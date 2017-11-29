Emisphere: Near-Term News May Push The Price Back Up

Summary

Emisphere is slowly making its way toward successful product marketization.

Their in-house developed B12-injection replacement therapy may finally have some decent sales legs.

Their Novo-Nordisk-partnered oral GLP-1 type-2 diabetes medication is moving through Phase 3 trials in 2018.

And it looks like a future-generation oral GLP-1 may come out of the Novo partnership as well.

With the stock price well under multi-year highs, this may be a good time to invest in this risky microcap.