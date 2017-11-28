A Reason For The Emerging Market Bulls To Worry

In a year that has seen a relentless rise in the major U.S. indices, many investors have felt anything but bullish. Many financial writers have in fact focused their attention on the negative attributes of this market. For those that aren't bearish, the enthusiasm for equities has been barely discernible.

Instead of creating interest in equities, the 1-year rally has actually witnessed diminished trading volumes and lower inflows into U.S. equities vis-à-vis foreign equities. Clearly, the masses aren't in the mood for a bull market even though the bull is charging. Yet the bears aren't complete without hope, as we'll see in this commentary. Opportunities for the bears to potentially profit exist and we'll examine one of them here.

In the interest of full disclosure, I'm going to be very upfront with the potentially bearish aspects of the market as I see them. Those aspects are to be found principally in the emerging markets, not in the U.S. equity arena. I have no intention of misleading my readers into thinking that I'm in any way bearish on the NYSE or the Nasdaq broad market.

One of the most troubling aspects of the current market is the enormous amount of money pouring into foreign equities versus U.S. equities. This can be expressed graphically by viewing the following chart. The data is courtesy of the Investment Company Institute (ICI) and it shows that in the last couple of years, inflows into foreign ETFs has far exceeded inflows into domestic ETFs as investors' demand for foreign equities has been insatiable in marked contrast to their reticence toward the U.S. stock market.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from Investment Company Institute.

As the above chart shows, money inflows into foreign ETFs have decisively eclipsed domestic ETF inflows. This suggests two things: 1.) U.S. equities are underappreciated given current valuations and rate of change in the S&P 500 Index, and 2.) investors may be overcommitted to foreign stocks and overestimating their expectations for future performance in the foreign markets. If there is to be a stock market decline in 2018, the foreign markets - and especially the emerging markets - should be watched for potential weakness in the coming months.

Another point worth considering is the degree to which foreign equities have rallied compared to the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2017. While the SPX has rallied by about 8 percent since July, the emerging market stocks - as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - have rallied nearly 18 percent and are up nearly 40 percent for the year to date. Certainly this would suggest a more limited upside potential for the emerging market stocks in 2018 compared to the more subdued U.S. equity market.

Indeed, for all the hoopla surrounding foreign markets, as well as Bitcoin and other alternative investments this year, the U.S. stock market seems rather hum-drum in terms of relative performance. This relative underperformance serves as an argument against a U.S. equity market bubble. By the same token, it makes it easier to advance the argument that foreign markets are becoming increasingly overbought and potentially overheated.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

If there is to be a "correction" in the foreign markets next year, this doesn't necessarily translate into a new bear market for emerging market stocks. The bear market in global markets ended in early 2016, so it's doubtful that another one would occur so close to the heels of the most recent one. A pullback in many foreign markets next year would provide a much-needed "cleanse and purge" for what has become a market characterized by too much exposure on the part of over-excited investors. Simply put, the emerging markets could use a shakeout of the Johnny-come-latelies before continuing its longer-term upward path.

But the arguments "for" inclusion are getting louder. The main argument is the sheer size of the mainland China market: north of $6 trillion in the combined Shenzhen and Shanghai indices. That's about 10 percent of the market capitalization of the entire global equity market (the U.S. market cap is roughly $28 trillion). Excluding 10 percent of the global equity market does not make sense, the argument goes. Right now, MSCI's broadest index - the MSCI All-Country World Index - assigns China a roughly 3 percent weighting. But China's actual total weighting is closer to 17 percent.

It's not just the explosive growth of foreign equities, which should give investors pause for concern, but also the rapid growth of emerging market debt. As an indication of the growing demand for global market debt, the iShares JP Morgan EM Local Government Bond ETF (IEML) has more than doubled in size this year. It has garnered billions in inflows this year, according to Bloomberg, as investors reach for average yields as high as 4.72 percent in developing economies. The risk is that if the carry trade unwinds, investors could race for the exit all at once and send the fund tumbling.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

What exactly could trigger such a sell-off? One such catalyst would be higher yields for developed world debt as central banks wind down easy monetary policies. This would potentially dim the appeal for carry traders of borrowing dollars to buy assets in higher-yielding developing world currencies.

Regardless of how the emerging markets fare in the coming months, U.S. equities remain firmly on an upward path. Investors are too cold on domestic stocks for anything approaching an "overbought" condition to present a problem for the U.S. market. A correction or slowdown in the emerging market uptrend next year might actually benefit the under-loved U.S. equities as investors are made aware of the dangers of being caught up in an overcrowded trade.

