the Southern Oklahoma divestiture. This is perhaps a fairly optimistic scenario as it assumes the waterflood investments will start growing Mid-Con's production after it has declined throughout 2017 so far.

At $55 WTI oil, I would estimated that Mid-Con can generate $55.5 million in revenue during 2018, inclusive of slightly negative hedge value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,057,953 $52.00 $55.00 Natural Gas 441,285 $2.80 $1.20 Hedge Value -$0.70 Total $55.50

I've used $16.25 per BOE as an estimate for lease operating expenses, which is a bit lower than 2017 levels. The Southern Oklahoma divestiture probably will help lower the per BOE lease operating expense rate since I think those properties may average somewhere in the low-20s.

Production taxes are estimated at around 6% with the elimination of the Oklahoma EOR tax credit. This leads to an estimate of positive $11.9 million in cash flow for 2018 at $55 WTI oil.

Given Mid-Con's past credit facility issues, it may prioritize paying down debt some more in 2018 rather than upping its capital expenditure budget for more growth.

Based on year-end 2018 debt and EBITDA levels, it appears that Mid-Con can keep its debt to EBITDA under 4.0x at year-end if oil averages around $46+ during 2018.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $19.00 Production Taxes $3.40 Cash G&A $5.00 Interest Expense $3.00 Preferred Distributions $3.20 Capital Expenditures $10.00 Total $43.60

Valuation

Mid-Con's estimated value fluctuates significantly since its market capitalization represents only a small portion of its total enterprise value. A 10% increase in its total enterprise value translates into close to a 50% increase in its common unit value.

If Mid-Con is valued based on 3,100 BOEPD in production, year-end 2018 estimated debt levels and a long-term oil price of $50 (current 2020 strip is around $51), then it would be worth approximately $1.20 per unit with an EV to EBITDA multiple of 6x.

A $1 change in the long-term price of oil used in this calculation would change Mid-Con's estimated value by around $0.23 per unit, while a 100 BOEPD change in production (assuming no changes to capital expenditures) would change Mid-Con's estimated value by around $0.21 per unit. Mid-Con's potential value is also affected by the potential conversion of its preferred units into common units.

Conclusion

It once appeared that Mid-Con may have been able to reach close to 4,000 BOEPD in production in 2019, but instead quicker than expected base production declines and its Southern Oklahoma divestiture has left it with potentially less than 3,000 BOEPD in current production. Mid-Con expects that its waterflood investments should start reversing some of the recent production declines, so current production may be a trough.

Mid-Con's common units could increase in value quickly due to its fairly high level of leverage if it can start growing production again and/or long-term oil prices move upwards. However, there is increasing uncertainty about how well it can grow production given its challenges in 2017 so far. Mid-Con remains a speculative play that I retain a small position in. I may add to my position at around $1 or under as a bet that Mid-Con can generate some growth.

