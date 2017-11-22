Big OTC Experiment - First Quarterly Review

There are valid challenges in the space, but I believe that by diligently covering the market one can spot opportunities that are truly differentiated to the rest of the market.

In comparison, 26 stocks went up by more than 20% and there were picks with sufficient volume, solid financials, and clear catalyst.

Almost twice as many stocks went up by at least 10% rather than decline 10%. Only 12 stocks went down more than 20% and most of these were speculative picks.

Below you can see the performance analysis of all the stocks I highlighted so far. It seems that the thesis holds true.

In August I started building database exclusively focused on the OTC market. My initial thesis was that the market is the least efficient and thus valid investment opportunities are present.

In August I decided to start building an OTC database which should alleviate one of the main problems of the space and that is idea generation. If you found an interesting stock in the OTC haystack you are halfway there as there is no way to screen the space efficiently.

Thus, by having access to a large database of OTC stocks that run a sensible business and potentially showcase investment opportunity investors should be able to streamline the research process and let the database do some of the work for them.

In my first post, I hinted towards why I like the OTC market and why I believe there are valid investment opportunities out there. I believe the sector is inefficient due to several features which are by some perceived as risks or are understood as insurmountable challenges. This creates opportunities for the diligent investor.

This served as my ‘thesis’ for working on the database and the associated newsletter which provides investors with research on many of the stocks added to the database.



In this report, I hope to ‘test’ my thesis against the three-month experience of maintaining the database and the newsletter. First by forming arguments against some of the commonly perceived OTC risks and then by analyzing the performance of the stocks which should support these arguments.

Please be sure to carefully read the notes/disclosures in which I am clarifying what the arguments/performance mean. I am in no way trying to establish that OTC market is an investment space suitable for all investors.

Every space has its own pros and cons and OTC market is especially unique and is suitable mainly for investors that are willing to do their own due diligence and are willing to stomach significant volatility.

Never forget Mr. Buffet’s two rules; 1) never lose money 2) never forget rule number one

Finally please be sure to let me know if you think of any other risk / argument connected to the OTC market.

Common Arguments Against Investing Into OTC Market

While there are many articles focused on risks connected to OTC or ‘pink sheets’, I believe that a good summary is this SEC report. Not only that it covers most of the risks, but it also shows that the notion ‘OTC is risky’ is institutionalized as even the SEC acknowledges it (while rather ironically being almost okay with 4x leveraged ETF).

I believe that many of the arguments around OTC being risky fall into two main groups. The first is investors’ biases which include factors such as reputation, obscurity, missing data etc. and the second group revolves around volume related arguments which include scalability, volatility, bid/ask spread etc.

Investors’ biases

Let’s address the more straightforward topic first. I believe that many of the risks connected to this group are in fact opportunities for OTC investors.

Perhaps the most widely known bias is that OTC market is risky because of its reputation. If you mention that you trade pink sheets to people connected to finance, you generally get a mixed response. Either they try to sell you their book about how they made millions buying ‘the hottest penny stocks on this earth’ or they think that you are about to try to sell them the book. Put simply be it because of Wolf of Wall Street or any other OTC fraudster (if only people listened to Penny Stock Realist more often) people are skeptical.

This is obviously the easiest risk to argue against. While most of the OTC companies are not running a sensible business (there could be perhaps 1,000 sensible companies out of the 19,000 stocks present), just by doing rudimentary fundamental research one can clearly flag most of the dubious companies.

Facts such as that a sensible business should not trade at 10x book value unless it has significant cash flow, or that a sensible business should actually be generating some sort of revenue or that a sensible business should not be looking for Bigfoot are all of help here. It is also easy to understand that you are looking at an unproven biotech which has its own unique set of risks.

While sometimes further diligence is needed, such as real estate verification (one can start with Google StreetView) or trying to reach the headquarters and verify the nature of the business, most of the sensible companies are providing all the information needed to determine that they are indeed real and not fraudulent.

