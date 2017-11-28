The Long Case For iRobot
by: Jacob Strong
Summary
iRobot Inc. has historically outperformed its growing respective industry.
Recent dip in price can lead to larger ROI.
Recent rises in competition should not pose a long-term threat.
Management boasts rising revenues and margins inrecent quarterly earnings.
By Michael Fernandez, Nathan Tupa, and Jacob Strong
Industry Overview
Within the Robotic Vacuum Industry considerable competitors consists of but are not limited to Ecovacs, Dyson Ltd., Infinuvo, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), LG