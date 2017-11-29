Too Good To Be True Proposition: Make $1,000 On $6,000 Bet In 2 Months

It could pay off over $1200 on $6K; the bet is scalable up or down, completely legit, no derivative securities or financial leverage.

This just one of many such TGTBT propositions available (even though they are true).

But it's one of the better ones.

Are you a bettor one? Learn the odds.

You could as an investor plunge into the "fundamental" minutia of financial reports and the technology of a cutting-edge science they practice, spending much effort and time to reassure yourself of the issue's credibility and attractiveness. Spending much time and energy that way.

And miss the stock's move.

The smart money has already done that. They have been doing it all along. That's where the odds, risks, and payoffs, cited above, came from. You can piggyback on what they know, and the price conclusions they have already come to, because of their positions in the transactions process. The history of their price forecasts and how well those forecasts have worked out are in the following pictures. Here's what they have been expecting:

Figure 1

(used with permission)

These vertical lines are the price range forecasts that make sense out of the derivatives markets activity where the market-makers [MMs] buy insurance to protect their capital. Capital that must be put at risk daily as they help big-money institutions adjust holdings in their billion-dollar portfolios.

The heavy dot in each line is the closing market price on that day, splitting their price range expectations into upside and downside potential price changes. The Range Index in the middle of the row of data in Figure 1, now 15 for ACAD, says that 15% of the entire current forecast range is to the downside. The other 85% is to the upside.

Too good to be true?

Nah. It's happened before, 49 times in the last 4 ½ years. When it has, 44 of them have been profitable experiences in the next 3 months. The other 5 were losers, taken by a portfolio management discipline that limits time investments of such holdings to only 3 months. When the 5 losers were averaged into the results of all 49, the profits were reduced to only +16.7%.

That's $1,000 on $6,000. Not the $1,284 upside (the +21.4% from 27.70 to 33.62) possible implied by the MM hedging. So the losses might have averaged $275-$300 on a $6,000 bet - about 5%.

Not bad, a -5% risk to make a +16% gain, that's more than 3x. And on top of that, there is a 9 out of 10 odds that you could see over +20% instead of the -5%.

Maybe a little longer look at what has happened over the past two years, weekly, will help.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

The history in Figures 1 & 2 is what the sellers of price rise insurance have expected when asked for price-change protection by the MMs who want to "fill" the block trade buy order of their big-money fund portfolio manager client. The MMs have to put up some of their own capital shorting ACAD to balance the client's order with what the stock market will supply now at the price the client is willing to pay. ACAD has been $39 before and could get there again. It makes a $34 upside look real.

Markets for derivative securities - options, futures, swaps and other contracts - focus on how coming prices of the underlying equity security are likely to change, and are structured to provide leverages that make price changes themselves a tradable commodity. Buyers and sellers in those markets ensure a balanced appraisal of what may be coming.

Conclusion

There may be better odds-on high-paying single stock propositions now (there are, and we don't give them away as freely as we are with ACAD this day) but it takes a lot of work and missed opportunities to find them. So take some $Ks and put 'em on ACAD's nose for the current 3-month race. If it runs as it has in the past, the race could be only two 21 market-day months long. Past races to the sell target took only 39 market days to reach the finish-line payoff where the active investor/bettor collects. So he/she can repeat the process in the next day's most attractive propositions and compound the results more productively than can buy&hold investor-speculators.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the stock and its group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.