Thus, this risk turns into an opportunity. Many people believe OTC has a bad reputation, they will stay away from the market because of that and leave the sensible businesses trading at interesting valuations behind.

Connected bias or risk is that OTC stocks are obscure/complex. Even if one looks through the reputation perhaps he/she thinks that analyzing a musical trust filled with rights to songs from 1920’s to 1940’s is bizarre and does not constitute actual equity research. This bias/risk again turns into an opportunity as people leave valid investments behind (and leave the profits to Paul McCartney, the main shareholder of the trust).

Going further, a person can be open to OTC market and its obscurity but could say ‘the data is missing or is not reliable’. Most of my stocks are reporting to the SEC or file their audited financials on their website or on OTCmarkets.com. I rarely spot a company publishing unaudited annual financials.

Only 41 of the stocks in the database are dark (i.e. do not report anything publicly and will generally share financials only with shareholders) but even they have at least one or two public data points which should help investors to understand whether there could be an investment opportunity and whether owning one share is worth it. Thus the level of disclosure is rarely insufficient in order to make the final investment decision.

The reliability issues are actually present, but most of the time in a way that benefits the OTC investor. It is the unreliability of websites such as OTCmarkets.com that is present rather than the other way around. Many times, the website does mistakes in share count and labels several stocks as dark while they are putting up audited financials on their website. This then creates new opportunities as it is harder to spot the companies if one is not diligent enough.

Moreover, given the scale of the OTC companies (rarely above $100 million) one does not need that much information to be able to analyze the business. An example can be TNR Technical (OTCPK:TNRK) straightforward company dealing with battery packs. They source batteries and then design and assemble a battery pack which they then sell. They have been doing this profitably for at least the last 11 years and trade below their net current assets. No need to understand their adjusted EBITDA or the way Millennials will affect the battery packs market.

As for dark companies, the obscurity bias applies here. Maybe someone will pass on buying a share of a company producing nuts and bolts for cars (OTCPK:DMFG) just to see its financials, but I know that Dave Waters or Nate Tobik will not and guess who will take the profit.

Perhaps another argument could be that even if one is open to OTC and is able to sensibly utilize the available information, the research is time-consuming and inefficient as data fragmentation is real. Data is not missing, but it is not easily found which can force people to go A to Z.

This is just a matter of how you calculate your opportunity cost and as mentioned I try to alleviate this issue by creating the database for OTC stocks, which seems to be the only such present effort out there.

While the logic of the last argument is sound, I do not think that the effort is in any way straightforward. The times when you could read Nate’s or Dave’s blog and find interesting stocks (and subsequently make nice returns) are over. You must go beyond that.

Finally, there could be a valid point about governance. The management teams in OTC might be tempted to try to ‘steal’ from the minority shareholders given the lack of formal oversight. Be it the ‘usual’ low-balling (likely happening in JLM Couture (OTCPK:JLMC) or ‘daylight robberies’ such as the one in Universal Power Group (OTCPK:UPGI) where the management does not mind repricing options, diluting everyone at will etc. Mind you that this is only a fraction of the cases and there are more extreme such as ‘kickbacks’ in Surge Components (OTCPK:SPRS).

However, I believe that many times you can analyze the management to a degree where you can see if this is a potential risk worth taking into consideration and account for it in the investment decision. Therefore, just like the reputational bias, it is mainly the matter of due diligence.

Worst-case scenario ask Jeff Moore who launched an activist campaign in SYTE and now is the Chairman of the Board. Or perhaps ask Chuck Gillman who is focused on activism in this space and has helped lift Stephan Co. (OTCPK:SPCO) business and share price after the downturn in 2014 (and many other stocks). And how could anyone forget about Joe Sullivan who set up 300 individual trusts just to force an entity closely linked with Goldman Sachs to publish their financials.

They will let you know that being an individual investor or a smaller institutional investor is nothing that would inherently make you unable to change anything.

To summarize I have prepared the following table which looks at each perceived risk from this group.

