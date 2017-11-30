Summary

This is the third and final piece in a three-article series on Gastar.

The intrinsic value of Gastar is estimated on the basis of its reserves and inventory drilling locations and data of nearby STACK transactions.

The proven reserves and drilling location set the minimum and maximum limits of the intrinsic value at $166 million ($0.57 per share) and $2,996 million ($13.69 per share), respectively.

The fair land value is estimated to be $547 million or $2.41 per share net of net debt, implying a sizable margin of safety relative to the current share price.

The limited downside, potential near-term takeover, and operational catalyst all point to Gastar being an attractive investment target.