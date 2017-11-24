The Fed Should Not Raise Interest Rates At Its Next Meeting In December 2017, But Might For The Wrong Reasons

Raising rates now will lead to cost push inflation and not demand pull inflation.

Existing high levels of private debt mean there is little demand for more, and higher interest will drain more aggregate demand into debt service rather than real goods and services.

This article will show why the Fed has no reason to raise rates at this next meeting cycle and also for the last meeting cycles as well and for the foreseeable future. In addition to some recent history and a brief description of how the Fed works, a sectoral flow analysis will be used to assess the situation.

The Fed, a Brief Overview

The Fed through its intraday interest rate-setting power controls the price of short-term money and hopes that an adjustment at the bottom will ripple up the yield curve. The Fed controls only the intraday rate; the rest of the yield curve is market-determined. Or at least it used to be.

In more recent times since the 2007-2009 GFC, the rest of the yield curve has also come under the control of the Fed. Using open market operations to buy long-dated bonds, the Fed has been managing the long end of the yield curve as well. This has also been going on at other central banks such as in Japan (where the practice began) and the European Central Bank.

The case not to raise

Many key indicators are pointing to a decelerating credit market where an increase in the price of lending would not be helpful.

The chart below shows commercial and industrial loans creation is now barely positive at just over 1%. Down from a massive 9.5% in September 2016. A clear collapse in credit growth.

The chart below shows the demand for consumer loans is falling. The rate of growth has halved since August 2016.

The chart below shows the growth rate for auto loans is falling. In less than a year it has more than halved.

Final sales of autos have been flat since the first quarter of 2015, as the chart below shows.

The chart below shows that the growth rate for real estate loans is falling. Auto and real estate loans make up the lion's share of the credit market. Nearly everyone needs accommodation and a car. The interest rate rise at the end of last year must have brought forward a bit of demand, but that appears exhausted now. The growth rate is now just over half what it was a year ago.

Existing home sales have flat-lined and been the same for over two quarters as the chart below shows.

Building permits for new homes have also stalled as the chart below shows. Flat since January 2017.

The last two times that private credit creation rolled over and headed south were significant events as the chart below shows. Recession. What private credit creation does now is critical. Will it keep rolling over or will it recover and keep rising? What role will public policy from the FOMC play in this matter?

From the chart, one can see that since 2000, once credit creation did roll over, it did not once recover and instead fell into the next recession. The slowdown was in each case the beginning of a "rounding top" and a downward trend that went on for years afterward.

Raising interest rates depends on the situation:

In good times, if rates go up when loan demand is strong, the borrowing continues, the added loan payments flow back to earnings for the lender, and the government pays more interest (which puts more "State Money" in circulation as opposed to bank created "credit money at interest), so it can all not only keep going but also accelerate.

However, if demand is weak, like now, and rates go up as they did late last year due to an anticipation of Fed hikes, borrowing and spending can decelerate, as the charts above show is happening.

With total bank credit just over $12.5 trillion, it's about $500 billion less than it would have been had last year's loan growth continued on track.

If this lower rate of loan growth continues and is not replaced by some other income channel, such as government spending or export income, the implication is that GDP could be a full 2% less than last year. A substantial portion of bank lending finances purchases of real goods and services, and with less aggregate demand from private credit creation, these goods and services will remain unpurchased.

Sectoral Flow Analysis

To more fully explore the impact of the decline in private credit growth and its impact on GDP, an analysis of sectoral flows will be used. British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed Sectoral flow analysis and accurately predicted all our recessions since 1970.

Growth inflows come from three broad sources:

1. Private credit creation. [P] - Banks lend more than is repaid.

2. Government spending. [G] - The government spends more than it taxes.

3. Externally from overseas trade and commerce. [X] - Exports earn more than exports cost, less capital flows.

GDP = P + G + X

This is an accounting identity and correct by definition.

The following chart shows the interplay of the three sectors over time:

From the chart, one sees that the government flows mirror the flows of the private sector and external sector with the symmetry of butterfly wings. Note how government budget surpluses and/or low-deficit spending proceeds a recession. One sector's loss is the other's gain and vice versa.

The government deficit is the private sector's surplus and vice versa.

If we add the sector flows, we can work out how much money is flowing to the private sector and how much the GDP growth rate is. If the result is positive, then financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks and bonds, can be expected to rise in value.

Credit creation in 2016 was quite high averaging over 5% for the year and made a contribution of 0.7% to GDP.

For 2017, the story is very different. Credit creation has flat-lined with just as many people paying back their loans as new loans generated. The chart below shows how the stock of total debt is building for both the household and corporate sectors:

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

It looks like the consumer is about to turn the corner, has reached the bottom, and could be about to begin borrowing again with a reversion to the long-term trend line. That is, though, just my speculation.

Household debt as a total percentage of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD), is 111.6%.

By way of comparison, credit creation in China is running at 9.8% and Turkey at 8.2%.

