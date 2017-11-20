BioMarin Pharmaceutical: Appeal Improves, Not A Buyer Yet

BioMarin (BMRN) is a much debated stock even as its stock has been trading in a relative narrow $80-100 trading range so far this year, actually trading towards the lower end of that range at the moment. As it has been a while since I checked upon the prospect for the business, being January of this year, it is time to review the situation again. In January, the title and conclusion of my article was the following: "Orphan Pharma model does not warrant special valuation."

Today, I think that expectations have come down as BioMarin has seen continued growth, made therapeutic progress while shares have been flat and have again underperformed the market quite a bit. This has de-risked the investment thesis quite a bit, although I am not pulling the buy trigger yet.

Focus On Rare Diseases

BioMarin focuses on rare diseases, which has two benefits for investors other than the drawback that patient populations are small. These benefits are the fact that competition is often limited and that prices which can be charged are often high. While this could normally result in pricing scrutiny, this is often not the case for these "orphan" drugs, as regulators understand the need for premium pricing for diseases which involve small patient populations.

The company has been a publicly traded business since 1999 (after being founded two years earlier) and following some momentum surrounding the dot-com bubble, shares have largely traded in the single digits. Shares rose to $40 in 2007 to fall back to $10 during the crisis after which a multi-year momentum run started and shares hit a high of $150 in 2015, before falling back to current levels at around $80.

The company has grown its sales from roughly $100 million a decade ago to levels around $1.3 billion by now, aided by organic growth as well as multiple acquisitions including Huxley, LEAD, ZyStor, Zacharon and Prosensa. The 10 times increase in sales has in part been offset by roughly 80% dilution over this time period, in part because the company is not yet profitable.

Gaining Traction

BioMarin actually enjoyed some therapeutic success in the 2000s, but these approvals failed to move the needle in a significant way in terms of the finances. The joint venture with Genzyme, which resulted in approval of Aldurazyme in 2003, generates just very modest revenues. Naglazyme, which was approved in 2005, has done a bit better, but these two drugs were not sufficient to drive sustainable profitability.

The momentum run in the shares back in 2007 was driven by Kuvan, for which the company received FDA approval that year. This drug was the first drug approved to treat phenylketonuria, targeting a 50,000 patient group in the developed world. That approval and the fact that sales of Naglazyme and Aldurazyme had steadily grown to $200 million on a combined basis at the time fuelled enthusiasm among investors.

Nonetheless shares were falling during the recession years and it took until 2012 for shares to hit the $40 mark again, as sales had risen towards the half a billion mark in the meantime, while the company was unable to post profits in part because R&D investments were running at $300 million per annum.

The company continued to make progress which included FDA approval of Vimizim 2014 to treat patients who suffer from Morquio A Syndrome. This approval, dealmaking and past approvals resulted in BioMarin being active with five products in 2015. This included Vimizim, Naglazyme, Kuvan, Aldurazyme and Firdapse combined generating $884 million in sales that year as the stock peaked at $150 per share.

Investors were clearly buying into growth as sales were on the verge of breaking the billion mark while losses were pretty steep at several hundred million a year on the back of R&D efforts which totalled 70% of sales at the time. The peak valuation at $150 per share implied that all of the business was trading at $24 billion for a 25 times sales multiple, as actual growth was not that impressive at 20% while the company continued to bleed money.

Expectations Continue To Come Down

Shares have seen a correction alongside the wider biotechnology/pharmaceutical space since 2015. Worries about pricing, the $700 million mistake to acquire Prosensa and its Duchenne candidate, and focus on fundamentals by investors pressured the stock for a long time.

In the meantime, the company continued to grow its top line sales although it has failed to reach profitability. The company grew sales by 26% last year to $1.12 billion. Growth is driven by the two leading products of BioMarin. Sales of Kuvan advanced 46% and Vimizim revenues were up 59%, each to roughly $350 million a year. Revenues from Naglazyme were flattish at $300 million, as sales of Aldurazyme were down slightly, and come in at less than $100 million a year.

The company reported a huge $630 million loss last year on a GAAP basis but managed to post a loss of just $36 million on a non-GAAP basis. I must say that BioMarin has been very aggressive in its adjustments. Not only did the company adjust for $135 million in stock-based compensation, but it also furthermore excluded $32 million in interest expenses and $56 million in depreciation expenses, next to of course large amortisation charges and impairment charges. After adding back the first three items, I end up with much more reliable loss estimate of $259 million, a significant amount.

When the company released its 2016 results, BioMarin guided for 2017 sales of $1.25-1.30 billion, a 12-16% increase compared to 2016. GAAP losses should narrow to $140-180 million as adjusted profits were predicted to come in at $30-70 million.

