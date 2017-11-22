Long Ideas | Conglomerates 

What Stocks Will You Buy When The Market Crashes This Year?

|
About: General Electric Company (GE), Includes: AMD, ATVI, EA, HIMX, MU, NFLX, NTDOY, SPY, T, TTWO, TWX
by: Chris Lau
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

A market sell-off is hopeful at best, but value investors might only wish for one.

General Electric is a potential value play as the stock spirals lower.

The semiconductor and gaming sectors offer opportunity if stocks of these types dipped.

Predicting a market crash is both foolish and untimely. Stocks are benefiting from a triple dose of positive, confluent events. Low inflation, low interest rates, and strong employment are all pushing market indices to new