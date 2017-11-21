Brookline Bancorp, An Investment Of The Future
About: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL), Includes: STBZ
by: Timothy Shumsky
Summary
Expectation of Federal Funds Rate hikes in December are pushing investor’s discount rates up, a less hawkish Jerome Powell may change this.
Continued talks of corporate tax cuts will effect Brookline disproportionately because of their current effective tax rate of 34%.
Brookline currently holds a tier 1 capital ratio of 12.38%, far above the necessary 6%; strong area set to improve.
Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), which is headquartered in Boston, MA, is an area seemingly due for expansion and revamp. Brookline services about 50% commercial and 50% personal loans. Many of the personal loans are