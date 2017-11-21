Topdanmark: Less Sexy Than Tesla But More Profitable Than AIG

Summary

Let’s begin by making excuses: I'll not talk about Tesla.

However, AIG's shareholders or the investors following the U.S-based insurer will not be thoroughly disappointed.

In the end, the insurance firm which is analyzed, is Topdanmark, an unfollowed but very shareholder-friendly Danish company, which was more performing than AIG since five years.

Backed by a reliable underwriting process, this P&C Danish insurer delivers every year excellent results. In Q3, the company has again proven that this underwriting performance was high.

For the bold readers, who have not yet run away, let's have a look at this upcoming dividend-oriented stock.