This article is about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Altria Group is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of tobacco products. MO is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants moderate growth.

Altria Group is 7.0% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy back shares and increase the dividend.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a dip in 2017 when the FDA decided to regulate the nicotine content in their products. I think this provides a opportunity to buy a quality company at a bargain price.

MO data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Altria Group will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Altria Group passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

1. Altria Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 10 years of increasing dividends and a 4.1% yield. Altria Group is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five year average payout ratio is high at 80%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for buying back stock and increasing the dividend as the company grows.

2. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. MO easily passes this guideline. MO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $123.0 billion. Altria Group 2017 projected cash flow at $4 billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

3. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Altria Group can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of in the smokeless tobacco segment its business.

4. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MO passes this guideline since the total return is 130.15%, more than the Dow's total return of 79.79%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,100 today. This makes Altria Group a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more safer tobacco products are needed. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings since MO pays a 34% tax rate.

5. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price to $80.0, passing the guideline. MO's price is presently 23% below the target. MO is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 20, making MO a good buy at this entry point if you are a conservative investor that wants good future total return growth and an above average steady increasing dividend. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a bargain price.

6. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and an above average yield makes MO a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes MO interesting is the potential long-term growth of the smokeless products as the smoking population decreases slowly. MO gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with an inelastic product to support the company revenue as smoking in the United States declines slowly.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Altria Group beats against the Dow baseline in my 58.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 130.15% makes Altria Group a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. MO has an above average dividend yield of 4.1% and has had increases for 10 years of the last ten years making MO also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in August 2018 to $0.71/Qtr. from $0.66/Qtr. or a 7.5% increase.

DOW's 58.5 month total return baseline is 79.79%

Company Name 58.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +130.15% +50.36% 4.1%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 26, 2017, Altria Group reported adjusted earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $0.90 and compared to last year at $0.82. Total revenue was lower at $5.12 billion less than a year ago by 1.3% year over year and missed expected revenue by $70 million. This was a fair report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing and having a slight decrease compared with last year. They guided the year earnings to $3.26-$3.32. The next earnings report will be out January 2018 and is expected to be $0.80 compared to last year at $0.68, a good increase.

Business Overview

Altria Group is one of the largest developer and distributor tobacco products in the United States.

As per Reuters

Altria Group, is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets. Other subsidiaries include Altria Group Distribution Company and Altria Client Services LLC."

Overall Altria Group is a great business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the United States economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more safer smoking related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides MO the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Altria Group business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.9%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From October 24, 2017, earnings call Martin J. Barrington (Chief Executive Officer) said

Altria delivered outstanding financial performance in the third quarter contributing to a strong first nine months of 2017. We grew adjusted diluted earnings per share of 9.8% in the third quarter and 5.5% for the first nine months. As we expected, our earnings growth is accelerating as we move through the second half of the year. We continue to return a significant amount of cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchase. in August, our board of directors voted to increase our quarterly dividend by 8.2%, and that's the 51st increase in the past 48 years. Our core tobacco businesses were the primary drivers of our earnings growth. In the quarter, the smokeable products segment delivered 7.7%, adjusted operating company's income growth, a strong pricing and lower cost more than offset volume declines. Our strategy continues to be to maximize income while maintaining momentum on Marlboro and Black & Mild over the long-term. As you know, we view momentum has continued strength across various brand metrics including equity, demographics, profitability and retail share. Marlboro continues to have category-leading equity, strong demographics and is, of course, highly profitable. Moving to the smokeless product segment. USSTC delivered outstanding adjusted operating company's income growth of 15.7% in the third quarter as higher net pricing and lower costs more than offset lower shipment volume. The smokeless product segment delivered 6.3% adjusted operating company's income growth for the first nine months of 2017. "

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Altria Group business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth and dividends. MO has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy grows. Their product is inelastic in that they can raise the price and not lose as much volume.

Takeaways

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with it's above average dividend yield and a great choice for the total return investor. Altria Group is 7.0% of The Good Business Portfolio and is close to trim position. MO will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in a defensive business MO may be the right investment for you. I think the drop due to the FDA wanting to regulate nicotine is a buy on the dip opportunity.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Recently on November 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.4% of the portfolio to 11.2%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Dubai Air Show was great for Boeing, and they beat Airbus in orders.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.0% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and to take advantage of the recent dip in price.

Wrote some LB December 15, strike 47.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn was LB is well overdone and LB is starting to come back.

Increased the position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company. Insiders are buying GE which is a good sign of positive things to come.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.1% of portfolio and Boeing is 11.2% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Altria Group beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. S&P CFRA raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.