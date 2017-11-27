Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been receiving some good vibes since its announcement that it was acquiring oncology company Kite Pharma (KITE). While it certainly does open up huge potential revenue in the future, it will take quite some time for that potential to be realized. In the meantime, there aren't any major catalysts to drive the shares.

There's enthusiasm over Gilead's announced entry into China with Sovaldi, but I question whether the much more regulated Asian market will provide the pricing power that the United States afforded Gilead's sales. Plus, there are already competitors in China offering Hepatitis C products. As a whole, I contend that the company will fail to drastically increase earnings leading up to the eventual benefits of the Kite Pharma purchase.

As its hepatitis C line slows, the company continues to experience slimmer margins. The new sales China will likely serve as a buffer to falling sales in the United States. Gilead's stock price has a trend of sticking very close to parity with regard to price to earnings. Unless it can break that trend, I have to wonder how much the stock will really do in the coming year.

Third Quarter

Gilead Sciences third quarter results followed the company trend of lower and lower earnings. Revenues fell $1 billion year over year to $6.4 billion. This 13.5% decrease in sales resulted in a 17% drop in diluted earnings. The problem here is the lack of indicators that this trend will change moving into the fourth quarter.

As a whole, declining sales in once powerhouse drugs like Harvoni are canceling out any gains in things like Epclusa or Genvoya. For the year, antiviral drug sales are down around $3 billion to a little over $18 billion. This trend has been occurring for multiple quarters as the US and Europe run out of patients. That's kind of the catch 22 of creating a cure for a disease. Hopes now rest on the company's announcement that it has received Sovaldi approval in China to spur sales growth.

I find myself questioning the relevant impact that this news will have. There are some 10 million HCV patients in China, so there's certainly a market for the drugs. What I want is fine details in terms of pricing. There was massive anger and consternation at the fact that the price of Sovaldi treatment cost $1,000 a pill in the United States, but overseas in the places like India the drug was a mere $4 a pill.

This scenario is living proof that when faced with pressure Gilead doesn't hold the pricing leverage some think it does. China may offer a massive market for sales, but I question how high prices will really be relative to the massive costs imposed on US consumers.

The sheer number of competitors already offering comparable products within China also has me skeptical of its overall potential. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) had two of their drugs approved in April for Hep C. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has a stake in the market through Olysio. While AbbVie (ABBV) found drug approvals the same day as Gilead. Then there's Merck (MRK) to consider. Its drug Zepatier was approved in August.

These competitors have no doubt contributed to Gilead's HCV declines in the United States. It stands to reason they will have the same effect in China. It's econ 101. Competition drives down prices. Merck infamously undercut the market with Zepatier last year, and drove sales in the process. I see no reason to expect anything less in China.

Because of these factors, I don't see Gilead's Chinese sales driving the company's stock in the same fashion that it did with its US operations. The added sales will help, but it's a crowded space to be sure. Seeing as how antiviral drug sales don't seem to be slowing down their declines in the United States, the shrinking domestic sales will likely soften the gains from China.

Oncology potential

All eyes rest on Kite Pharma. The super expensive acquisition is what investors have been waiting to see. Based on the guidance, they'll be waiting for the next three years. Gilead completed the acquisition on October 3rd. The deal is expected to be earnings neutral in three years, and profitable after that. Obviously the potential here is huge. These types of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer are the way of the future.

The question on the table right now is do you buy and hold for an extremely long time to reap the potentially huge results? Or do you wait and look for better entry points?

The stock initially took off when investors learned of the nearly $12 billion buyout of Kite Pharma, going on a run toward $90. The stock has since lost that momentum over the course of the last two months and is now back to its $70-76 range. Unlike a Tesla (TSLA) or an Amazon (AMZN), shareholders don't seem willing to run up a grandiose valuation on future speculation just yet.

Because of this, I see the short term revolving entirely around the pricing of Sovaldi on the Chinese market. If they can price themselves below the competition, they may be able to drive market share, but it comes at the price of lower potential revenue streams. Overall, I'm skeptical of the effect China will have on Gilead's stock price. Sales at home are still declining, and AbbVie's new Mavyret has a lower treatment time, and treats all genotypes. I have no doubt that Mavyret will commence to steal more of Gilead's market share of the remaining patients in the United States.

Keeping that in mind, I continue to think that HCV drug sales in China will be needed to offset declines, rather than actually increase total sales. As I doubt they'll achieve a $1,000/pill pricing strategy in a very crowded market, they'll have sell a lot more product to make up for the losses at home.

Outside of HCV, the company is making gains in its HIV treatments. HIV and HBV sales increased to $3.6 versus $3.5 billion last year. That said, it's obviously not enough growth to counter other declining products.

All in all, the potential is there for revenues to continue to fall, and with them the share price. This could in turn offer a better entry point into Gilead Sciences for the long haul. Don't stress if you're in it now. The company had over $40 billion in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter. It should be well capitalized moving into 2018.