As you can see most my arguments are revolving around due diligence which can minimize most of the risks that investors think when they hear OTC stocks. The only ‘issue’ with these arguments is that it can be time consuming, but that is resolved by trying to understand one’s opportunity cost which is something everyone has to do with any kind of investing effort.

Volume related arguments

The more ‘potent’ discussion begins here because the previous biases/risks were qualitative. The volume related arguments are quantitative and thus there is more temptation (and possibility) to generalize and try to build facts rather than arguments based on anecdotal evidence.

Before delving into each point, I have to acknowledge that investing in OTC market is not scalable and thus there is a ‘hard’ limit present. I believe that there is no precise amount but if one has more than $10-$15 million in AUM it is near impossible to fully deploy the capital in OTC stocks. If one invests with a basket approach (less concentration, a larger amount of positions) the limit might be even lower, but if one is okay with an activist approach that’s what the limit could be.

This is simply due to insufficient liquidity. As you will see in my dataset there is only a handful of stocks that had an average daily volume bigger than $1 million in the past thirty days. This means that if you have a sizeable position you can easily push the share price up or down just by your own trading. Therefore, the smaller the portfolio the better in OTC.

Thus, the OTC investment universe is not open to many asset managers or high net worth individuals. However, I do not see this as negative. First it is good to have a problem of having too much money to invest (at least for individuals) and secondly it means more inefficiency and more opportunities for investors that are working on obtaining that exact problem. The hard limit could also act as a natural ‘preservative’ for the number of opportunities in the space. This should also bode well for my database which then should have a lasting benefit.

Now let’s say that we are discussing OTC investing with a person that is not subject to this limit either because his/her AUM does not surpass $10 million or because he/she wants to allocate only a portion of a portfolio to the space.

The main argument against doing so is exactly the same that I just discussed and that is lack of volume. Even if the person has the ‘right’ amount of money to invest he/she will say that OTC is too illiquid.

I would divide the issue into two.

First, investors can lament that they can’t even buy the stock in the first place or that they need to build positions over a prolonged period of time due to the lack of volume in some of the stocks. I would say that this mainly applies to dark companies or obscure stocks where the assets or a special situation is at play and does not generally include stocks where the catalyst is the underlying cash flow.

I would argue that one has to be patient and use limit orders. That is the only real solution. Just recently I spoke to an investor who is buying shares of a company that owns a valuable real estate and 'trades' at a fraction of the actual value. He is buying the shares for several years now and still owns only a few shares worth a couple of thousand (despite the fact that he picked up almost quarter of the volume in that period). He might continue to buy for several years and moreover might not even see any ROI for another 10 to 20 years, but if the thesis does play out, the annualized return can easily beat the average of S&P 500 (remember that 100% return can still beat SP500 average even if one holds the stock for 7 years).

I also recommend reading Thomas Braziel’s account of his investment in Ethanex where he bought the shares from the directors of the company themselves which can also be an interesting strategy to find volume.

While investors might understand this, they will counter with the second risk argument. That is the fact that even if they are able to buy the stock, how should they get rid of it once the catalyst plays out? It can be challenging to get out at an okay price when a majority of shareholders are also looking to sell.

Here the answer clearly can’t be patience as this is a risky proposition. I would say that this problem ties into the argument used in the previous group of risks and that is the need for due diligence. Will the catalyst involve cash flow which will eventually turn into cash on the balance sheet? Then maybe selling is not as problematic because either the company can grow (and with it the liquidity of the stock) or return money to shareholders (if they are friendly enough that is). If the stock is an asset play, many times the end game is some sort of liquidation, usually through a sale which then also partially solves the issue.

What I mean to say by this is that one needs to be aware of what the end game is in a stock. It is not sufficient to know whether the earnings are going to increase (which sometimes is enough for share appreciation) but how will the management deal with the proceeds.

However, this deals only with the scenario when the stock appreciates or is not facing any immediate challenge. When the illiquidity could become a valid issue is in times of panic, be it panic caused by the market or by the fundamentals of the stock. During these moments you might be forced to get out of the stock at a significantly lower price if you need to.

