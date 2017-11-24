(Update 12/7/2017: Adjustments made to correct previous confusion between GAAP and non-GAAP income statement items.)

If there was one company that hasn't deserved the rally it's seen this year, it would be Model N (NYSE:MODN), the developer behind a series of extremely niche revenue management software applications specifically tailored to life sciences and technology companies. The company's software allows clients to create contracts and manage revenue through the deal cycle, a function encompassed by other much more powerful software suites, including Workday (WDAY). As I wrote in a prior article, I believe Model N is a company going nowhere, and even despite a forecast calling for growth in the low teens, I think Model N's traction in the software world is waning and that it will underperform relative to its own expectations.

MODN data by YCharts

There are few companies I would short, but Model N is one of them. Technology companies need momentum to grow, and for a company like Model N, founded in 1999 and still with a market cap under $500 million, will never get to the next rung. For a software company with such a limited feature set and addressable market to succeed, it must be branded as a "best-of-breed" provider, a distinction that has eluded Model N. Gartner, the leading software industry analyst, expressed uncertainty over Model N's future after its $60 million acquisition of Revitas last year, encouraging customers of its software platform to be wary of potential shakeups and to consider the benefits of remaining on the platform.

Let's take a closer look at Model N's financial performance in FY17. Back when Model N announced its intention to acquire Revitas and corner the life sciences revenue software market in December 2016, it put out a press release in which it also set a revenue goal of $128-133 million in FY17.

Now that Model N has closed out fiscal 2017, we can compare where it landed relative to its initial target:

Figure 1. Model N FY17 results

Source: Model N 8-K filing

As seen in the table above, Model N's FY17 revenue of $136 million exceeds the $133 million target the company set after purchasing Revitas, but not by a wide margin. Note that this revenue figure includes a deferred revenue adjustment owing to an accounting adjustment post-acquisition. Optically, Model N appears to have grown revenues by 27% y/y, but the company also disclosed that Revitas accounted for $15.2 million of FY17's revenues (also implying that Model N, in paying $60 million for the company, paid a 4x revenue multiple). Thus, organic growth in the year was actually just a paltry 13%.

If I were to consider an investment in a technology company that's only capable of growing revenue at 13% y/y, I'd want it to be producing massive profits and cash flows - treating it more like a value/industrial play, not a growth technology investment. Such is not the case with Model N, which generated -$39.5 million in net losses (a -30% margin) and -$12.3 million in free cash flow.

Model N also has terrible gross margins for a software company. The company generated $70.1 million in gross profit in FY17, implying a 53% gross margin, only slightly better than 50% in FY16. See how this compares to other software companies in the chart below:

WDAY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

A recent investor presentation by New Relic (NEWR) indicates that the average gross margin in the SaaS industry is 68% (New Relic's is 81%), putting Model N radically behind and drastically limiting its profit potential even if it were able to scale to a significantly larger revenue base (which, at its growth rate, is unlikely to happen).

The company has also offered the following guidance for FY18:

Figure 2. Model N FY18 guidance

At the midpoint of the FY18 guidance range, Model N is forecasting 13% y/y growth - not impressive enough to get investors excited.

Add this to the fact that Model N has $57.2 million of debt (its $57.5 million of cash barely puts it in a net cash position of $0.3 million), also extremely unusual for SaaS software companies, which are usually flush with cash (from a recent IPO or venture capital raise) and have zero debt.

At Model N's current market cap of $466.3 million and enterprise value of $466.0 million, the company trades at 3.13x EV/FTM revenues - starkly overvalued for a company that's barely producing any growth and shows no path to profitability.

Key takeaways

Model N's recently released Q4 and FY17 results, along with its initial guidance for FY18, only reinforce the bearish thesis on the company. Fundamentally, the company is starkly different from other SaaS companies in all the wrong ways: terrible growth, below-average margins, and a less-than-clean balance sheet. On a qualitative basis, Model N's core business of selling revenue management software to life sciences and technology companies seems unsustainable, especially when competitors like Workday are building out their own industry vertical-specific solutions to compete.

As I've noted before, Model N lacks a true "wow" factor in its product, partially due to underinvestment in R&D and engineering; as a small-cap company with limited resources, it can't really fund a top-notch software engineering team to build a best-of-breed product.

Model N's weak forecast of $147-150 million in revenues in FY18 is a telling indication of the fact that it's struggling to achieve growth. Larger, more respectable software brands will soon swoop in on its territory, and given Model N's history of barely meeting its own guidance, it's more than likely that the company won't be able to achieve the 13% y/y growth it has promised in FY18.

I'm betting on a reversal of this stock's good fortunes soon. It's unclear what investors see in the company, and given the lack of true upside catalysts in the stock's future, it's safe to say that Model N continues to barely tread water in an increasingly demanding market.