Selecta Biosciences: A Contrarian Investment
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
We bought a long position in Selecta Biosciences last week.
Investors seem to have overreacted to the initial phase 2 data for SEL-212 in chronic severe gout.
Additional data from this phase 2 trial will be presented in Q1 2018 (which is expected to include the data from the higher dose cohorts).
We bought a starter position in Selecta Biosciences (SELB) last week and added more today. The stock fell last week after the company released data from an ongoing clinical trial of SER-212 in