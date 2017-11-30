Company Background

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is currently the largest e-commerce player in Latin America, some people call the company the "Amazon (AMZN) of Latin America" because of the similarities of what the two companies offer. However, MercadoLibre currently trades at only around 2% of Amazon's market cap. This article intends to drill into MELI's strategy, products, financials, competition, addressable market, and moat, in hopes of determining the potential upside of this stock. Of course, risk factors will also be discussed.

MercadoLibre is not a hot tech startup anymore. The company has been around since 1999, when Marcos Galperin, an Argentine, founded the company while he was still a graduate student at Stanford Graduate School of Business. Galperin, still the CEO today, had a vision back then, which is to create an eBay-like (EBAY) platform in his home country that would allow Latin Americans living in the rural areas to buy and sell goods more easily. His idea and vision brought many investors, and today MercadoLibre has a presence in 18 countries and is the market leader for about all of them, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela, and Peru.

The success of MercadoLibre (upped 800% since 2007 IPO) made Marcos Galperin the first tech billionaire of Argentina. At 46 years old today, he is just as energetic, driven, and hungry for success as he was back in 1999 because he knows the company, as well as e-commerce in Latin America, is still in its infancy.

About Latin America

With more than 20 countries, a total population of roughly 640 million people, and a rise in middle class, there is no doubt that LATAM is the region with the highest e-commerce growth potential in the next decade. The potential growth from LATAM would likely top those from North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Currently, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are the principal markets for MercadoLibre. These three countries, home to about 386 million people and have the highest e-commerce penetration of the entire region, outweigh the other 15 countries that MELI has a presence in combined. In terms of B2C e-commerce, these three countries represent about 72% of all LATAM. Let's look at the demographics of Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Source: PagBrasil (Brazil, a huge Internet, and E-Commerce Market)

In comparison to the U.S, it's not a surprise that Latin America is behind in the Internet Era. Pretty much every American has access to the internet today, and the majority of them could shop digitally. However, the percentage of Latin Americans with internet access is much smaller, even in the more advanced countries of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

Source: Author's calculation

But high growths are expected in the LATAM markets. According to eMarketer and Business Insider, the e-commerce market is projected to grow to $80-85 billion dollars by 2019. In comparison, the U.S market is now at ~$400 billion dollars, which means LATAM still has a lot of growth left.

Source: Author's calculation

Source: MercadoLibre

Based on GMV, which was just over $3 billion in last quarter, MELI has around 20% market share in LATAM. If the total addressable market in 2017 is around $60 billion, $3 billion annualized is $12 billion and that is 20% of 60 billion. If MELI can just keep this market share constant, by 2019, GMV should total about 17 billion based on the TAM estimates. That seems achievable since MELI's growth rates far outpace the Latin American e-commerce industry. The market shares differ, of course, for each market but as of this year, MELI leads by market share in each of the three principal markets, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, plus many more of their 18 markets.

Hyperinflation in LATAM could skew results in USD terms, but MELI has shown that it can grow its businesses steadily even while some of these countries are going through economic recessions. Imagine the possibilities when the economies turn around. In summary, LATAM is a big market that presents a huge growth opportunity for e-commerce. It is a resourceful region that, with its first-mover advantage, MELI looks to dominate. Next, let's look into company-specific analysis including MELI's product offerings, strategy, and competitions.

Products and Services

In 2007, the year of its IPO, MercadoLibre offered two services, the main marketplace, and MercadoPago, its payment offering. The marketplace was more like eBay, a 20% shareholder at the time, than the Amazonian-style of today. A lot has changed in the last decade. At the core, MELI has expanded the flywheel of services to create a stickier platform. Not only is it just the marketplace and payments, but the company boasts four additional services, including Classifieds, Envios (shipping), advertising, and a webstores solution. The Classifieds service is similar to Craigslist and the other offerings may resemble a sort of Shopify-like integrated suite of services. The company breaks revenues into Marketplace and Non-marketplace, with Marketplace constituting about 60% of total revenues. In 2007, that number was 88% so it has been interesting to see the contribution of the Non-marketplace over the years.

