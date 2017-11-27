Acadia Pharmaceuticals: The Harmony Trial And Buyout Potential

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is a small pharmaceutical company which currently markets Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and is also developing the drug in additional indications. The aim of this article is to discuss the HARMONY study, ACAD’s other studies, and why a potential buyout of ACAD might not be as likely as some have suggested.

Figure 1: ACAD pipeline. Note the number of potential indications on top of the indication for which Nuplazid is currently marketed.

Source: ACAD website.

While current sales of Nuplazid are hardly lackluster (2017 guidance for net sales of $124-127 million), they fall short of explaining ACAD’s current $3.5-billion market cap. Much of ACAD’s valuation is instead made up of potential future revenues from Nuplazid in other indications. ACAD’s phase 3 trial in dementia-related psychosis (HARMONY) is a potential game changer for the company, given the market size for dementia-related psychosis compared to the market for hallucinations and delusions in Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

So of the four million people diagnosed with dementia in the US we believe the best estimates are that approximately 1.2 million of these diagnosed patients have dementia-related psychosis. While it is impossible to make apples-to-apples comparisons, we believe there are approximately 200 thousand Parkinson's disease psychosis patients with disruptive symptoms" - ACAD CEO and President, Steve Davis, October 4, 2017 conference call.

The HARMONY trial of pimavanserin

The HARMONY trial of pimavanserin compares the drug to placebo, but not in the way some might have expected (Figure 2). HARMONY is designed as a relapse-prevention study.

Figure 2: The most obvious design for a study of pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis would have been simply to identify patients and then randomize them to placebo or pimavanserin. A duration of 12 weeks might be enough to satisfy the regulator but is chosen just as an example.

Source: Figure produced by Biotech Beast.

Here’s how HARMONY works; patients suffering from dementia-related psychosis are identified and treated with 34 mg pimavanserin for 12 weeks during weeks one to four of the open label period of the study (Figure 3). A dose reduction to 20 mg is allowed if clinically justified during the open-label period. Patients who respond to treatment are at 12 weeks randomized to receive placebo or pimavanserin (at the dose identified during the single blind period of the study). Patients are followed for up to 26 weeks (total study length of 38 weeks) or until relapse (recurrence of psychosis). It is likely that time to relapse during this 26-week period (the primary endpoint) will be longer for pimavanserin than placebo. Remember that the patients entering the 26-week period are pimavanserin responders; it should be expected that taking them off pimavanserin will result in a relapse unless pimavanserin truly is no different to placebo.

Figure 3: My interpretation of the design of the HARMONY study. It would be nice for ACAD to provide us with their own diagram in the near future.

Source: Figure produced by Biotech Beast based on information available on the clinicaltrials.gov entry (NCT03325556) and October 4 press release.

The trial design has an intelligent feature (dose reduction) which should reduce dropouts and the structure of the trial cleverly concentrates most dropouts which do occur, prior to randomization. Without the possibility of dose reduction, those who could not tolerate 34 mg would not end up in the double-blind portion of the trial, instead dropping out during the 12-week period. The allowance for dose reduction might even reduce the dropout rate during the 26-week, double-blind period because patients who are allowed to switch to a dose which works for them during the 12-week period are more likely to make it through the 26-week period. I expect this latter effect is minimal though because most side effects would probably be seen on initiation of therapy or shortly after. That is, if dose reduction wasn’t allowed, most dropouts would occur during the 12-week, open label period of the study anyway, not the 26-week part of the study. Even a slight reduction in the dropout rate during the 26-week period of the study is a good thing for ACAD because dropouts can potentially introduce bias into subsequent statistical analysis and potentially reduce statistical power. In some cases, patients who drop out or are lost to follow up are counted as treatment failures, although it is unclear yet exactly how ACAD will analyse the trial.

