RYB Education is an NYSE-listed company that directly operates 80 direct and 175 Franchise kindergartens, in 130 cities and towns.

Child sexual abuse accusations broke out in China on Thanksgiving Day. Needle marks were found on the toddlers of a RYB kindergarten in Beijing. White pills were allegedly fed.

Grown men were allegedly brought to a dark room at the kindergarten and sexually assaulted the 3-year-old toddlers, while other children were told to stand and watch.

The people who committed the heinous crimes deserve the harshest punishment, and so does the stock.

Short this stock, and share this article as I will be donating all of my earnings from it to a charity that helps child abuse victims.