Here are some quick details of the six services, offered in MELI's flywheel.

1. The MercadoLibre Marketplace

- Allows merchants and customers to sell at a fixed price or with an auction feature.

2. MercadoPago

- Designed to facilitate transactions both on and off our marketplace in the markets of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, Perú, and Chile. Plus, MercadoCredito was launched in 2016 in Argentina to loan small amounts to specific merchants. This is similar to what Square is doing with Square Capital right now. With that said, MercadoPago has the potential to be a payments powerhouse. Adoption has picked up in the last couple years and now is over 80% in some markets. The power of MercadoPago is that a lot of Latin Americans do not have credit cards so it is a way to resolve that issue. Someday, this service could become a thriving business itself, resembling payment services like Alipay or Square.

3. MercadoEnvios

- During 2013 and 2014, this was launched in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. During the second quarter of 2015 and 2016 MercadoEnvios came to Colombia and Chile. MercadoLibre only has a few fulfillment centers but in late 2015 have started venturing into handling inventory so this is one reason margins have shrunk over time.

4. MercadoLibre Classifieds Service

- The Classifieds drive traffic to the marketplace and allow users to buy random items or even find jobs.

5. MercadoLibre advertising program

- Allows merchants to place ads on the marketplace just like how Alibaba (BABA) makes a majority of their revenue.

6. MercadoShops

- Allows merchants to host webstores on the site, similar to how Nike (NKE) opened a webstore on Amazon in the summer of 2017. Lastly, in the second quarter of 2015, in Brazil, MELI started offering enterprise software solutions.

Source: MercadoLibre

Competition

At the beginning of October 2017, MercadoLibre's stock took a dive as a result of Amazon's announcement to expand its offerings to include electronics in Brazil. That has always been a risk for investors; Amazon pouring billions into Latin America, crunching MELI's margins and taking market share along the way. We will delve deeper into this scenario later but for now, let's get a better picture of the companies MELI is up against.

Amazon

Mexico: Started free shipping initiatives when it brought Prime to Mexico in early March of 2017. MELI still ahead here.

Brazil: Been in this market for a few years now, but just in October of 2017, announced it was expanding into electronics. Seems to be a test run.

2. B2W

Biggest competitor in Brazil and Latin America. MELI has been gobbling market share from them and just recently passed them in Brazil.

Runs popular sites Submarino (internet retailer) and Americanas (bricks and mortar).

3. CNova

Revenue is stagnating and there have been a few management/ownership shake-ups. The second biggest competitor by revenue in Brazil and Latin America.

4. Wal-Mart (WMT)

Only in Mexico and it is well behind MELI.

5. Brick and mortar retailers

Latin America is definitely behind the US for e-commerce adoption.

Look at monthly unique online visitors for Latin America in the chart below, MercadoLibre has the most unique visitors by far. This is a substantial advantage if the company is first place customers are logging into to buy online. Mindshare is a key, underrated competitive advantage.

Source: Statista

If we look at the data, the picture it paints is MercadoLibre in charge in the main markets (Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina) and continuing to take market share. Amazon and Wal-Mart still have a long way to go in Mexico and, with time, MELI is being further entrenched in these principal markets. The Amazon hype factor is unsettling MELI investors and maybe, rightly so, but the data suggests MELI is by far the market leader and that is not something to breeze over. Plus, MercadoLibre only needs to focus on its home territory, whereas foreign competitors like Amazon or Wal-Mart are out of their core geographical competencies. Let's not forget how Amazon and Uber fared in China. To be fair, Latin America cannot be compared to the Chinese market, but both are difficult operating environments, maybe even Latin America more so considering the weaker logistics infrastructure. A deep knowledge of the operating environment will be crucial in Latin America and it should bode well for MercadoLibre considering they have nearly a 20-year head start on international competitors.

