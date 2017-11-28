Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Editors' Picks | Denmark

The Investment Case For Ascendis Pharma

|
About: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), Includes: BMRN, OPK, SHPG, UTHR
by: ONeil Trader
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
ONeil Trader
Growth, momentum, small-cap, mid-cap
Marketplace
Growth Stock Forum
Summary

Ascendis' TransCon hGH has the potential to become the new standard of care in the growth hormone deficiency market.

TransCon hGH offers once-weekly administration, which should significantly improve patient compliance and persistence.

Ascendis' TransCon technology has applications in other areas and two candidates should quickly move into phase 3 trials in 2018.

Ascendis has long-term upside potential based on TransCon hGH alone.

TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP could match or exceed the value of TransCon hGH in the following years.

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) caught my eye earlier this year when I was looking at quarterly ownership changes of biotech-focused hedge funds. Many funds were aggressively buying Ascendis over the last few quarters, and