The neoliberal economic model depends on the money supply being provided at interest by private banks and not by the government via state money.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best and adds money to the money supply. A negative flow drains it out overseas and is deflationary.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both negative and a leakage from the economy of -2.6% of GDP each year. This year is tracking to be a bigger deficit than last year and could easily be 3% of GDP.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below:

The Trump government's planned cuts to spending further reinforce the lowering of the total government sector contribution to the private sector and GDP. On the flip side, a Republican government is more likely to help on the tax side of the equation with lower taxes.

Though the flow is positive, it is decelerating and in planned decline, which is not a good trend for the macro economy.

The government does not seem aware of its sovereign currency creation powers and its role in providing the medium of exchange and other basic infrastructure.

The prevailing neoliberal model leaves credit creation and allocation to the private banking sector on the assumption that the free market does this most efficiently. Government is encouraged to be small and not interfere with the operation of the free market.

The sector flows at present and for some key historic points of reference are shown in the table below:

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.7% -2.6 % 3.2% 1.3% 2017 Now 0 % -3% 3% 0% 2009 post GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 pre GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 % 1943 War economy NA -0.9% 25% 24.1% 2000 pre-Dot Com Boom peak 3.9% -4.05% -0.94% -1.09% 2001 Dot Com Bust, peak flows 3.2% -3.74% 3.37% 2.83%

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

In 1943 as America was gearing up for the 1944 Normandy invasion, no one asked "how are you going to pay for that". Tanks, battleships and bombers were built using state money; there was full employment and no inflation. Imagine if the same productive power was put to peacetime usage on education, health and infrastructure.

The FOMC Dual Mandate

The monetary policy goals of the Federal Reserve are to foster economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment. - (Source: Federal Reserve Bank)

So are there:

1. Stable prices?

2. Maximum employment?

Prices are stable and on the FOMC's 2% target, as the chart below shows. The trend is now downwards after a peak in September of just over 2%.

Inflation was higher at 2.7% in February 2017 and has declined since.

Employment of land, labor, and capital is not maximized, as the charts below show.

The number of employed persons has peaked and fallen since March 2017, as shown in the chart below.

If one were to use the same participation rate as existed before the GFC, the unemployment rate would be double the official rate now as the chart below shows.

(Source: Professor Philip Soos)

Capacity utilization has been falling for decades and is low at just over 77%, as the chart below shows.

This means that approximately one quarter of America's land and plant capacity is offline and standing idle.

America cannot experience true demand pull inflation until both labor employment and industrial capacity utilization are at 100% or more.

Cost push inflation can be created though; this is where prices increase with no increase in the production of goods and services. This can be achieved through a rise in the price of oil or a rate increase.

Why the Fed may raise rates

The only conceivable reason to raise rates is a political one in that there is a "feeling" that they are too low - a feeling that they need to be higher to give the Fed future monetary space to make them lower again to meet future problems.

In the prevailing neoliberal economic model, the sole economic control lever is the raising and lowering of interest rates by the central bank. Government fiscal stimulus is taboo. So the more interest rate movement room above zero the better.

Another reason to raise is that the Fed is a conglomeration of private banks with a charter to act as the government's banker. Private banks profit more when interest rates are higher as their spread increases. Also, they can lend the government its money at a higher rate of risk-free investment.

The super wealthy have a large portion of their stock of savings held as risk-free "government debt" Treasury bonds and want a higher return.

The rich influence the politicians (via campaign contributions and promises of lucrative employment later). The rich influence the media (via advertising dollars and ownership of media). The rich influence the economists (via contributions to universities and employment at "think tanks").

By controlling all sources of economics information - the politicians, the media, and the economists - the rich can influence policy outcomes that benefit them at the expense of the rest of the population.

Puzzling economic policy decisions make sense when viewed from the perspective of super wealthy bond holders wanting more income.

The Fed can create its own cost-push inflation by increasing the price of money with an interest rate rise. This is similar to an increase in the price of oil. One gets the same product at a higher price but not a better product. This is opposed to demand-pull inflation where demand has outstripped production and supply and pulled prices up. Demand-pull inflation can occur only after there is full employment of land, labor and capital, and the information shows that we are a long way from that point.

How can one trade this decision?

If the Fed does raise rates in December 2017, as it has signaled and many market pundits believe, then the sector most likely to profit are the large banks. An investor can take advantage of this event via a position in the following ETFs:

(XLF) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (VFH) Vanguard Financials ETF (KRE) SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KBE) SPDR S&P Bank ETF (IYF) iShares U.S. Financials ETF (FAS) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (IYG) iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (FXO) First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FTXO) First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FNCL) Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (KBWB) PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (UYG) ProShares Ultra Financials (IAT) iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (KBWD) PowerShares KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio (QABA) First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index (PSCF) PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio

(KBWR) PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (KCE) SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KBWP) PowerShares KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Portfolio (DFNL) Davis Select Financial ETF (PFI) PowerShares DWA Financial Momentum Portfolio (JHMF) John Hancock Multi-Factor Financials ETF (RWW) Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (FINU) ProShares UltraPro Financials (DPST) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (FNCF) iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Financials ETF