If the logistics systems were perfect, Amazon would have a much easier time coming in and displacing MELI. Amazon, usually an extremely fast mover, has hesitated 5 years in Brazil, a market with better overall logistics capabilities than other countries in LATAM. Amazon will need to commit huge resources to compete with MELI since it does not have top mindshare. To invest hugely in Brazil is dicey when Amazon has so many other bets around the world, namely India.

Financial Performance and Strategy

MELI's numbers since the IPO have been downright impressive. Annual revenue has grown from $85 million in 2007 to more than $1.3 billion this year expected. If we zoom in and look at the 5-year picture, since 2012, CAGR for revenue stands at 29% and CAGR for gross profit at almost 20% in USD terms

Source: Author's Calculation

The company is investing capital right back into its operations, the top priorities, according to management, are market share and user base, just like what Amazon and other e-commerce players are doing. Therefore, its operating margin and profit margin have been trending downward. This shouldn't be a major concern for investors because the strategy is clear: provide value to customers to gain market share and therefore enhance economies of scale. Initiatives like free shipping and MercadoPuntos, the company's loyalty program, have been implemented to help this goal along and they seem to be working. Revenue has been strong in the past couple quarters and the latest results, Q3 2017 show just the same, with the top line growing nearly 61% in USD terms. This is up from 37% YoY growth in the Q3 of 2016. MercadoLibre's management can see the blue ocean ahead and they know this market is promising. Currently, margins are being sacrificed for market share. This approach is wise as the market is big and internet adoption rates are increasing rapidly. Now is the time to capture all of those customers and then lock them into the MercadoLibre ecosystem. Its latest earnings result for Q317 very much reflects its strategy. On an FX neutral basis, revenue accelerated to nearly 80% YoY in Q317. By region, this breaks down to 71% for Brazil, 51% for Argentina, and 82% for Mexico. On the expense side, sales and marketing grew 112% YoY to $84.1 million or 23% of revenues versus 18% for the same period last year. However, total operating expenses were $148.3 million, up 61% YoY. So, we can see the company is increasing marketing spend at a much higher rate than any other operating expense category. To move up the income statement, gross profit margin for Q3 2017 was 48%, compared to 63% in Q3 2016. Management noted pretty much all of that compression was due to free shipping offerings in Brazil and Mexico. Currently, MELI has worked out an agreement to only subsidize a portion of the free shipping and the third-party sellers take on the rest.

Management believes increased investment in marketing and free shipping is key to gaining market share. Marketing spending increased at a faster rate than it has since it is important to get the word out when free shipping is offered. This marketing spending could be viewed as more of an investment in the future than a current expense. Further, the situation is much more controlled than a SaaS (software-as-a-service) trying to pave a path to profitability. It is different when the company is profitable and makes the conscious choice to ramp up spending to gain market share. In conjunction, MELI has been increasing the marketplace take rate, which is roughly revenues divided by gross merchandise volume (GMV). This shows how much in sales MELI can take for each dollar of total merchandise flowing through the platform. In Q317, the take rate was almost 12% (370 million/3.1 billion GMV) vs. closer to 9% in Q116.

Source: MercadoLibre (yellow bar = mobile growth)

An increasing take rate shows MELI is providing value to third-party sellers and therefore can charge slightly higher fees over time. In an imperfect comparison from not breaking out Amazon's first party versus third party revenue segments, Amazon's take rate stands between 10-15%. Alibaba, with makes more money from advertising than the take-rate has a lower rate around 3%. Apples to apples, MELI's take rate is in a good spot, not too high so as to have minimal pricing power but also not too low either.

The combination of targeted operating expense growth with pricing power is powerful. MercadoLibre's strategy so far is paying off, it will be interesting to see how it balance growth/market share and expense management. Similar to Amazon, management does not explicitly give revenue and EPS guidance as they see it a distraction to long-term business development, so we will have to watch quarterly to see how management's game plan is playing out.

