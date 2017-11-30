Lukoil: It Takes Years To Build, Seconds To Break And Forever To Repair

Summary

The Russian energy industry successfully survived the energy crisis, coming out stronger.

Lukoil plays it safe: It sold its Kazakh stake to maintain margins and plans to sell its Swiss based trading unit Litasco as well as European based refineries it owns.

The company is further expanding into oil, holding discussions with Iran and Turkey. It also plans to keep investing in Siberia.

Lukoil is expanding into natural gas through its long-developing project in Uzbekistan.

Financials are healthy, but the company must address its operating margin. Possible tax regime changes relating to the energy industry would greatly benefit Lukoil.