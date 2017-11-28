Allianz SE Purchasing Euler Hermes: The Win-Win Situation

Summary

Today, Allianz SE announced that it will purchase the remaining block of Euler Hermes' shares, which is not yet controlled by the company.

Even if Allianz is already the principal shareholder of the credit insurance company, the German-based insurer has proposed a 21% premium to Friday’s closing price.

Allianz rewards Euler Hermes’ long-term investors and ends the story of the credit insurer as a listed company.

Some analysts have mentioned that it was an overpaid transaction, but I guess it is a win-win situation. The minority shareholders are not deprived, and Allianz will receive some benefits, great and small.