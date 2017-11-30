Dividend Ideas | Services  | Canada

Exchange Income Corp.: The Future Looks Bright For Investors

About: Exchange Income Corporation (EIFZF)
by: North Channel Investments
North Channel Investments
Summary

High Dividend Yield of 5.74% which has a history of growth over the last 10 years and expected to increase.

Acquisition-based company which has acquired several companies in the last 6 years.

High growth potential based on their acquisition-oriented business model, and current subsidiaries.

By Lars Moffatt

Introduction

Based on my last article, which discussed North West Company, a smaller retail Canadian company that has an obscure business model and operates in small rural/urban markets, I decided to