Can Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Succeed Where Others Have Failed?
About: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), Includes: ZFGN
by: Biotech Beast
Summary
RYTM is developing setmelanotide for select rare diseases where obesity is a symptom.
Efficacy data in the patients currently being targeted looks encouraging.
Toxicity could ruin the fun for RYTM investors.
Investors might look at ZFGN's beloranib as a precautionary tale.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) is a biopharmaceutical company which recently conducted an IPO raising $125.8 million and trades with a market cap of approximately $700 million. The company’s lead candidate is the peptide drug