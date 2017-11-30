A Solid GDP Report

Hale Stewart
The BEA released their latest estimate of 3Q GDP, which had a 2.3% Y/Y headline number percentage change. The following table shows that gains were broad:

The pace of Y/Y growth is increasing:

The following charts highlight several important aspects of the report:

Equipment investment (top chart) and, more specifically, industrial equipment investment (bottom chart) have increased for four and six quarters, respectively.

However, residential investment may be topping:

The top chart shows total residential investment while the bottom chart is residential construction. Both have recently stalled.

Consumers continue to spend at a consistent pace:

The top chart shows total PCEs, which have printed between 2.5%-3% for some time. Durables goods spending (middle chart) ticked higher while non-durable goods spending (bottom chart) has improved solidly over the last few quarters.

There is very little to be concerned about in this report.

Hale Stewart spent 5 years as a bond broker in the late 1990s before returning to law school in the early 2000s. He is currently a tax lawyer in Houston, Texas. He has an LLM in domestic and international taxation (MagnaCumLaude). He is the author of the book The Lifetime Income Security Solution. Follow me on Twitter at @originalbonddadYou can read his legal analysis on his law office's blog.
