Tesla Semi Revisited

Summary

Tesla semi truck has greater range and performance than predicted by many analysts.

Unusual Tesla driveline design is compact and simple and appears to have interesting efficiency feature.

The semi truck is Tesla's first opportunity to disrupt an automotive segment on the basis of cost rather than hype.

Trucks imply large additional investment and substantial execution risk for Tesla at a time the company is struggling with Model 3 production.

Will Tesla investors have appetite for the additional dilution and risk associated with Tesla's semi truck?.