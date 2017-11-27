Bitcoin: Where Does All The Money Go?

A look at how Bitcoin has grown, and what happens to all the daily volume.

Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) came within a whisker of $10,000 over the weekend. Each week it seems the crypto-currency mania is getting ever more maniacal.

And the higher it goes, the louder the debate gets. It's like an amplified version of the old stock market debate, with cautious old timers warning of a correction, and speculators riding the wave of euphoria.

There was one such warning last week, from Zoltan Ban, who wrote, 'Bitcoin Is An Exponentially Expanding Global Financial And Economic Black Hole,' which made some great points on how Bitcoin's exponential rise and expanding market cap will cause concern:

...if nothing is done to prevent the current rate of appreciation from continuing, by the end of next year, the bitcoin market cap will likely reach about $1.3 trillion, which is no longer a sum of money that is globally insignificant. In effect, it means that bitcoin will suck out about $1.2 trillion from the global economy in the next twelve months, at an average rate of $100 billion/month, with the effects being felt ever more intensely towards the end of the period.

I think Zoltan is on the right track. Bitcoin's growth will worry Wall Street, and perhaps even governments, just not in the way described in the article.

Where does all the money go?

Zoltan started his article with an analogy of a hypothetical homeowner who decides to spend $50k on Bitcoin rather than home renovations. That money has been sucked out of the economy, he argues. And with inflows increasing exponentially, Bitcoin is acting like a 'Financial And Economic Black Hole'.

But where does all the money go?

Well, the majority of Bitcoin transactions are like any other financial transaction. A buyer and seller agree on a price and a trade is executed over an exchange.

So our $50k investor buys that amount of bitcoins and the seller receives the $50k in the form of a cash deposit. That seller may now keep it in the bank, buy other cryptos or withdraw it and spend it in any way they choose. If they decided to re-invest in cryptos, the trade process is more or less the same and the new seller has the same decisions to make. Eventually, somewhere down the line, the seller decides to withdraw the money and it comes back out in the form of cash.

Another important consideration is this $50k did not necessarily drive the price of Bitcoin higher. Prices do not always depend on volume. Let's say over the weekend China reversed its regulation of exchanges and Jamie Dimon surprisingly claimed Bitcoin was a serious investment. Bitcoin prices would jump 20-30% higher on no volume at all. Buyers and sellers would immediately have to trade at higher prices. The opposite is also true. If the U.S. suddenly threatened to close all exchanges, prices would drop 50% on no volume. All bids would be lowered instantly.

The reason Bitcoin has continued to rally is not because of money pouring in; it is because buyers are willing to pay higher and higher prices. If a hundred of our $50k buyers all try to buy in the next few minutes, there may theoretically be more buyers than sellers at this time. But that does not mean there will be more buys than sells. Very quickly prices will increase to bring in more sellers and either the buyers accept the higher prices or price moves back down; all trades are matched.

The market cap of Bitcoin today is $162B, but that does not mean $162B has been sucked out of the economy, or if everyone cashed in their coins they would be $162B richer. There is perhaps the illusion of wealth, and many holders will feel rich, but a Bitcoin is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it.

If prices dropped 50% tomorrow to $4,800, $81B will be wiped off the market cap. All current holders will feel like they have lost money. Of course, anyone who bought above $4,800 will have lost money. But all that money has not disappeared; it was only there in the first place because buyers and sellers agreed to trade at higher and higher prices. Those who bought at $9,600 are facing real losses, but sellers at that price pocketed real gains.

Net inflows

What can confuse all of the above is the presence of charts like the one above showing 'net inflows'.

We are quite used to seeing flow charts for ETFs.

Generally speaking, large positive net flows lead to higher prices. But the presence of these flows is only possible due to the way ETFs are constructed. As explained here:

ETF shares are created when an “authorized participant” deposits a daily “creation basket” (or cash) with the ETF.

And

ETF shares may be redeemed through the reverse of the creation process. That is, an authorized participant presents the specified number of ETF shares to the ETF in exchange for a “redemption basket” of securities, cash, or both, which typically mirrors the creation basket.

This creation and redemption creates traceable flows, but this process is not repeated in other instruments such as Bitcoin. There are some Bitcoin ETFs planned, but even when we have flow data for them, the flow data does not always correlate to price.

Bitcoin Creation

1,800 new bitcoins are created each day in the mining process. These will either be held, or sold on the exchanges.

If they were all to be sold, there is about $17M supply each day, which is a drop in the ocean for volume of nearly $6B a day.

You could compare these new bitcoins to secondary offerings in stocks. The miners - like companies on the stock exchange - may re-invest the proceeds into hardware, or use it to pay expenses. In this way, you could claim Bitcoin sucks some money out of the economy. The cost of mining and maintaining the system is not insignificant. Yet, the miners will also make profits, and spend them, and the hardware they buy will boost the profit of chip makers.

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) also take in investors money to raise funds for a new venture. But again, the money does not disappear into a black hole. The startup firm will spend some of the money raised on essential costs, and probably keep a size-able chunk to spend. Either way it cycles back to others.

None of this is likely to upset governments to the extent they will rush to clamp down on Bitcoin.

A Problem on Wall Street

The total crypto-currency volume in the last 24 hours is (apparently) approaching $10B. The NYSE and much of Wall Street relies on volume like that to make money.

To put it in perspective, the crown jewel of stocks, Apple (AAPL), has an average daily volume of 27.85M of shares, making its total dollar volume around $4.87B. The total NYSE group dollar volume on 31st October was $48B.

As Bitcoin volume is rising exponentially, it will start catching up with NYSE group volume and upset a lot of people. In fact, volume has been decreasing on the NYSE for a while now. According to data from the site, up until 31st October in 2010 and 2011, total dollar volume was around $10.1T. In 2017, the same period has around $8.7T. We can’t say all that volume has migrated onto the Bitcoin exchanges, but we can say Wall Street volume is decreasing, and as other sources of liquidity (central banks) eventually tighten, firms will be competing for a smaller and smaller piece of the pie.

There are perhaps two ways for Wall Street to proceed. It can try and legitimize and monetize Bitcoin. We are already seeing signs of this with the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN), and the Bitcoin futures about to start trading on the CME Group exchange. There is also Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) on the OTC market, but it is somewhat of a pariah and in violation of some SEC rules.

Alternatively, Wall Street can stick to the view expressed by Jamie Dimon and continue to call Bitcoin a fraud and a Ponzi scheme and turn their backs on it. However, the longer it continues to go up, the more foolish and wrong they look. They will have clients annoyed at missing out, and they will secretly be annoyed at missing out on the lucrative volume and other benefits. What they desperately need is a crash, and that in itself is slightly worrying.

Conclusions

Bitcoin mania is not creating a 'Global Financial And Economic Black Hole'. The market cap is increasing, as are volumes, but the money is not disappearing; for every buyer a seller. Bitcoin is rallying because there continues to be demand at ever higher prices. If someone decides to risk their life savings on Bitcoin, someone has to sell them and that seller will now hold currency to spend elsewhere.

This may sound like a legal Ponzi scheme, but Bitcoin is becoming an ever greater problem for Wall Street. $10B (and growing) in dollar volume is being traded without them. They are out of the loop and look increasingly stupid for turning their backs on this exciting new paradigm. I’m sure many are rooting for a crash, if only so they can say 'I told you so' and remain relevant to our trading habits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.