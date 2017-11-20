Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Can Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Succeed Where Others Have Failed?

|
About: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), Includes: ZFGN
by: Biotech Beast
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Biotech Beast
Biotech, healthcare, long/short equity, event-driven
Summary

RYTM is developing setmelanotide for select rare diseases where obesity is a symptom.

Efficacy data in the patients currently being targeted looks encouraging.

Toxicity could ruin the fun for RYTM investors.

Investors might look at ZFGN's beloranib as a precautionary tale.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) is a biopharmaceutical company which recently conducted an IPO raising $125.8 million and trades with a market cap of approximately $700 million. The company’s lead candidate is the peptide drug