Here I could counter with several anecdotal examples of the stocks that are insulated from the macro environment (such as Paradise (OTCPK:PARF), a candied fruit producer, revenue of which did not budge during the crisis) or examples where even despite fundamental challenges the volume did not dry up but that would not be enough. Thus one just has to acknowledge this risk and be aware of it when building a portfolio in OTC. I would also point out that in times of panic my database should become valuable for investors with cash.

Both of the highlighted issues are also invariably tied to volatility which arise from the illiquidity and is also mentioned by skeptical investors. I would say that this is not really a significant issue. If investors have done solid due diligence they can understand whether the stock is tanking due to a new fundamental information or because of illiquidity. This is especially true as there is a limited amount of information about most of the stocks in between quarters.

Volatility can also be an opportunity because it can allow you to purchase shares at an unreasonable discount if there is nothing going on. The potential for ‘information arbitrage’ is material here, just ask GeoInvesting and track their picks based on reading press releases and diving deep into quarterly reports.

Lastly, as I will be presenting the dataset below, always remember that even if the volume is limited, someone has made that trade. Thus the argument connected to opportunity cost applies here as well. Are you fine with being exposed to the possibility of tying up your money for a prolonged period of time or are you going to walk away?

The Main Problem With My Argumentation

While I believe that I have built arguments that are based on sound logic, the problem is just that. They are based on logic and not on statistical performance thus the real experience can be different to my arguments.

However, this creates just another problem because you can’t generalize in the OTC space. This statement runs contrary to some of the academic efforts connected to analyzing the OTC stocks. I will mainly refer to this SEC white paper ‘Outcomes of OTC investing’ which gathers most of the factors that can be analyzed via a statistical method.

I do not dispute the outcomes of the paper which state that OTC stocks are less liquid than stocks on an exchange and that they generally produce negative returns. This is an objective measure which has been shown several times in the past.

What I want to point out is that academic effort in the OTC space is inherently flawed because it has to be objective and thus takes every stock equally. It can’t decide which stock is nonsensical and which isn’t. Thus, some of the papers can feature stocks such as my favorite Bigfoot investment.

Yet, as I have shown, I believe that the single most important action of an OTC investor is due diligence because that is the only way to avoid buying a pump and dump or any other dubious business. However, this is a subjective process, no one can say that every pump and dump looks the same and that there is an objective measure for it. Thus this process will never be featured in an academic paper.

Just for fun one can read ‘Asset Pricing in Dark’ which struggles to use the word pump and dump (or manipulation for that matter) and tries to quantitatively name it ‘disagreement of investors’. A poetic effort, but I am not sure whether an effective one when one looks at how simple the fraudulent schemes sometimes are.

The SEC white paper on the other hand does not struggle to use words such as manipulation and pump and dumps at all but it uses them in a way which only strengthens my initial argument about the reputation of the space. The more SEC will mention pump and dumps in connection with OTC, the more people will shy away and thus more opportunities for other investors, or at least consistent amount of opportunities.

What all this means is that I can’t write a great analysis like Ruerd and claim that OTC statistically outperforms any of the other groups of stocks (which though has its own caveats as well). However, I also believe that no can easily say that OTC statistically underperforms because pointing to the academic efforts is useless as per my argumentation.

Is there anything that I can do? Yes, I can scrutinize the performance of the stocks from my database which should show whether the results will be similar to the academic papers or whether they will show that OTC might be a valid investment space with stocks that are generating interesting returns.

Data Set

Before delving into the data please read the following disclosure;

The performance of the stocks is not a performance of an actual real-life portfolio. The performance merely represents share price movement. Actual results might vary due to the different level of liquidity for each stock. In some instances, the movement in price is the only trade so far. But more often than not, the shares are relatively liquid and thus the data set represents a good starting point.

