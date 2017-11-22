What Stocks Will You Buy When The Market Crashes This Year?
Summary
A market sell-off is hopeful at best, but value investors might only wish for one.
General Electric is a potential value play as the stock spirals lower.
The semiconductor and gaming sectors offer opportunity if stocks of these types dipped.
Predicting a market crash is both foolish and untimely. Stocks are benefiting from a triple dose of positive, confluent events. Low inflation, low interest rates, and strong employment are all pushing market indices to new