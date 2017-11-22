Long Ideas | Consumer | Canada
Atlas Engineered Products: A MicroCap Consolidator Off To A Good Start
About: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (APEUF)
by: Dan Stringer
Summary
AEP recently came public through a reverse takeover transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange.
It has had some good financial success in the Vancouver Island region and is seeking to duplicate this in other rural areas.
Its first acquisition appears to have the chance to be very accretive to its results.
Management's 25% ownership stake aligns it with shareholders.
Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars, due to this being AEP’s reporting currency.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (OTCPK:APEUF) is a provider of trusses and specialized wood products. The company operates,