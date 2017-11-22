U.S. V. AT&T Inc., Time Warner Inc.
About: AT&T Inc. (T), TWX, Includes: AMZN, DD, NFLX
by: David C. Kim
Summary
On November 20, 2017, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint against the AT&T and Time Warner merger.
What follows is my quick review of the key DOJ complaint as filed. I also reflect on some recent cases.
Of particular interest is DOJ's 2016 case against Time Warner and Charter merger based on similar complaints against AT&T merger.
What does the case analysis reveal about the likely outcome of the current case?
Introduction & Background
In its 8-K filing dated October 24, 2016, AT&T Inc. (T) disclosed that it had "entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 22, 2016" with Time Warner