A total of 8% (16/202) of NUPLAZID 34 mg-treated patients and 4% (10/231) of placebo-treated patients discontinued because of adverse reactions. – Nuplazid (pimavanserin) prescribing information statement regarding a six week study in Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

The existence of the 12-week period itself likely means that most dropouts that do occur due to side-effects (even following dose reduction or among patients/physicians unwilling to try dose reductions) are not during a portion of the study which will impact analysis of the endpoint. Minimizing dropouts during the 26-week portion of the study and concentrating the dropouts in the 12-week period prior to randomization (meaning they will not impact the efficacy analysis) skews the odds in ACAD’s favor. Once you add that to the fact that pimavanserin appears to have some efficacy in a range of psychoses (the benefit in Parkinson’s disease psychosis is certainly established since the drug has approval in that indication), HARMONY has at least some chance of success.

A more recent example of pimavanserin’s benefit in psychosis was seen in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, where the drug beat placebo in terms of psychosis score improvement at 6 weeks, without worsening cognition, in a phase 2, 181 patient, double-blind study (study-019). The data from study-019 in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis disappointed the market, however, since pimavanserin did not separate statistically from placebo at 12 weeks, bringing the durability of pimavanserin's benefit into question. Non-responders at 12 weeks would be kicked from the HARMONY study (even if they had previously responded at 6 weeks), so these transient responders should be of less concern in the HARMONY study. A more in-depth analysis of the study-019 might suggest it was not pimavanserin response that was transient, simply placebo response waxing and waning making the drug-placebo difference non-significant at 12 weeks. One could further criticize the study-019 data by noting the p-value on psychosis scores at 6 weeks was marginal (p=0.0451) despite the size of the study and that none of the secondary endpoints separated statistically from placebo.

ACAD noted on the October 4 conference call discussing the HARMONY study that Alzheimer’s disease psychosis features more delusions whereas Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease dementia feature more hallucinations. I believe this might explain the mediocre results seen with pimavanserin in study-019 (compared to the stronger results seen in Parkinson’s disease psychosis) since the effect of pimavanserin appears to be more marked on hallucinations than delusions (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Results from a phase 3 trial of pimavanserin in Parkinson’s disease psychosis. SAPS refers to Scale for assessment of positive symptoms. SAPS-H is the sum of seven items on the scale measuring hallucinations and SAPS-D the sum of 13 items on the scale measuring delusion. Note the larger effect size on hallucinations (SAPS-H) compared to delusions (SAPS-D).

Source: Cropped image of table 2 from a publication in The Lancet. Highlights added by Biotech Beast.

One last factor that predicts success for HARMONY is the enrollment of patients with moderate to severe psychosis due to the list of severity requirements for inclusion in the study. In study-019 it was noted that most patients had mild to moderate psychosis and that the benefit of pimavanserin (even adjusting for placebo response) is in fact larger in the more severe patients.

HARMONY has an estimated enrollment of 356 patients and an estimated primary completion date of March 2020. A faster-than-expected enrollment rate could certainly speed up the trial. If the study were to complete enrollment tomorrow (not going to happen) then we could expect study results around year-end 2018 allowing time for analysis. An estimated primary completion date of March 2020 seems to suggest enrollment completing around 9-10 months earlier (mid-2019). Investors would be wise then to look out for updates from ACAD regarding the enrollment rate or enrollment milestones (such as 50% of target enrollment reached). If the study looks on track to complete enrollment prior to mid-2019 then adjust your own estimate of the primary completion date forward. There are nearer term readouts for ACAD nonetheless worthy of discussion.

ENHANCE-1 and ADVANCE

ENHANCE-1 is a six-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study designed to determine the efficacy and safety of pimavanserin as an add-on in patients with inadequate response to their current antipsychotic. The primary endpoint in the study is the change from baseline on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS). Positive symptoms include hallucinations and delusions and we have already seen that pimavanserin treats these symptoms in other forms of psychosis (certainly at six weeks). Negative symptoms include apathy and social withdrawal. It is unclear if pimavanserin will be effective in reducing negative symptoms although it is certainly worth trying, given the lack of efficacy generally seen with currently available antipsychotics.