Source: Author's Calculation

To put MELI's financial performance in a familiar context, I believe management's efforts resemble two other businesses you may have heard of. First, MELI's fight for market share is similar to Amazon and secondly, the integration of payments and other ventures into the Fintech space reminds me of Square (SQ).

Amazonian approach of market share growth over growth in EPS

In 2010, MELI's net margin touched 26% and stayed at roughly that level until 2014, and gross margin in 2010 reached a high of 79%. As a first mover, the company could put up huge margins and not have to invest heavily to gain market share. Now, with the rise of Latin American e-commerce, management has decided to roll out new initiatives to gain market share.

In Q2 of 2017, revenue from Mexico grew 80% YoY as a result of free shipping programs on orders of more than $40. MercadoPuntos, the company's loyalty program, similar to Amazon Prime, also contributed to this revenue growth. The thing is, these initiatives eat into the margin. In Q2 of 2017, MELI's net margin sank to around 11% and gross margin lowered to 54%. The margin is shrinking and quickly I may add, as investors met the news unhappily after the Q2 2017 results.

In Q3, however, MELI's margins compressed a bit more, but revenue growth accelerated. Investors took those results better than after Q2 as the stock popped over 10%. The story here is one of accelerating revenues and shrinking margins in order to gain market share. All in all, management sees the opportunity here and they are certainly investing for the future.

Importantly, MELI's operating expenses increased 50% even with the new initiatives, which is less than the overall revenue growth. MELI has already seen the impact of these offerings paying off so soon. Management is prudently balancing the margin crunch with revenue growth and the game plan is working well so far.

2. Square's sticky system of services

Similar to how Square is building out a cohesive, integrated suite of services to make life easier for the small business owners, MELI is also innovating. The rise of MercadoCredito, MercadoShops, Envios, and the dominance of Pagos is very impressive. Management has talked about the value of the ecosystem of services and how revenue per user has trended higher over time. As we saw in the graph of MELI's mindshare with monthly unique visitors, once these consumers see the value of the platform, they increase spending.

Impressively, Mercado Pago marketplace adoption rose 1,500 bps versus the second quarter of last year, reaching 81% of total gross merchandise volume. This gain was led by Argentina with a 93% penetration versus 70% during the same period last year, and Mexico at 91% penetration versus 59%. These are some crazy adoption rates and they clearly represent the value of Pagos.

MercadoLibre seems to be taking pages out of Amazon and Square's playbook. Not bad companies to emulate. Only time will tell if MELI can implement these strategies as effectively as AMZN and SQ but for now, MELI seems to be on the right path.

Reasons to invest

If you zoom out and look at MercadoLibre on a big picture level, the investment thesis builds itself. The company's market cap is around $11.5 billion, operating in some of the fastest growing markets amongst a huge population which still has a lot of people just beginning to use the internet. If those factors do not contribute to the growth of e-commerce, I do not know what will. MELI is a first mover in Latin America and that will pay off in the future. However, Latin America may not be a winner-take-all market. As this market continues to grow, e-commerce players may be getting a piece of an ever-growing pie.

To break it down, MercadoLibre's three principal markets, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are home to about 386 million people. According to eShopworld.com, there are currently 121 million people shopping online in those three main markets, with 163 million expected by 2021.

Including the remaining 15 markets that MELI is in, that population total swells to almost 640 million, about twice the size of the US. Also, according to Statista, the number of internet users in Latin America amounted to 327.8 million and is projected to reach 375.1 million in 2018 meaning a 39% jump in just three short years since 2015. Internet penetration in Latin America is currently under 60% and should reach 65% by 2021. Put in context, 89% of the US population is online, and 77% of those internet users purchased goods online in 2016.

The total in the US for online shoppers is around 222 million right now. In just MELI's main three markets 163 million online shoppers are expected by 2021. As more and more Latin Americans sign online and move to e-commerce, MELI looks to have a long growth runway. Right now, the total addressable market is much smaller but market saturation is surely not a risk of MELI's. In a recent Reuters interview, Stelleo Tolda, MercadoLibre's COO, testifies to the potential of just one of MELI's main markets "We know we're just at the beginning. E-commerce in Brazil amounts to only 4 percent of retail sales today."