Also understand why I have not included tickers, share price or precise date of addition. My newsletter is paid and thus I have to hide all information that could show which stocks I am referring to. I only showcase companies that were acquired.

The volume is from the past 30 days of trading. The price performance is calculated from the day of the addition and I used closing prices for the data points. The bottom and top show the range of the stock price during the time the stock was in the database.

The volume ranges are the following; $0 - $5,000 $5,000 - $10,000 $10,000 -$50,000 $50,000 - $0.1 million $0.1 million – $0.5 million $0.5 million - $1 million $1 million - $10 million $10 million and above



As you can see three companies so far has been acquired. Ash Grove Cement (OTCPK:ASHG) is included but unfortunately, I added it just a few days before the acquisition and thus there was no possibility to trade the stock, the company was also dark. I do not include ASHG in the count of stock of how many stocks went up etc.

Investors Heritage Capital (OTCQB:IHRC) is included in these counts despite being added just a few weeks before the acquisition. There were three days when the stock was traded (the volume adds up to roughly $9,000) prior to being acquired. I also highlighted the stock in my Sunday Update due to the clear undervaluation and thus a possibility of taking a position was there.

Detrex (OTCQX:DTRX) was the clearest opportunity of the companies acquired so far as I have included it two and half months before the acquisition. The stock also had sufficient volume.

Starting with a general overview of the still active stocks, I would point out that 92 stocks, or 53%, had on average volume bigger than $50,000 each day in the past 30 days. I would say that this shows that illiquidity might not be such an issue if one’s portfolio is adaptable to OTC stocks. 76 stocks, or 42.9%, recorded volume larger than $0.1 million which I would call sufficient volume for the bigger OTC portfolios out there.

There were more stocks that recorded a positive performance (79 stocks) than went down (68 stocks) and if this was an equal-weighted index (which is nearly impossible) it would register a positive performance of 5.6% in these three months.

Now to efficiently comment on the viability of the stocks that went up I chose to dissect the stocks that went up more than 20%.

Six of the stocks are dark (not counting ASHG) which could present issues for investors that would like to try to exploit the opportunity but the volume of these stocks is generally low. Note that if I do not have the financials of the stock myself, I always try to point out at least some public fundamental data which should serve as an indicator that at least one share of the dark stock might be worth owning.

I should also mention that one stock (A18) was added to the database as a short candidate. This is the only stock in the whole database that I would describe as a short opportunity. Shorting is something that I believe is interesting but extremely challenging in the OTC space thus I am not going focus on these stocks just yet. I added this stock more out of curiosity. I also do not count the company when featuring the number of stocks that went up etc.

The volatility of the performance is quite minimal when the volume is bigger than $50,000. Only A4 registered a wild swing with A12 being the second most volatile with a drawdown of 18% which I believe is relatively sensible. The true roller coaster of a performance was only registered in A8 which is a dark company. Mind you that several of the stocks such as A11 or A21 have been materially higher in the past three months.

Volume-wise you can clearly see that material amount of stocks had interesting trading volumes. 11 stocks or 42% registered volume higher than $50,000 each day on average.

I would conclude with the assertion that the stocks that have gone up and had sufficient volume were also picks where the upside was visible and the subsequent move made sense. This is obviously a subjective argument potentially fraught with many biases, but the only thing I want to say with this is that randomness in the OTC space might not be that common as investors might think.

Now let’s turn to the negative performers.

Two companies are dark and one is behind their SEC filings. The worst performer was a risky proposition as it included a binary investment thesis thus the expectations were quite clear. I wrote about the stock (due to discount to tangible book) and mentioned that it would be beneficial to track the stock closely or enter only a speculative position.

The next stock that had material volume also showcased several red flags (which might be still offset by valuation however) and these were mainly connected to the product offering. A167 is a stock that I have covered on SA where I have made clear reservations about the current state of the business. Nonetheless, I put it in the database because a turnaround could be a possibility at some point in the future. A162 was a shell entity which usually comes with volatility as witnessed by the performance range.

