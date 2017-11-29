Emisphere: Near-Term News May Push The Price Back Up
by: PLM Investments
Emisphere is slowly making its way toward successful product marketization.
Their in-house developed B12-injection replacement therapy may finally have some decent sales legs.
Their Novo-Nordisk-partnered oral GLP-1 type-2 diabetes medication is moving through Phase 3 trials in 2018.
And it looks like a future-generation oral GLP-1 may come out of the Novo partnership as well.
With the stock price well under multi-year highs, this may be a good time to invest in this risky microcap.
Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS) is somewhat of an enigma in the biotech world.
EMIS is a small biotech/pharmaceutical company that is working on world-changing carrier technologies that allow oral delivery of sensitive therapeutic ingredients. It's