Seeking Alpha Author Experience #126: The Seeking Alpha Editors' Handbook

Seeking Alpha Editors' Handbook

How to use this handbook

This handbook contains the core principles of our editorial approach and critical guidelines to your day-to-day functions as an editor. Please review this handbook regularly, as doing so is key to delivering on our commitment to providing a top-notch and consistent experience to our users and our authors.

Our core editorial principles

Ethics: Seeking Alpha's reputation as the top platform for crowdsourced equity research hinges on our editors' commitment to professionalism and the highest level of ethical conduct. At its essence, our policy is simple: Never abuse your position as a Seeking Alpha editor for your personal benefit. Put user experience front and center: Whenever you face a complex question, begin answering it by asking yourself: "What decision will result in the best user experience?"

1. Article review

Core principle: As a contributor platform, we should assume we know less about our articles than their authors do. Our job, therefore, is not to attempt to poke holes in their research. It is to review articles to ensure their authors are genuinely engaged in trying to help users make smarter investment decisions rather than to take advantage of our audience; to ensure we're working with authors who have a strong understanding of their own competitive advantage; and who know where they do and don't add value to other readers' process.

When reviewing an article for publication, the key question you must ask is:

Does this appear to be a genuine and useful effort by the author to help other investors by sharing his/her investment process?

Examples of cases that fail this test:

Articles where the primary objective appears to be to market another product (e.g., investment newsletter, data service, research platform, etc.) Paint-by-the-numbers articles that employ a standard formula that, in theory, could be replicated across all tickers. Authors who, despite their best intentions, obviously lack the relevant expertise. Authors who are paid by third parties to take a specific stance on a stock.

Other questions you must ask:

Does the article introduce new information or analysis that hasn't already been covered exhaustively on SA? Are there red flags that might indicate a lack of thoroughness or ignorance by the author (whether intentional or unintended) to counter-arguments? Is the topic of discussion material and relevant to U.S. stock-market investors, and to the owners of the stocks that are the article's subject?

If you make a mistake (we all do), let it be the following:

Make the mistake of publishing a real investor's genuine analysis of a stock, even if it wasn't as sophisticated as we'd like, or replicates other theses we've already published. Make the mistake of not publishing souped-up marketing content or content-farm content, even if there were some useful nuggets in the analysis.

2. Links and marketing within articles

Core principles: As a web platform, we vehemently support outbound linking, and do so extensively in our Breaking News coverage. On the other hand, we recognize the risk that some authors may attempt to use their articles as a subtle advertorial, which annoys users and cheapens our product. The policies in the two sections below attempt to codify an approach that gives authors the freedom to link out, but protects users from the abuse of that freedom.

Authors may link up to three times to content they have written elsewhere. The links must provide added value for the reader, and they cannot contain any solicitation to register for a service, sign up for a newsletter, or subscribe to a podcast or video series. Authors may link more than three times to Seeking Alpha articles of theirs. It must be obvious to the reader that the links aren't overbearing, and add value for the reader. Articles may never link to marketing pages, upsell links, sign-up pages, etc. All links must lead to relevant and genuinely useful content. For this purpose, generic pages created to explain an author's basic process and upsell users on a subscription are considered marketing pages. Authors may casually mention a subscription product, book, etc., where relevant, but may not do so if the primary purpose of their mention appears to be to subtly draw attention to said product, book, etc. If the only link available to a source (that's not the author's own service) is behind a registration/subscription wall, an author can use the link, but should add a parenthetical note that the link requires payment, such as "(subscription required)." If a link (that's not the author's own service) requires a one-time registration, similar to above, authors should add a parenthetical, such as "(one-time registration required)." If an author has an affiliate relationship with the target link, in the interest of transparency, it should be disclosed. For example: "If you buy this book, I will receive a referral fee."

3. Hyperlinking

Anchor text should be minimal - a few words (~3) in context is sufficient. All ticker-symbol links must be to SA quote pages. In most cases, we allow only one link per article to a source.

