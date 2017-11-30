Summary

Two technical reasons may help explain the recent furious run-up in Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc.'s stock price.

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. has moved from a good short to an even better one because of this run-up. Why? Because it won’t get bought out anytime soon.

Fundamentals remain weak, and the run-up in stock price leaves Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. significantly overvalued, even compared to its equally speculated-about peers.