Emisphere: Near-Term News May Push The Price Back Up

About: Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (EMIS), Includes: NVO
by: PLM Investments
PLM Investments
Summary

Emisphere is slowly making its way toward successful product marketization.

Their in-house developed B12-injection replacement therapy may finally have some decent sales legs.

Their Novo-Nordisk-partnered oral GLP-1 type-2 diabetes medication is moving through Phase 3 trials in 2018.

And it looks like a future-generation oral GLP-1 may come out of the Novo partnership as well.

With the stock price well under multi-year highs, this may be a good time to invest in this risky microcap.

Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS) is somewhat of an enigma in the biotech world.

EMIS is a small biotech/pharmaceutical company that is working on world-changing carrier technologies that allow oral delivery of sensitive therapeutic ingredients. It's