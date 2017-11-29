Summary

GE is plagued by numerous challenges: a soft Power Systems market and overcapacity, pension coverage, insurance business liabilities and major acquisitions that have not yielded acceptable ROIs.

Prosperity through cost cutting, restructuring, changing culture and shedding businesses is a tough way to achieve success.

GE, once the paragon of worldwide company leadership, can return to greatness but it will be a long and slow slog, perhaps years.

A "wait and see" attitude is prudent before initiating GE stock accumulation.