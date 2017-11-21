The BAK Portfolio: Making Money On Cannabis And Tech

Who am I?

I am a 27-year-old Marine veteran currently enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. I've been managing my own portfolio since 2010 and purchased a rental property in 2016. My long-term investment goal is to make enough money on the stock market to allow me to buy more rental properties, with the end result of an early retirement funded by my monthly rental income.

How I Built the Portfolio

When deciding on where to invest my money, I label companies in 1 of 4 ways: emerging industries primed for growth, established industry leaders, companies I consider "portfolio cornerstones" and companies in industries that are dying (so I can short them). The only rule I have for the portfolio is that no single stock can make up more than 15% of the entire portfolio.

The Portfolio

The BAK portfolio was started in March 2017. There are currently 23 stocks and 2 long-term stock options in the portfolio. My investments are never made without at least a 2-year outlook, so I make relatively few trades.

The Stocks

For brevity's sake, I'll leave the explanation for each stock to 2-4 sentences.

Cannabis Stocks

Abcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF): Abcann Global was one of the first companies to receive a medical marijuana license in Canada. They currently lead the industry in product consistency and yields. Currently expanding from 40,000 sq. feet of growing space to over 200,000, with long-term plans to expand to over 1 million sq. feet of growing space.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF): Aphria is one of the few cannabis companies that generates a profit, thanks largely to them being the industry leader in reducing production costs, reportedly to below $1/gram. The company is also one of the only Canadian companies looking to break into the U.S. market with their investment in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF).

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF): Aurora Cannabis is the second largest cannabis producer in the world. The company is currently operating a facility with 55,000 sq. feet of growing space and is in the final stages of building a new, state-of-the-art 800,000 sq. foot facility adjacent to the Edmonton airport. Recently announced plans to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF), another top cannabis grower.

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF): Canopy Growth Corporation is currently the largest cannabis producer on Earth. They reached this point mainly by acquiring smaller producers, including the February 2017 acquisition of Mettrum Health. 10% of the company was recently purchased by Constellation Brands (STZ), a global alcohol conglomerate.

Future Farm Technologies (OTCQX:FFRMF): Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian cannabis company primarily focused on the U.S. market. They specialize in vertical farms for urban centers, LED lighting and CBD extraction. The company recently announced plans to acquire a hemp farm to further their CBD extraction goals.

Tech Stocks

Alibaba (BABA): Alibaba is often referred to as the Amazon of China, with good reason: the company dominates e-commerce in China, with $23 billion in revenue in 2016. The company generated over $25 billion in sales during its 2017 "Singles Day" promotion.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Alphabet is the parent company of search engine behemoth Google. The company generates most of its revenue from selling advertising space, but it also has a hand in numerous other ventures, including self-driving cars (Waymo), mobile operating systems (Android) and user-generated content (YouTube).

Amazon (AMZN): Amazon is the largest online retailer in the world, with online sales of over $94 billion in 2016; Apple ($17 billion) and Wal-Mart (WMT) ($14 billion) had the second and third, respectively, most online sales for 2016. The company also offers cloud computing through its Amazon Web Services division.

Apple (AAPL): Apple is the largest company on Earth, with a market cap of nearly $875 billion. The company generates the overwhelming majority of its revenue from its flagship iPhone, the most popular phone in the world. The company also sells tablets (iPad), mobile apps (App Store) and music (Apple Music).

Cognex (CGNX): Cognex manufactures devices used in automated manufacturing, namely machine vision devices. Machine vision is used in automated manufacturing to, among other things, inspect parts for defects and guide robots during the assembly process.

Crown Castle International (CCI): Crown Castle is actually a REIT focusing on cell phone towers and fiber optics. With an eye toward the advent of 5G mobile networks, the company recently purchased competitor Lightower and brought their number of towers to 40,000, along with 60,000 miles of fiber optic cable.

Digital Realty (DLR): Digital Realty is another tech-focused REIT. They own and operate data centers all over the world. Between now and 2020, global data usage is expected to double.

Facebook (FB): With more than 2 billion monthly users, Facebook is the largest social media network in the world. The company generates virtually all of its revenue from advertising. I expect Facebook's user base to continue to grow for years to come.

