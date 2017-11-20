SCHD: Dividend Investing Is Outperforming
About: Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary
SCHD has been outperforming the S&P 500 recently.
Heavy exposure to the IT sector will continue to benefit the fund.
Strong likelihood dividends at major US companies will go up next year.
Main Thesis
The purpose of this article is to articulate why the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) will be a strong investment heading in to 2018. To do so, I will look