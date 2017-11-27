Summary

Broadcom has sounded out institutional Qualcomm shareholders in preparation to raising its bid. Institutions hold 78.01% of the company's stock.

By announcing its interest in Qualcomm in advance, Broadcom knew that its share price would increase, giving increased access to credit and enhancing the value of the stock component of future bids.

Institutional shareholders accept in principle that a greater proportion of Broadcom's stock will be included in a future offer. New offer price not yet known.

Broadcom to likely enter slate of new directors for Qualcomm's board for voting at March 6, 2017, shareholder meeting to permit shareholders favoring a deal to vote for these nominees.

Tan is personally controlling Broadcom's moves, eschewing lawyers and bankers, in its attempt to roll up Qualcomm.