Source: MercadoLibre

Valuation

Now, let's take a look at MELI's valuation from two perspectives, a 10-year discounted cash flow analysis and a comparable analysis.

DCF Assumptions:

WACC of 10%, +/- 2% sensitivity

Terminal growth rate of 4%, +/- 1% sensitivity

EBIT growth rate in 2019 at 52%, dropping to 45% in 2020, 40% in 2022, 30% in 2024, then under 20% in 2026-2027

CAPEX growth rate in 2019 at 42%, dropping to 40% in 2020, 35% in 2022, 25% in 2024, then 20% in 2026-2027

Source: author's calculation

The DCF analysis gives us a price range of $240 - $800 per share, compared to the current price of $260. The unfavorable scenario of a 12% discount rate and terminal growth rate of only 3% would put a $240 floor on MELI, which is about 8% below current price level, the favorable terms of 5% growth rate and 8% discount rate would imply a 200%+ increase from today's price. The calculation implies a much higher upside potential than downside risk and serves as a positive indicator for investors. But such projection is by no means any guarantee, MELI would only deserve the valuation if it can put up the type of growth performance that we are expecting it to. Top line growth is the number one metric that investors should focus on, followed by the ability to control its margins.

Source: author's calculation

MELI's top line growth really stood out when comparing it with other e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Alibaba, and JD.com (JD). The surge in sales growth reflects MELI's determination to focus on revenue growth and market share. Again, none of these companies are focusing on the bottom line now, so looking at P/E ratios alone won't paint any clear picture. However, if we take earning growth into consideration and look at forward PE/G, MELI again stood out with the lowest forward PE/G of the group.

Source: author's calculation

It's hard to compare all of these companies apples to apples, just like Wall Street doesn't like to compare Alibaba with Amazon because their margins and levels of reinvestment differ. The most similar comparison is Amazon so looking at how MELI stacks up with them is interesting. On a forward basis, MELI is cheaper and the forward PEG looks great. MELI is also doing well financially, with strong TTM operating cash flow as a percentage of revenue of 23% vs. Amazon's 10%. Holistically speaking, MELI's valuation is in line with other e-commerce players, if not a bit cheaper.

Risks

As we have seen, MercadoLibre is a fantastic business with a huge growth runway. That is not to say it is without risks though. Let's look into some of the pertinent risks associated with this Latin American e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's main markets, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico have had histories of political and economic instability. Frankly, concerns about corrupt politicians, cartel gangs, and hyperinflation are warranted. It is a wonder how CEO and founder Marcos Galperin has built MELI to be an e-commerce power through all of this instability. That is the past now though. To give us a better picture of the future, let's explore some of the industrial, political, and currency risks MELI faces.

Industrial

Technology is certainly lowering the barriers to entry for e-commerce companies. Shopify (SHOP) has over 500,000 customers that have set up online websites. But, network effects still play a role. MercadoLibre now has over 200 million online users. The pure number of visitors incentivizes third-party sellers to list on MELI. There is a reason why MELI has been able to raise its take rate. Sellers need them! Plus, as more sellers list their products, the consumers get more value. This is a classic network effect and one reason why the first mover advantage is important in e-commerce. Amazon is certainly the latest industry risk. Amazon's resources and acumen is nothing to overlook but as discussed earlier, Latin American e-commerce is a big market where two or more companies can co-exist. MELI is positioned very well as of now, but the Amazon effect is at hand.

Political

Also, politics certainly remain at the forefront of MELI's risks. As pretty much all of its business is done in Latin America, this fear is heightened. For instance, a number of months ago, Mr. Temer, the President of Brazil was accused of corrupt dealings with oil-company PetroBrasil. Temer has now faced the courts twice and been found innocent both times but approval rates by Brazilian citizens are at an all-time low. Plus, the previous Brazilian President, Dilma Rousseff of the leftist Workers' Party, was impeached for violating budget rules.

