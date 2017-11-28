Quinolones And The Adcom Of Doom: Can Aradigm Achieve The Holy Grail Of Monopoly?

Summary

On November 16, the FDA held an advisory committee meeting on Bayer's ciprofloxacin dry powder, the only direct competitor of Aradigm's Linhaliq. In essence, they voted 9-6 against recommending approval.

This vote, if confirmed by an FDA CRL later this year, will likely delay Bayer's formulation for at least two years, paving the way for Aradigm to capture the market.

These events identified/clarified Aradigm's potential approval risks. Aradigm has a potential January approval and likely advisory committee meeting. I compare Aradigm's and Bayer's data to help investors evaluate the risks.

In early November, Aradigm held another KOL call which focused on sales potential. The company, using just-unveiled independent research, identified an initial addressable market 231% higher than estimated in 2005.

Like OCRX, which was acquired recently before approval despite "poor data" (actually, not really), it's not unrealistic to consider Aradigm a potential near-term takeover target for Grifols, Insmed, and Bayer.