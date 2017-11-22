U.S. V. AT&T Inc., Time Warner Inc.

Summary

On November 20, 2017, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint against the AT&T and Time Warner merger.

What follows is my quick review of the key DOJ complaint as filed. I also reflect on some recent cases.

Of particular interest is DOJ's 2016 case against Time Warner and Charter merger based on similar complaints against AT&T merger.

What does the case analysis reveal about the likely outcome of the current case?