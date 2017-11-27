Macro Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets In Kenya

The government is in an expansionary policy mode at present, which enables the private sector to lever off the public education, health and infrastructure investment.

The stock market and other financial assets can be expected to rise, while macro fiscal flows remain positive.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is essential, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Kenya has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

This report provides a macro fiscal flow model and assesses the likely impact of the change in macro fiscal flows on investment markets.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The report goes forward on a sector-by-sector basis, starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans (credit money). Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost (overseas credit and state money). Government spending - More is spent than taxed (State money).

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing, income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow, while the rest of the pie shrinks, such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

The chart below shows M3 money, which I am using as a proxy for private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks. A proxy is necessary, as there is no data available for private credit creation in Kenya.

The charts show that over the last year, fiscal flows in M3 have increased the stock of M3 in 2016. 2017 looks to be a stronger result than that for 2016.

In 2016, approximately US$1.96 billion was added to the money supply. For 2017, the result has at present equaled the 2016 result and is on trend to exceed that amount if the current rate of increase continues into the last quarter of the calendar year.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart is a negative in that it shows a deficit. Money is flowing out of the economy in return for imported goods and services.

The longer-term picture shown in the chart above indicates the current account deficit is now much smaller that it was in 2012-2014 and has been improving since 2014.

The near-term trend over the last year and present year shows the current account widening again. Judging by the present trend, the deficit looks to have doubled out to 10% or more of GDP in 2017.

A large current account deficit is deflationary, as it drains the economy of money. The role of taxation in a monetary sovereign country like Kenya is to control inflation by removing spending power, which then reduces aggregate demand. Taxation is also a removal of money and is deflationary.

What would one rather have?

High imports of real goods and services for schilling credits, low taxes and high employment; or Exports of real goods and services, high taxes and lower employment.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the charts below:

The longer-term trend shown above indicates years of government spending into the private sector, which adds funds to the private sector and allows it to have a surplus and also offsets the drain from the external sector.

The near-term trend over this year and last indicates growing government support for the private sector. 2017 looks to be trending to be a larger net add than 2016, and an 8-9% of GDP result looks possible.

Kenya has 11% labor unemployment and 5.72% inflation, trending down from a high of 11.7% in June 2017.

One cannot discuss an emerging nation without mentioning corruption, which stands at a high ranking of 154. Switzerland has the lowest ranking at 5. Inflation would be lower if corruption were not so high, and given the high corruption ranking, it is remarkable that inflation is as low as it is. Similarly, the exchange rate, shown in the chart below, would be less volatile if there was less corruption and more confidence in the currency, government and rule of law.

The Kenyan government has the opportunity to employ the idle labor the private sector has no use for and advance the public purpose by enhancing public infrastructure and sparing them the privations of unemployment in a developing land.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock flow consistent sector flow model framework.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government, through its Treasury, sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction, as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and true by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector and the external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary And Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.8% 7.8% -5.2% 5.4% NOW 3% 8% -9% 2%

(Source: Trading Economics and author calculations based on the same)

Kenya's sectoral flows are positive and running at a growth rate of 2%, down from 5.4% in 2016 due to the large increased drain from the current account in 2017. There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to rise, given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds. Kenya does not have an ETF that mirrors its stock exchange, and investors wishing for some exposure to the country's stock market can make use of the following ETFs:

(AFK) VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (FRN) Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (FM) iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (BBRC) Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (EMFM) Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

Alternatively, one could build a portfolio of single stocks with a dual listing in Kenya and the U.S.A, or wherever in the world you live. Examples are Barclays Bank (NYSE:BCS), Standard and Chartered Bank (OTCPK:SCBFF, DRSTAN), Portland Cement (APCL), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

There are only 64 listed securities on the Nairobi Stock Exchange to choose from.

To get an idea of how one might fare with an investment in Africa, one can look at the 1-year performance of the VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF shown in the chart below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

If one had bought AFK at the beginning of 2017 and held it to the present, one would have a capital gain of approximately 26% and a modest dividend income of 2.17%.

The long-term picture shown in the chart below is less dynamic and can at best be described as a flat performance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.