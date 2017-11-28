Long Ideas | Consumer 

The Long Case For iRobot

About: iRobot Corporation (IRBT)
by: Jacob Strong
Jacob Strong
Summary

iRobot Inc. has historically outperformed its growing respective industry.

Recent dip in price can lead to larger ROI.

Recent rises in competition should not pose a long-term threat.

Management boasts rising revenues and margins inrecent quarterly earnings.

By Michael Fernandez, Nathan Tupa, and Jacob Strong

Industry Overview

Within the Robotic Vacuum Industry considerable competitors consists of but are not limited to Ecovacs, Dyson Ltd., Infinuvo, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), LG