MIN-101 from Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) works via a similar mechanism of action to pimavanserin and has shown efficacy in the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. It is worth noting that MIN-101 thus represents a competitive threat to pimavanserin in schizophrenia-related indications. It is also worth noting that with an estimated enrollment of 380 patients in ENHANCE-1, even a modest improvement in PANSS scores, driven by improvement in positive symptoms alone, could allow the trial to hit the primary endpoint with statistical significance. The side effect profile of pimavanserin is more benign than most currently available antipsychotics and so even if the drug only shows benefit on positive symptoms it would still have a welcome place in the treatment of schizophrenia. ENHANCE-1 has an estimated primary completion date of December 2018. While I speculated that the HARMONY study could possibly read out sooner than expected, I see that as less likely with ENHANCE-1. Enrollment for ENHANCE-1 commenced over a year ago, meaning the company probably has a very good idea of the enrollment rate and when the study will complete.

ADVANCE is a 26-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial of pimavanserin as an add-on to current antipsychotic therapy in patients with predominant negative symptoms. The primary endpoint of ADVANCE is the change from baseline to week 26 in the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 (NSA-16) score. With a focus on negative symptoms perhaps the longer time to endpoint makes sense, improvement of negative symptoms might only become apparent over time. Although ADVANCE is only a phase 2 study, it is enrolling 380 patients and has an estimated primary completion date of May 2019. I am unwilling to predict success for pimavanserin in ADVANCE currently, although a strong result on negative symptoms in ENHANCE-1 (even though only a 6-week trial) might make me change my mind.

CLARITY

ACAD should also have data from a phase 2 study (CLARITY) of pimavanserin as an adjunct in depression coming in late 2018, but the result of that study is even harder to predict than the result of the studies discussed above since the drug has never been put to the test in that indication. The success rate in central nervous system diseases is one of the lowest in drug development. It just does not make sense to predict success for CLARITY with so little to go on as to pimavanserin's efficacy as an adjunct in depression. The only thing I have to go on is an anti-depressant called MIN-117 from NERV; MIN-117 inhibits the reuptake of serotonin but also antagonizes 5-HT2A receptors making it similar to the combination of an SSRI plus pimavanserin. CLARITY involves putting patients with inadequate response to an SSRI or SNRI on pimavanserin (or placebo). I would favor that this might reduce some side effects seen with the SSRI/SNRI but will not improve treatment response. MIN-117 previously appeared to perform no better than an SSRI alone in depression. MIN-117 also binds to other receptors (such as 5-HT1A receptors) making this comparison to pimavanserin plus an SSRI/SNRI (as used in the CLARITY trial) pretty weak. See how I cannot predict the results of the CLARITY trial? You should not try to either.

Financial position

With recent Q3’17 earnings, ACAD updated 2017 guidance for Nuplazid net sales to between $124 million and $127 million. Net sales of Nuplazid were $81.3 million in the first nine months of 2017, so it is going to take at least $42.7 million in net sales this quarter to get into that range. This is certainly within the realm of possibility but considering a long heading into the next earnings, slightly more conservative guidance would have been appreciated. Despite growing sales the company is still losing money, net loss for Q3’17 was $65.2 million. The loss will hopefully narrow as Nuplazid sales continue to ramp up but ACAD is well cashed for a while in any case; cash, equivalents and investments were $366.6 million at the end of Q3’17. As of October 31, 2017, there were 124,205,637 shares outstanding corresponding to a market cap of approximately $3.48 billion (at the close of $28 on Friday, November 24).

A disappointing Q4’17 is certainly a possibility as R&D costs may increase, due to the initiation of additional clinical studies such as HARMONY, but sales might not reach guidance. There isn’t enough data yet to see what the seasonality of Nuplazid sales are like and so I can’t guess whether or not sales will reach guidance.

First is not always best: Is an ACAD buyout still likely?

