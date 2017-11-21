Focus of Article

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company, but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics”, including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted NLY’s and CYS’s valuation fluctuations. I will provide a similar type of analysis on two different mREIT companies towards the end of the quarter (to provide additional insight within this sector). Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection with regard to NLY’s and CYS’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 11/17/2017). This quarter, I wanted to provide NLY’s and CYS’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have similar investing and risk management strategies.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q4 2017 (Through 11/17/2017)

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same time frame.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2017; Through 11/17/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% to 4.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2017. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (0.57), (0.59), (0.66), and (0.25) to settle its price at 100.06, 102.09, 103.47, and 102.98, respectively. As such, a modest price decrease occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 11/17/2017, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within the 3.5% coupon had a noticeably more severe price decrease.

When compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) had taken a more “wait and see” attitude during the first three quarters of 2017. This positively impacted fixed-rate agency MBS prices (especially lower coupons). However, with the FOMC likely to raise the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate in December 2017 and several times in 2018, MBS prices have partially “reversed course” and net decreased during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2017; Through 11/17/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA.OB and FMCC.OB holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% to 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2017. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (0.23), (0.32), (0.49), and (0.63) to settle its price at 100.00, 102.70, 104.73, and 106.66, respectively. As such, a minor price decrease occurred on the 3.0% coupon, while a modest price decrease occurred on the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 11/17/2017, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons had slight differences in cumulative net price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017), let us take a look at how these price movements impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, NLY and CYS.

NLY and CYS Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis

Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within NLY’s and CYS’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - NLY and CYS Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q4 2017; Through 11/17/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017, which I highlighted to readers in prior mREIT articles. This led to most mREIT companies reporting an increase in BV during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). Generally speaking, a more negative relationship has occurred during the first half of the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017).

As shown in Table 3 above, NLY and CYS experienced a minor-to-modest negative relationship (proportionately speaking) between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2017. Due to this negative relationship at the end of October 2017, I correctly projected AGNC would report a BV decrease as of 10/31/2017 when compared to 9/30/2017.

However, as Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December. This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC’s more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. As most readers know, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unexpected for most market participants. In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc.), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the “knee-jerk” reaction in debt/equity markets (quick, notable increase in rates/yields). However, as had been seen during the first three quarters of 2017, the quick reaction that occurred late last year was “tamped down” per se by a reversal in rates/yields. However, with the FOMC likely to raise the Fed Funds Rate in December 2017 and several times in 2018, MBS prices have partially reversed course during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017).

Using the top portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 11/17/2017 I am projecting NLY’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($267) million. This net valuation loss is solely the valuation fluctuations of the REIT’s investment and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This is notably less attractive fluctuation (proportionately speaking) when compared to a net valuation gain of $34, $12, and $254 million reported by NLY during the first, second, and third quarters of 2017, respectively. It should be noted last quarter I projected the company’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $257 million. As such, my last quarter’s projection was nearly an identical match to NLY’s reported results (only a $3 million variance).

Now using the bottom portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 11/17/2017 I am projecting CYS’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($25) million. As was the case with NLY, this net valuation loss is solely the valuation fluctuations of CYS’s MBS and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. Similar to NLY, this is a notably less attractive fluctuation (proportionately speaking) when compared to a net valuation (loss) gain of ($12), $5, and $46 million reported by CYS during the first, second, and third quarters of 2017, respectively. It should be noted last quarter I projected the company’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $50 million. As such, my last quarter’s projection was nearly an identical match to CYS’s reported results as well (only a $4 million variance).

Conclusions Drawn

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (a notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017, which I highlighted to readers in prior mREIT articles. This led most mREIT companies to report an increase in BV during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). However, a more negative relationship has occurred during the first half of the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017). This is the main reason why I believe it is a very high probability NLY and CYS had a BV decrease during the first half of the fourth quarter of 2017 (through 11/17/2017) when compared to the end of the prior quarter.

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting NLY’s and CYS’s BV as of 11/17/2017 was approximately $11.30 and $8.55 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes NLY’s and CYS’s common stock dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/17/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD (however close to my SELL range). My current price target for the stock is approximately $11.85 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last NLY article. My current entry price for the stock is approximately $10.75 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last NLY article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CYS as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/17/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a slight increase when compared to my last CYS article (approximately three months ago), due to the fact management has a notable portion of the company’s derivative instruments towards the shorter/intermediate end of the yield curve.

Therefore, I currently rate CYS as a HOLD (however close to my BUY range). My current price target for the stock is approximately $9.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is an increase of $0.10 per share when compared to my last CYS article. My current entry price for the stock is approximately $8.10 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price is an increase of $0.05 per share when compared to my last CYS article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017). Readers should also understand certain trends may change between now and the end of the quarter. As such, constant monitoring of all the variables at play within the mREIT sector needs to occur (which I continuously perform).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