Fortune Minerals (OTCQX:FTMDF): Fortune minerals is a mining company that is in the process of developing a cobalt mine in Canada. Cobalt is one of the primary components of lithium-ion batteries, the batteries fueling electric vehicles. There is a global push to replace gas-burning cars with battery electric vehicles.

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft is the global PC leader, with close to 90% of the market. The company also operates Azure, a cloud computing platform, and sells the popular Xbox video game console. This is a stock I consider a "buy and hold forever".

Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia develops semiconductors (computer chips) for the computer gaming, AI and cryptocurrency industries. The company invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), which has proven to be the most effective type of computer chip in processing AI applications. The company is partnering with many car manufacturers, most notably Tesla (TSLA), to develop self-driving cars.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR): Sierra Wireless develops wireless communication devices, including wireless modems, routers and gateways, as well as the software needed to operate them. The company specializes in Machine to Machine communications, which is the basis for the Internet of Things, which is the idea that more and more of our everyday lives will be connected to the internet.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS): Skyworks Solutions is another semiconductor manufacturer. Their computer chips are used to amplify radio frequencies and are found in cell phones (Apple is their largest customer). Their products should also be at the center of the Internet of Things.

STMicroelectronics (STM): STMicroelectronics is yet another semiconductor manufacturer that will have a hand in the IoT. Their chips can be found in electric vehicle components, as well as in driver assistance features.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY): Tencent is a Chinese investment firm that primarily invests in tech companies. Primarily focused on China, but with a global exposure, the company invests in companies involved with smartphones, payment systems, electric vehicles, social media, AI and competitive online gaming (e-sports).

Portfolio Cornerstones

I define a portfolio cornerstone as a stock that every investor, regardless of age or investing strategy, should have in their portfolio. These companies have a global reach, have been around for decades and pay a dividend.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ): Johnson and Johnson is a multinational conglomerate founded in 1886 and operating in the medical devices, consumer packaging and pharmaceutical industries. The company is on the list of Dividend Kings, which means it has raised its dividend every year for at least 50 years.

3M (MMM): Is another Dividend King that operates on a global scale and sells a wide variety medical devices, adhesives, electrical components and car-care products.

Visa (V): Visa is a financial services company that is one of the global leaders in credit cards. Currently accepted in over 200 countries, and with a global trend of less reliance on cash, Visa stands to realize significant growth for years to come.

Long-Term Puts

The only stock options I buy are long-term puts and I only buy puts for companies that are operating in dying industries, like department stores.

J.C. Penney (JCP): J.C. Penney is one of the largest department store chains in the United States. With the rise of online retail, so-called anchor stores like J.C. Penney have been losing market share for well over a decade. This has resulted in the company closing more and more stores each year. I expect this company to be bankrupt within the next few years. I have a Jan 2019 Put that is already in the money and is gaining value every day.

Sears (SHLD): Sears is another mall anchor store that is failing miserably. The company recently sold off its Craftsman line of tools and ended its partnership with Whirlpool. The CEO of the company has been keeping the company afloat by providing loans, but this only prolongs the inevitable. I'll be surprised if Sears lasts until 2019. I have a Jan 2019 Put that is already in the money and is gaining value every day.

Portfolio Breakdown

The portfolio has so far provided a ROI of 37%, net of all deposits/withdrawals/trades.

The breakdown by individual stocks is:

The aggregate breakdown is:

What the Future Holds

I have my eyes on a number of sectors I wish to be more exposed to, especially the electric vehicle industry. Lithium miners like Albemarle (ALB) stand to benefit greatly from the coming tsunami of electric vehicles. I would also love to get back into Tesla, the king of electric vehicles, but I'm waiting to see how the Model 3 issues get sorted out.

I plan on publishing quarterly updates that will break down the performance of the portfolio, any trades I made during the quarter and any stocks I have my eye on.

Thank you for following along and feedback is always welcome!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABCCF, ACBFF, AMZN, APHQF, BABA, CCI, CGNX, DLR, FB, FFRMF, FTMDF, GOOG, JNJ, MMM, MSFT, NVDA, STM, SWIR, SWKS, TCEHY, TWMJF, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short SHLD & JCP via long-term Puts.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.