In 1985, terfenadine (formerly marketed as Seldane by Hoechst Marion Roussel) became the first nonsedating antihistamine launched in the US. Older antihistamines were useful for treating allergic conditions but penetrated the central nervous system leading to the side effect of sedation. Terfenadine unfortunately blocks the hERG channel which can lead to prolongation of the QT interval on an electrocardiogram. QT prolongation puts the patient at risk from potentially life-threatening arrhythmias. Terfenadine is normally rapidly metabolized to its metabolite fexofenadine (now marketed as Allegra) but in the presence of select metabolic inhibitors or some cases of liver disease, the concentration of terfenadine reaching systemic circulation could increase, further increasing the risk of arrhythmia. By January 1997, the FDA recommended approval of terfenadine’s NDA be withdrawn (which would mean terfenadine could no longer be marketed) since fexofenadine, which had all the efficacy and none of the QT prolongation, had now been approved. In 1996, Seldane prescriptions were over 4 million but that number dropped to about 1 million in 1997 following the FDA’s efforts. Prescriptions of Allegra (also marketed by Hoechst Marion Roussel) rose sharply so the drug company in this case was not as adversely impacted as they could have been had a competitor been the one to come up with a better drug. Hoechst Marion Roussel voluntarily withdrew Seldane from the market in 1997. Seldane also saw competition during its time from Schering-Plough’s Claritin (loratadine) which does not prolong the QT interval. Despite only launching in 1993, by June 1996 Claritin represented 48.4% of new prescriptions for antihistamines, representing the leader in the segment despite the fact that Claritin was barely better than placebo at the dose used.

There are still plenty of drugs on the market today which prolong the QT interval and the risk of actually provoking an arrhythmia varies from one drug to the next. Pimavanserin also prolongs the QT interval and this means the drug could easily be at a disadvantage to another 5-HT2A inverse agonist such as Axovant Sciences’ (AXON) nelotanserin, which does not prolong the QT interval. I should note that I see no risk of pimavanserin being pulled from the market, merely the risk of it facing fierce competition limiting peak sales. Given the recent failure of AXON’s intepirdine in Alzheimer’s disease, AXON is likely to be focusing more of its efforts on nelotanserin (intepirdine is still under development for other indications, but those might fail too). AXON has already produced positive results with nelotanserin and top-line data from a phase 2 study of nelotanserin in patients with Lewy body dementia are expected in January 2018. Positive results would represent a confirmation of the competitive threat AXON’s nelotanserin poses to ACAD’s pimavanserin. In my opinion, any potential buyer of ACAD should surely wait until we see how AXON’s nelotanserin looks in Lewy body dementia. It would be a shame to buy the next Seldane right before the competitor comes up with a Claritin.

Recommendation

I have written previously about stocks where I recommended investors come back later because I like the company, but not the months immediately ahead for the stock. ACAD doesn’t seem to be part of the biotech bull market, instead the price is fluctuating wildly, and when the price action near-term is likely to depend on pimavanserin sales, and potentially results with AXON’s nelotanserin, I cannot find a way to predict the fate of the stock near-term.

ACAD data by YCharts

Figure 5: ACAD change over one year compared to the IBB and XBI.

I like the HARMONY study and so I think investors should reconsider ACAD in the future, perhaps the competitive threat from other 5-HT2A inverse agonists like nelotanserin or MIN-101 will subside. The recent 10-Q from AXON discloses that three patients in an open-label extension study of nelotanserin exhibited elevation of liver function test levels which, while reversible, is somewhat concerning. Ill update readers in January with my thoughts on AXON’s nelotanserin data and any advances from other competitors like NERV.

Until then I cannot recommend a long in ACAD but I should be clear that I don’t really see a compelling short opportunity here either. It would be a shame to be short if a buyout does come (although unlikely), even if I would not buy ACAD, does not mean a big pharma company might not decide to buy the company. Big pharma makes lousy acquisitions all the time and an acquisition of ACAD at the moment seems like poor timing, but probably would not qualify as lousy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.