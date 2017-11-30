Royal Dutch Shell's Deepwater Strength
About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B
by: Dividend Stream
Summary
Royal Dutch Shell held its annual analyst day earlier this week.
Management expects to generate at least $25 billion in excess cash flow by 2019.
Despite rising share prices, Shell can still be picked up here.
The recovery in oil and gas is in full swing. While benchmark crude oil prices have gone up across the board, Brent is now $63 per barrel, the catalyst for this recovery comes more in