I would conclude that the worst performers are by no means stocks where investors would not be able to identify the risks connected to holding such position. Again, this is subjective and I can be prone to many biases.

These two groups then would suggest that part of the stocks that went up were valid investment opportunities (due to volume and possibly due to fundamentals), while the stocks that plunged did not really exhibit a clear investment opportunity in the first place. This would support the thesis that OTC is space where you can find valid investment opportunities.

I would further support this by looking at the groups of stocks that appreciated more than 10% but not more than 20% and vice versa in the negative territory. Each of the two groups represents 15 stocks out of the database.

Below you can see that 12 stocks had material volume (>$50,000) and that 5 stocks were already higher by at least 10% in the past three months.

On the other hand, the negative performers were ‘illiquid’ in comparison as only 6 stocks had the volume larger than $50,000. However, 4 stocks also traded lower by at least 10% in the three past month.

Lastly, I would add that a similar result might not occur on the listed side. One might think that if I were to do this at the listed side I would come up with a similar result (i.e. more positive then negatives and downside could be protected by shying away from obviously risky stocks) but the point here is that there is no easy way to replicate the discovery process that happens in the OTC and OTC stocks are unique in many ways.

Going A to Z on an exchange is unlikely to yield the same type of stocks. The reason for this is the data fragmentation of the OTC space and the lack of efficient screeners available.

Another View of OTC Investing

I believe that there is also another way how to think about investing in OTC. It is not only that some of the perceived risks are actually opportunities for investors, it is the fact that by going into OTC you are extremely cutting down on the competition.

As the number of investors in the space is low you can be quite sure that you can find stocks that perhaps 10 people in the world know about. I have yet to meet an investor that would know all of the stocks I have highlighted in my database and as I am increasing the count by 10 stocks each week I do not think that I ever will.

Again, just by finding an interesting OTC stock you are halfway closer to an interesting investment return. Especially because I can imagine that most of the stocks in my database will be an interesting opportunity at some point in time. Be it because of the risks/biases or simply because of the lack of volume or volatility which can push the share price low enough.

This notion was also further discussed in my interview with Dan Schum, an OTC investor who pointed out the some of the benefits of OTC in a straightforward manner.

Finally, I recently had a chat with Thomas Braziel who pushed this notion even further than this which made me curious. We were discussing various obscure opportunities that I have stumbled upon and his main message was in essence ‘go even more obscure’. He argued that I am still looking at stocks that are relatively known and that there are opportunities where the competition is even lower.

One such example can be bankruptcy claims or legal investment opportunities. Thomas mentioned that the number of people looking into this space is so limited that he can take advantage of the situations even more ‘easily’ (i.e. finding an opportunity can lead you further than just ‘halfway’).

He certainly remained true to his message highlighted in the aforementioned Ethanex interview;

‘Think about it - where are the truly undervalued securities? It is in the overlooked, deep dark reaches of the markets. The boomed out, the busted, the complex, and the convoluted.’

Conclusion

There are certain OTC factors that are risks for some but I believe are in fact opportunities for others. While I would call most of the qualitative ‘risks’ biases, the quantitative factors are a real challenge. One should be especially aware of the liquidity risk when it comes to selling a stock. However, I believe that they do not prevent investors with the ‘right’ portfolios to take advantage of the OTC opportunities.

As can be seen in my dataset more stocks have traded higher than lower and there were plenty of stocks that had a material amount of volume. I also suggest that the randomness of the share price was low.

This is clearly positive and supports the thesis that OTC is a sector with valid investment opportunities, but nonetheless one must exert extreme diligence when looking into the space.

With that in mind, I repeat the OTC stocks are unique and are not suitable for every investor. They are especially not suitable for investors that are not willing to do their own due diligence and that do not understand the risks connected to volume and corporate governance.

Lastly, I hope that you enjoyed this rather lengthy account of my experience with OTC stocks. I will try to update the arguments and the dataset on a quarterly basis. I will appreciate any sort of feedback that you might have about this report, my database or newsletter.

