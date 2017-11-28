The Investment Case For Ascendis Pharma

Summary

Ascendis' TransCon hGH has the potential to become the new standard of care in the growth hormone deficiency market.

TransCon hGH offers once-weekly administration, which should significantly improve patient compliance and persistence.

Ascendis' TransCon technology has applications in other areas and two candidates should quickly move into phase 3 trials in 2018.

Ascendis has long-term upside potential based on TransCon hGH alone.

TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP could match or exceed the value of TransCon hGH in the following years.