In this article, I will present my base- and best-case valuations for Ensco (ESV). While, of course, such valuations are meaningful and relevant to an investment thesis, I don’t in any way think they are wholly sufficient. Following the dictates of the greats (e.g., Klarman, Buffett, Graham, etc.), looking at the downside is what matters first and foremost. If you get that right, the upside will take care of itself. In that regard, this article really builds off the work from my recent article Ensco: Worst-Case Valuation. In that article, I dive into what I see as the potential downside risk an investor in Ensco would have relative to current levels. However, for any good investment idea, you want an asymmetric risk/reward proposition. As Mohnish Pabrai advocates for in his book The Dhandho Investor, you want to get into “Heads I win, tails I don’t lose much” sorts of situations. So, this article, together with my previous article, should be read in tandem as my case for why Ensco currently presents investors with exactly the sort of asymmetric risk/reward proposition we should want to get into as investors.

Because this article is premised on my worst-case valuation article, it will be helpful to restate some of the assumptions I used in that article which will also carry through to the discussion here. First, I look at the issues related to the offshore drillers as being the result of a (what I think is quite uncontroversial) supply/demand imbalance – too many rigs, not enough demand for the rigs. In my worst-case valuation presented in my previous article, I really hone in on rectifying this imbalance by solely looking at what a correction on the supply side might result in. Here, my base-case and best-case valuations will look more at what the effects of a dynamic rebalancing resulting from supply as well as demand corrections might entail. As in my worst-case valuation, the methods employed here are definitely more of the back-of-the-envelope variety as opposed to the hyper-precise-spreadsheet-modeling variety. Again, the hope is to be approximately right rather than precisely wrong. So, with that being said, let’s dive into the valuations.

Base-Case Valuation



Offshore drilling is a cyclical industry, so unless you think offshore drilling is in the midst of some sort of secular decline (which I obviously don’t), you have to believe that the industry will snap back from its current nadir. That snap-back will be the result of some combination of supply and demand corrections of the sort referenced above. To me, the most likely scenario for a correction in offshore will result from some combination of drillers’ scrapping rigs and reducing supply together with customers’ increasing demand due to rising oil prices and/or a need to reinvest in offshore capex which has been neglected in the past few years as a result of the downturn.

To snap back from the current nadir and return to something like peak utilization and peak day-rates, for my base-case, I will assume the industry will have to write-down and scrap 30% of its rigs. For the purposes here, I will assume Ensco’s fleet is average relative to the rest of the industry (arguably a conservative assumption), so it too will end up scrapping and writing down roughly 30% of its rigs. In this base-case scenario, my hypothesis is that it would be this scrapping process (which, of course, could take several years, who knows) along with the need on the part of customers to re-invest in their offshore portfolios (which, again, have been neglected in the previous few years), together with perhaps a modest increase in the price of oil (one doesn’t need to suppose massive spike in this scenario), which would fuel the return to peak utilization and peak day-rates.

The following chart depicts Ensco’s current fleet make-up, per its latest Fleet Status Report, along with the make-up that would result from a roughly 30% reduction (for simplicity, I’m assuming an evenly weighted reduction across rig types):

Source: Created by Rational Techne

As we can see, such a scrapping process would leave Ensco with roughly 8 drillships, 12 semisubs, and 27 jack-ups. Ex hypothesi, because such a scenario would result in a return to peak utilization and peak day-rates, using data from IHS Markit regarding previous peak utilization (I’m assuming 90% utilization, even though historical figures are higher) and peak day-rates (I’m assuming $150,000 for jack-ups, $375,000 for semi-subs, and $425,000 for drillships, again, even though historical figures are slightly higher), we would be left with something like the following annualized revenue figures, separated out on a rig-type basis, as well as in aggregate:

Source: Created by Rational Techne

In prior years of peak-utilization and day-rates (e.g., 2005-2013), net margins regularly ranged from roughly 30%-45%. In my previous article on my estimate of valuation in a worst-case scenario, I assumed a very conservative (relative to these historical precedents) margin of 15%. Here, I will assume a still conservative margin (again, relative to historical precedent) midway between the two of 22.5%. In such a scenario, this would result in net income of $883,254,375. Based on current share count, this would result in EPS of $2.02. Again, historically, in periods of peak-utilization and day-rates, P/E’s have commonly been in the low-to-mid teens. Here, however, I will conservatively assume a P/E of 8. These assumptions imply 197% (i.e., ~3x) upside from current levels:

Source: Created by Rational Techne

Best-Case Valuation

For my best-case valuation, building off the ideas from my base-case valuation, I will assume the industry could return to peak utilization and day-rates (again, perhaps over the course of several years), as a result of having to rationalize the rig fleet industry-wide by scrapping and writing down 10% of assets. This, together with increased demand resulting from customers’ need to reinvest in their offshore portfolios as well as a healthy increase in the price of oil (this is the optimistic scenario after all) could result in the following sort of valuation.

First, we must note the generic change in Ensco’s fleet that would occur:

Source: Created by Rational Techne

With roughly 11 drillships, 15 semi-subs, and 34 jack-ups, and assuming the same sorts of peak-utilization and peak day-rates assumed in the base-case valuation, we get the following annualized revenue figures, separated out on a rig-type basis, as well as in aggregate:

Source: Created by Rational Techne

For this best-case valuation, I will assume Ensco can achieve the lower end of the historical range of net margins in periods of peak utilization and day-rates – namely, 30%. This would result in net income of $1,517,670,000. Based on current share count, this implies EPS of $3.48. To keep a bit of a tether to reality, we will stick with our conservative assumption (again, relative to history) of a P/E of 8. These assumptions imply 411% (i.e., ~5x) upside from current levels:

Source: Created by Rational Techne

General Observations and Caveats Regarding these Valuations:



First of all, these valuations are not definitive and precise regarding what I see as the base-case and best-case valuations. Instead, they give more of an archetypal feel of what one might expect in the base- and best-case scenarios. One can easily tweak the numbers around the input assumptions I’ve used to get a feel for the variance around these archetypal numbers which would more accurately give a feel for the base- and best-cases as I see them. Again, I’m not shooting for a precise price target here. Instead, I’m looking to get a feel for the range of expectations. The important point is that all parts of these ranges are significantly higher than current prices.

Secondly, in this article, I don’t in any way address risks to the thesis. I did this more so in my previous article on the worst-case valuation, which I linked to at the beginning of this article. In that article, I discuss Ensco’s debt as an issue to look out for during any holding period. Additionally, I allude to what I see as the important structural fact that offshore oil accounts for 30% of worldwide production. This fact is an important starting point that might be used in attempts to counter the oft-heard objections of the impact of things like shale oil and electric vehicles, among other things, which look to be some of the major threats against future offshore oil production. In the future, I envision writing an article solely focused on risks to a long thesis for Ensco, so be on the look-out.

Third, to clarify on issues of time-frame and volatility, I envision my holding period in Ensco to be along the lines of something like 3-5 years. I fully expect it will be a rocky ride along the way, full of a lot of volatility, so other similarly-minded investors should definitely go in with this expectation. In some ways this is the sort of stock that it would be nice to buy and “put away in a drawer” during its holding period, so that you didn’t have to endure the volatility. But, hey, it’s not volatility that matters; it’s risk (defined as the chance for a permanent loss of capital) versus potential return, and the risk/return ratio for Ensco over this sort of holding period, as I’ve tried to show, definitely seems to favor investors on the long side.

Finally, a disclaimer: I feel like this should go without saying, but I guess I’ll say it, nevertheless. The thoughts expressed in this article, as well as in my companion article on what I see as a worst-case for Ensco, represent my thinking after having done my own due diligence. If you decide to do something ridiculous like “taking my word for it” without doing due diligence for yourself, that’s on you, friend. Happy investing!