2017 So Far

The company has been off to a great start this year as first-quarter revenues rose by 28% to $304 million. This was driven by growth across all of its approved products (at double-digit percentages) and notably by a 45% increase in Vimizim sales in particular. The company furthermore received approval from the FDA and relevant European authorities for Brineura to treat CLN2 which is a form of the Batten disease. It is important to note how rare this disease is, as just 20 children are born with this disease every year in the US.

Second-quarter sales growth slowed down to just 6% as revenues came in at $317 million. Brineura recorded debut sales of just $0.3 million as growth slowed down in a significant way across all of the company's other marketed products and were actually down 3% for Vimizim after a very strong first quarter. Nonetheless, management sounded an upbeat note on the prospects for the business following approval and launch of Brineura and strong therapeutic results for BMN 270, its product to treat haemophilia A.

Despite the apparently softer sales results for Q2, the company upped the sales guidance for the year by $35 million to $1.28-1.33 billion, as adjusted losses are expected to narrow by $35 million to $115-155 million, while the GAAP guidance was kept unchanged.

Alongside the release of the third-quarter results, at the end of October, BioMarin received breakthrough therapy designation for BMN 270, also known as Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec. This drug has been developed to treat patients which haemophilia A, which mostly affects males. In fact about one in every 5,000 male births has this condition. That makes it a relative prevalent disease to be categorised as "rare". Good for patients, but disappointing for BioMarin: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) recently received FDA approval for its Hemlibra drug which targets the same market. Good for BioMarin: Its test results so far appear to be very strong.

The third-quarter results were furthermore solid, as sales were up 19% to $334 million although product revenue growth was not that impressive, while sales of Brineura hit $3.1 million in its second-quarter following approval. The company furthermore narrowed its sales guidance to $1.29-1.32 billion and raised adjusted earnings estimates to $60-80 million.

Expectations And Valuation

BioMarin ended Q3 on a sound financial footing, holding $1.67 billion in cash while it operates with $1.17 billion in (convertible) debt. The 175 million outstanding shares are valued at $14.3 billion but this includes a net cash position of $500 million, needed to fund operating losses. Valued at around $14 billion, sales multiples have narrowed to less than 11 times, although it remains very steep of course. The issue is that while the company predicts modest adjusted earnings this year, realistic losses still come in around $150 million if we account for stock-based compensation, interest payments and depreciation charges.

So while top line results continue to pick up nicely and losses are coming down at a rapid pace, it is hard to argue if shares are expensive or not at 11 times sales. BioMarin is quite diversified with six marketed products at this point in time, including relatively nice diversification across products, as the reality is that higher sales and actual profits are needed to justify the valuation. The real pick-up in sales and profits has to come from BMN 270, alongside growth of its current portfolio. While the future looks good, it always remains to be seen if approval comes in for BMN 270 (although that seems relatively secure) as the potential sales contribution remains uncertain as well, even if the market opportunity is large.

Becoming More Constructive

In January, I praised BioMarin for its excellent therapeutic results over the past decade, diversification of the business and focus on less competitive indications.

That said, I still called the valuation expensive at $15 billion with sales coming in at $1.1 billion at the time, as the company was still bleeding a lot of cash. In the meantime, valuations have fallen to $14 billion, sales have grown to $1.3 billion, losses have come down, and the company has made a lot of progress with BMN 270.

At the start of the year I pegged 2020 sales at anywhere between $1.5 and $3 billion on which I concluded that earnings could come in anywhere between flat and a billion, as BioMarin needed to post results towards the upper end of the range to justify the valuation. Based on current trends, I am more comfortable to peg relativistic sales at $2.0-3.5 billion in 2020 or the year thereafter, which combined with operating margins of 0-40% could yield operating profits between flat and $1.4 billion.

In that latter case and after applying market multiple, a $20 billion valuation could easily be justified, which works out a 12% compounded return per year in the coming three years. To drive real appeal, the company has to deliver on such promises, although shares probably trade at a premium earnings multiple if the company delivers on this promise, which nonetheless is a daunting task. After all sales would nearly have to triple in the coming 3-4 years, which depends almost entirely on the progress of BMN 270.

With most established pharma names trading at 4-5 times sales, the current valuation seems to imply that sales need to more than double to $>3 billion to justify today's valuation. That will be a challenge and requires a pick-up in sales of all of BioMarin's current products, as well as success with BMN 270. As such, a trajectory is still highly uncertain I am still not pulling the buy trigger, although I am recognising that the continued pressure on the shares and fundamental progress means that BioMarin has been de-risked quite a bit at this point compared to the start of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.