Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) recently reported additional Phase 2 data that were not as compelling as the initial data reported this summer. The number of patients reaching the end of the 5-month treatment phase was around 50% in most cohorts and the response of patients in the “treat” part (receiving pegsiticase alone in the fourth and fifth month) was disappointing with one cohort having zero response rate and the other three having a 30-40% response rate.

The market punished Selecta by cutting the share price in half, but I would like to point out that this is not a question of whether SEL-212 works, but a question of how well it works. And after the update from two weeks ago, the conclusion is that it doesn’t work as well as we thought it would, based on the initial data. However, I should also note that this is a dose-ranging trial and that the company has not yet identified the dose with which it will proceed to the Phase 3 trial, and there are other possibilities to improve clinical activity, which I will discuss later in the article.

I think that the market overreacted to early November data and I remain long and optimistic about SEL-212’s chances of success, but I am not as optimistic about the product’s market dominance, though that still remains to be determined.

Overview of additional data

Below are the key takeaways from the early November announcement.

1. This is a dose-ranging trial. The goal of the SEL-212 Phase 2 trial is to identify the right ratio of pegsiticase and SVP-Rapamycin (SVP-R for convenience). The chart below shows that:

- Both doses of pegsiticase alone reduce serum uric acid (SUA for convenience) well, but efficacy is lost soon thereafter.

- The combination of a low dose pegsiticase and low doses of SVP-R also do not control SUA well for an extended period of time. Most patients in the cohorts 3, 4 and 5 did not reach the end of treatment at five months (shown as the black line in the chart).

- Cohorts 6, 7 and 8 have done the best with roughly half of patients reaching the end of treatment with adequate SUA control.

Source: Selecta investor presentation

2. Pegsiticase loses efficacy after SVP-R is discontinued. Charts from cohorts 5, 6, 7 and 8 show that after administration of SVP-R is stopped, response rates drop considerably, from roughly 70% across all four cohorts to 0% in cohort 5 and to 30-40% in the other three cohorts. It is possible that the response rate would be lower even if SVP-R was co-administered through the end of the study, but the drop-off seems too steep after patients end the “teach and treat” phase.

There are a number of potential scenarios that the company might want to explore – finding the right pegsiticase/SVP-R ratio (this is being explored in final Phase 2 cohorts - a higher dose of SVP-R), longer “teach and treat” phase, or simply administering both pegsiticase and SVP-R all the time (this is planned to start in Q1 2018), though safety might be a problem with longer-term administration of SVP-R.

Source: Selecta investor presentation

3. The point about higher SVP-R doses having better activity (and these are currently being tested in additional cohorts), was confirmed in the Phase 1b trial, where the 0.15 mg/kg dose of SVP-R had 100% clinical activity after one month compared to 70% for the 0.1 mg/kg dose in the Phase 1b trial. The 0.1 mg/kg cohort had clinical activity of 80% at month 1 in the Phase 2 trial with 3-month activity dropping to 70% and to 40% at month 5 (but month 5 is with pegsiticase alone).

Source: Selecta investor presentation

4. Serum uric acid levels are correlated with anti-drug antibody (ADA) titers. In the presentation slide below, we can see that patients that had low SUAs also had low ADA titers. The majority of non-responsive, high-ADA patients were in pegsiticase alone cohorts and in the lower dose combination cohorts with SVP-R.

5. Percentage of gout flares after month one (24%) was slightly higher than previously reported but still significantly lower than pegsiticase alone (50% in a small patient sample) and Krystexxa (74-81% in Phase 3 trials and 52% based on initial TRIPLE trial data).

Source: Selecta presentation

6. SEL-212 was generally well-tolerated with 11 serious adverse events (SAEs), 7 of which were related to SEL-212 (all infusion reactions) while the other four were deemed not related to study drug. There were no additional SAEs related to study drug compared to June data (these 7 SAEs were reported in June). Stomatitis and oral lesions (a known side effect of Rapamycin) were observed in several patients, but most were mild to moderate and transient in nature.

