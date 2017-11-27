Canada: Macro Fiscal Flows Are Weak And Point To Flat Markets.

Overall the fiscal flows are weak at -0.5% and accelerating.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture is important for a land one is looking at investing in and the purpose of this report is to assess if Canada has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

Additional macro fiscal flow data has been released allowing an update of the macro fiscal flow model and a prognosis of how this impacts investment markets. The quarter shows some marked changes to the downside since my last report in June. Investors beware!

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. (credit money) Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. (overseas state and credit money) Government spending. - More is spent than taxed. (State money)

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows private credit creation peaked in July 2017 and has flat lined since. Credit growth is stronger than the 2016 year overall and will contribute more to GDP this year than last.

Private credit growth points to optimism in the economy. Households expect to be able to borrow and repay their loans and businesses expect to be able to borrow money, invest and make a profit.

The flip-side of private credit growth is private debt growth and this is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that private debt is very high for both the household and corporate sectors. Combined the level of total private debt is well over 200% of GDP and rising.

Professor Steve Keen has shown that a private debt level of 150% + is a danger level and Canada is will past this danger point making the economy very brittle in the event of a recession.

The good news is that credit growth is adding to GDP and that household credit growth is rising again after a five year zero growth phase between 2010 and 2015.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce represented by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. Canada has a poor current account balance with more funds flowing out than in. Like the credit creation picture, it is improving though. This year has seen a series of lower losses each quarter and the overall loss is tracking to be less than for 2016. Canada is capable of modest current account surplus results, as the chart below shows in the years before 2009.

This year has been a much stronger year than last and the current account deficit is falling.

Money flowing out of the economy in the form of payments for imports is deflationary.

Given that the main aim of federal taxation in a monetarily sovereign nation is to dampen aggregate demand and inflation, this leaves fiscal space for lower taxes and more government spending and this higher national employment.

What would you rather have: a current account surplus and higher taxation and unemployment or a current account deficit (more real goods and services) lower taxes and higher national employment?

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

This is some of the new data that we have and shows that the government has been adding money to the economy in the last quarter.

So far this year the government has added 0.9% of GDP in spending into the economy. This is a reversal of the austerity trend that has persisted since 2010 where ever smaller deficits added progressively less to GDP each year. This trend culminated in a surplus in 2015 and a balanced budget in 2016.

Canada is a monetary currency sovereign and the government has money in the same way that a referee at a football game has points. A surplus budget drains the private sector of money and a deficit budget adds money to and grows the economy.

Canada has an unemployment rate of 6.3% and a capacity utilization rate of 85% and an inflation rate of 1.4%.

There is fiscal space for the government to spend more to employ those unused resources that the private sector has no use for and for this not to be inflationary.

The external sector section above has shown that a net drainage of funds to foreigners via a current account deficit is deflationary thus allowing taxation to be lower and employment higher.

Do you think the government and politicians understand this concept?

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.8% 0% -3.3% -2.5% NOW 1.5% 1% -3% -0.5%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

Canadian sectoral flows are negative at -0.5%. The good news is that they are getting stronger and there is a trend to more government spending, a smaller current account deficit, and stronger private sector credit growth.

In theory there is no scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a negative net inflow of funds. A stock market panic and recession are not far away.

As a minimum the government deficit should be matching the current account deficit. At present it is less than one third of what it needs to be.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Canadian stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs:

(EWC) iShares MSCICanada ETF (FXC) CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (QCAN) SPDR MSCICanada StrategicFactors ETF (ENY) Guggenheim Canadian Energy Income ETF (CNDA) IQ Canada Small Cap ETF (FCAN) First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (HEWC) iShares Currency Hedged MSCICanada ETF

I first recommended a position in Canada in this article in December 2016, and since that time the above ETF has risen in value by 17% and paid a modest 1.63% dividend income as the chart below shows.

My position now is that the flows are too weak to recommend an investment in Canada given that there are other countries with far stronger fiscal flows and better prospects for the growth of financial assets in the private sector. Flat to weak fiscal flows = flat to weak stock markets.

Whatever extra fiscal space is created in Canada appears to be expanding real estate values rather than other asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.