Investing in Latin American companies can leave some investors worried but if MELI has thrived through all of these corrupt times, it is exciting to see what can happen as citizens demand more fairness. It should also give investors comfort that Marcos Galperin is a Latin American native (Argentinian) so it is fair to say he has a deeper knowledge than most of the local political system. Galperin is well respected in the political arena. Just recently, he threatened to move MELI's headquarters from Argentina because of the possibility the company would have to pay more taxes. It seems like politicians are more worried about his decisions than vice versa. In short, entrants like Amazon may not have the same depth of knowledge or connections within the political hierarchy.

Currency

Last but not least, MELI has undergone some serious currency issues during its existence. At the beginning of 2016, Brazil had an inflation rate of nearly 11%. Now as of October 2017, Brazil's inflation had come down all the way to 2.7%. Plus, according to economic research, Brazil will exit its long recession that started in 2014 by the end of 2017. Consumer spending is on track to pick up, spurred by the cyclical nature of a recession. In short, the next few years could be the upswing in consumer spending. Argentina, MELI's second-biggest market has struggled mightily with inflation lately, though the future is promising. In April 2016, inflation was at 40% but as of September 2017, inflation had settled down to 24%. This deflationary phase for Brazil and Argentina have led to MELI's increased USD numbers. The future looks promising as currency issues have stabilized a lot in the past year.

Source: NASDAQ

To combat the tricky revenue growth numbers because of the currency issues, let's look at a couple metrics that remain unaffected by them. In Q1 of 2017, items sold increased 38.6% to 53.2 million YoY and payment transactions grew 60.1% to 44.1 million. Moreover, in Q2 of 2017, items sold increased 41% to 61.5 million and payment transactions grew 63.3% to 52.1 million YoY. Even more impressively, items sold accelerated to 74.2 million in Q3 2017, up 55.8% and payment transactions rocketed to 62.3 million, up 69.4%. You can see in each subsequent quarter each of these absolute percentages accelerated which is a good sign for MELI.

Conclusion

Today, countries from Asia, Europe, and North America are owners of the biggest e-commerce markets in the world. Brazil is the only country from Latin America that ranks in the top 10 of e-commerce spending, even though its population is about the same as the UK, Germany, and France combined. In the next decade, the e-commerce markets in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and other countries from LATAM will likely expand and play meaningful roles in the global e-commerce world, and that is just the first of many reasons why investors should look at MELI. If you believe in LATAM's growth, then MELI is a great company to invest in.

Source: author's calculation

For every successful company, there must be a visionary founder/CEO. When you think of Facebook (FB), you immediately think of Mark Zuckerberg, when you think of Amazon, you think of Jeff Bezos. Without a great jockey, a horse doesn't win the race. Marcos Galperin is just as visionary and ought to be in the same league as the two mentioned above. He has a clear plan - on growth, profitability, competition, capital investment - for the company he founded 18 years ago. He is also well recognized and respected in LATAM as the face of the technology space. MELI is in great hands, there's no doubt about that. How often do you find a 98% CEO approval rate on Glassdoor?

Finally, MELI has a moat because of its network effect. It is already the owner of a marketplace that is well received by Latin consumers and is the go-to e-commerce platform in the region. Merchants, in order to get products in front of consumers, will easily be attracted to MELI's marketplace because of its mindshare and brand awareness. Once the network effect takes place, adoption of services like Pagos accelerates, which is already happening.

Today, Amazon has a market cap of $550 billion, and many argue that it could become a trillion dollar entity in the near future. MELI is nowhere close to Amazon in any category today, nor might it ever. But MELI's road to a $20 billion market cap company could happen much sooner than Amazon's road to a trillion dollar company, based on its TAM, product offerings, strategy, and moat.