Analysts defending SEL-212

Four analysts were out with notes in early November and three remain bullish on Selecta (emphasis added):

Canaccord reiterated its buy rating and $30 price target. The firm said that the SVP particle can simply always be dosed in combination with pegsiticase to control uric acid. The ongoing Phase 2 trial continues to show dose-dependent SUA suppression with higher doses of SVP-R, a positive in the firm’s view . Canaccord also notes that the antibody data was very clean and strongly correlated with loss of SUA control, which is a positive. The firm still expects positive Phase 2 data for SEL-212 and believes that a completed Phase 2 data showing effective ADA suppression by the SVP-R platform will help select the proper dosing for Phase 3 trial and bolster the odds of SEL-212’s Phase 3 success and eventual approval.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial continues to show dose-dependent SUA suppression with higher doses of SVP-R, a positive in the firm’s view The firm still expects positive Phase 2 data for SEL-212 and believes that a completed Phase 2 data showing effective ADA suppression by the SVP-R platform will help select the proper dosing for Phase 3 trial and bolster the odds of SEL-212’s Phase 3 success and eventual approval. Stifel maintained its buy rating but reduced its price target from $32 to $26. New data suggests tolerance approach is complex to achieve but promising. Today’s data shows once SVP-R is stopped, the majority of patients reject the enzyme. Different protocols may now be tried, but at the very least, the approach seems more complex than originally hoped (based on animal data). Importantly, the observed 70% response rate at 3-4 months is significantly better than anything seen before for the tolerance of uricase enzymes in gout patients.

Today’s data shows once SVP-R is stopped, the majority of patients reject the enzyme. Different protocols may now be tried, but at the very least, the approach seems more complex than originally hoped (based on animal data). Importantly, Needham analyst Chad Messer says the selloff is “greatly overdone.” Messer continues to see a clear dose-dependent tolerization by SVP-R and said the company continues to plan on ending the Phase 2 trial by Q1 2018 and move into a pivotal trial next year. Messer has a buy rating and a $28 price target.

UBS is now neutral with a $12 price target.

My take on the situation

The November data update complicates the situation for SEL-212. As a Horizon Pharma (HZNP) investor, I took a very critical approach to the initial data and came to the conclusion that SEL-212 could become the new standard of care in chronic refractory gout and took a position in Selecta, but the latest data make that statement harder to make. However, I should note that I have no doubts about whether SEL-212 works and whether it will be approved – I still think chances are very high.

The question is how competitive SEL-212 will be to Krystexxa. My initial estimate was a 60-40 to 80-20 split in favor of SEL-212 in the 2020s and now, I don’t have as strong as an opinion as then (at least not for an 80-20 split), especially considering the latest data from the TRIPLE trial Horizon reported in early November, Horizon’s intention to evaluate the use of immunosuppressing agents (Azathioprine and CellCept) and Horizon’s commercial firepower compared to a potential newcomer like Selecta and SEL-212.

I should also note that Krystexxa can reach peak sales in excess of $400 million with a market penetration below 5% and I continue to believe that the market is large enough for two or more players and that both have significant growth potential. Horizon Pharma guided for Krystexxa peak sales in excess of $400 million in the rheumatology market alone. Horizon did not update its estimate yet but has expanded to the nephrology market, where it believes the opportunity is as large as in the rheumatology market.

In the latest investor presentation, CEO Walbert noted that Krystexxa would need to treat just 8,000-8,500 patients a year to get to $1 billion in annual sales. As a reminder, Horizon estimates the addressable market in the U.S. at 100,000 patients a year (50,000 in rheumatology and 50,000 in nephrology), while Selecta pegs the addressable market at 160,000 patients.

This is not the final SEL-212 Phase 2 data and we should see data from higher dose cohorts in Q1 2018, additional data from a cohort (or cohorts) of pegsiticase co-administrated with SVP-R for the whole treatment period along with the design of the Phase 3 trial later in 2018.

I still think SEL-212 has a very good chance to deliver solid results, especially with the higher SVP-R doses, and hopefully, without worrisome side effects (the highest dose in the Phase 2 trial was already tested in Phase 1b trial without major safety concerns and is 3x lower than the highest dose tested). The higher dose might be enough to achieve higher response rates than 30-40% observed in cohorts 6, 7 and 8 after five months and the use of SVP-R throughout the treatment period might also help improve efficacy.

55-60% (or higher) response rates and the ability to re-treat responders since they do not develop ADAs would be a very positive outcome for SEL-212 compared to Krystexxa (around 45% response rate) while much lower gout flare rates are still SEL-212’s competitive advantage (24% for SEL-212 compared to at least 50% for Krystexxa based on the initial TRIPLE trial data and 74-81% based on Phase 3 trial results). The additional advantage of SEL-212 is the once-a-month administration compared to once every two weeks for Krystexxa or as often as once-a-week in the first few weeks if physicians embrace the methods used in the TRIPLE trial.

There also appears to be a slow learning curve in this market since Horizon is still figuring things out with Krystexxa even though the product is several years on the market and I think that Selecta will find a way to improve efficacy of SEL-212, either in the Phase 3 study with a properly identified dose or, like Horizon, in post-market studies. One of the things SEL-212 might try in future trials (be it testing it in additional Phase 2 cohorts, Phase 3 or post-market studies) is the more frequent administration of pegsiticase in the “treat” phase – the one where it is administered without SVP-R.

Horizon discovered this in the TRIPLE trial – that patients that do not have adequate levels of Krystexxa in the blood develop ADAs and lose control of SUA. This might be happening with pegsiticase and might be leading to loss of SUA control and the development of ADAs. Since both Krystexxa (pegloticase) and pegsiticase represent the same class of drugs, more frequent administration of pegsiticase might work better than once monthly administrations.

To summarize my thoughts and add a few more on what the future may hold for Selecta:

I believe that the market overreacted to the latest SEL-212 data because the market did not value SEL-212 as a dominant force in the chronic refractory gout even before the plunge. The company’s market cap prior to this plunge was in the $450-500 million range, which is hardly a valuation of a company that could generate up to or above $1 billion in annual sales in the mid-2020s.

Horizon bought Crealta for $510 million in early 2016 and Krystexxa was Crealta’s only asset. At the time of the acquisition, in Horizon’s own words, Krystexxa was a product that was not perceived well in the marketplace and a product that came with some baggage from previous owners that marketed the product poorly (Horizon is Krystexxa’s third owner). Krystexxa was doing less than $100 million in net sales at the time and there was no volume growth before Horizon bought the product. I believe Krystexxa is worth at least double that amount now that Horizon has more than doubled the annual net sales run rate. An orphan product with a sizable addressable market often trades at much higher multiples and $510 million implies a net sales run rate of less than $250 million (assuming a 2x multiple). As mentioned earlier in the article, Horizon believes it can reach $1 billion in annual sales by treating only 8,000 to 8,500 patients, which is less than 10% market penetration.

I believe SEL-212 alone is worth at least what Horizon paid for Crealta – and that’s $510 million or $20 per share. Based on data reported to date, SEL-212 has a good enough efficacy/safety profile to be at least an equal competitor to Krystexxa and I believe the higher doses have the potential to demonstrate superior efficacy to Krystexxa (higher responder rates), the ability to re-treat patients (once a patient develops ADAs, it cannot be treated with Krystexxa and/or SEL-212 again and SEL-212 has the potential to “teach” the immune system to accept pegsiticase and enable re-treatment), convenience (once-monthly administration for SEL-212 compared to twice-weekly for Krystexxa per the product’s label and as often as once a week in the first few weeks based on the TRIPLE trial treatment regimen) and lower gout flares (24% for SEL-212 based on data reported to date compared to at least 50% for Krystexxa based on the initial TRIPLE trial results and 74-81% based on Krystexxa’s label). For these reasons, I continue to maintain a $29 price target, which is based on $1 billion in annual sales in the mid-2020s and a 45% probability of success.

Even at $20, the value of the SVP-R platform would still be zero and the platform itself is something that could become far more valuable than SEL-212 alone. The company is looking to apply the learnings from the SEL-212 clinical trials to cancers (pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma), gene therapy (in-house and through partnerships, like the one with Spark Therapeutics) and chronic therapy (Pompe disease is mentioned as a potential indication).

Insiders showing confidence

Several insiders have purchased shares in the open market over the last two weeks, showing some faith in the company:

Director Timothy Springer purchased 53,338 shares on November 9 and 57,598 shares on November 14, bringing his direct ownership to 461K shares.

President and CEO Werner Cautreels purchased 20,000 shares. Cautreels now owns 321K shares.

Director Timothy Barabe purchased 5,000 shares. Barabe now owns 7,492 shares.

GC, CCO & Corporate Secretary Abraham David purchased 5,405 shares. David did not own any shares before this purchase.

Other updates

Spark Therapeutics made an additional, $7.5 million commitment, bringing the aggregate payments from the late 2016 license agreement to $30 million. Spark’s candidates are still preclinical, and Selecta is eligible to receive up to $430 million milestone payments for each of the five candidates under the collaboration along with tiered royalties on net sales ranging from mid-single digits to low double digits.

The company ended the quarter with $105 million in cash and equivalents, which it believes is sufficient to last through mid-2019.

Conclusion

The additional SEL-212 Phase 2 data is not as good as hoped, but the potential is still there. I think the selloff is overdone and that the value of SEL-212 alone is at least $20 per share. I also think that the game-changing potential of Selecta’s technology platform ("teaching" the immune system to tolerate drugs that would not be otherwise tolerated) as a whole is reason enough to keep me long and interested.