4. Primary-ticker tagging

Core principle: Above all, Seeking Alpha aspires to be the No. 1 platform for single-stock research. With more than 2.3 million subscribers to real-time stock alerts, we have the potential to deliver exceptionally powerful coverage of thousands of stocks, with pinpoint accuracy. Understanding the importance of primary-ticker tagging and executing on it effectively is a key editorial function.

Wherever possible, articles should have a primary ticker, since ticker syndication is by far our most powerful method of delivering content to users. In the vast majority of cases, in order to receive a primary ticker an article must be overwhelmingly about a single security. In rare cases, an article may receive primary tickers from more than one entity (note that primary ticker inclusion is at editors' discretion) when the article is overwhelmingly and equally about more than one entity and these can't be decoupled, such that readers following these tickers will likely be happy to get an alert about the article. Tagging primaries from more than two distinct companies (or funds, etc.) is exceedingly rare. Examples of legitimate cases for primaries from more than one entity:

a. Articles about a merger or potential merger between two or more companies.

b. "Here's why I'm buying A and selling B…" Note that this formulation can be abused by mentioning high-traffic stocks in order to generate traffic. This is not allowed. To get a single ETF primary tagged, the author must get as close as possible to the following ideal, with stricter rules on heavily followed ETFs such as SPY and GLD and on more complex ETFs such as those purporting to represent an entire economy (as opposed to, say, corn):

a. write specifically about the ETF for a significant tract of the article (ideally, the article would be primarily driven by the ETF),

b. examine the ETF and its relationship to the underlying index/security/asset class/commodity, demonstrating a clear knowledge of the ETF's behavior in relation to the underlying, and/or

c. examine the ETF's correlation with other assets that might be expected to contribute to the overall risk/reward profile of a total investor portfolio (portfolio strategy angle). To get a primary ticker, an options article (covered call, selling puts, etc.) needs to have fundamental analysis explaining the prospects of the underlying stock. If the article is primarily about the strategy and not the stock itself, the ticker should be secondary, not primary. Macro and market outlook articles may only receive a primary ETF ticker if there is a substantial amount of analysis (including fundamental, ideally) on that particular ETF. Portfolio strategy articles cannot receive primary tickers.

5. Secondary-ticker tagging

To receive a secondary ticker, the article must be material to owners of the stock, and the stock must be mentioned explicitly in the article.

a. Exception: ETFs, when used as a proxy for an asset class, can be applied as secondary tickers even when not mentioned explicitly. Macro and market outlook articles can receive the broad array of secondary ticker ETF tags.

6. Theme tagging

Theme tagging determines in which newsletter an article appears. Since most SA users subscribe to multiple newsletters, and we don't want them receiving links to the same articles in multiple newsletters, we allow one theme tag per article. In cases where more than one theme tag is appropriate, try to select the more appropriate or the more "actionable" theme tag. If more than one theme tag is appropriate, and an author asks for a specific one, we should allow him/her to decide. The following theme tags are macro themes, and should not be used for articles about specific stocks:

a. Gold & Precious Metals

b. Commodities

c. Real Estate

d. Forex

e. Market Outlook

f. Economy

h. M&A

7. Titles

Core principle: In most cases, users will make the decision to click through to an article based only on its title. We therefore aspire to achieve two things with our titles: i) Accurately and crisply describe what the article is about (no surprises), and ii) Convey a sense of importance and urgency to the topic.

Titles should be compelling and focus on the key action item for people reading the article. Titles should be direct rather than cute. Avoid bombastic titles like "Screaming Buy" or "Multi-bagger." Avoid overuse of "teaser" titles, many of which are question titles; give readers a reasonably clear sense of your thesis. Avoid name-dropping, particularly when the actual article content does not warrant it (e.g., "Why Buffett Would Love This Stock" or "Cramer Hates 'A,' But I Don't"). Editors may make small, cosmetic changes to titles without conferring with authors. Particularly if authors haven't allowed editors to suggest their own titles, anything that might change the meaning or inference of the title should be changed by suggesting the new title to the author via feedback, and having the author implement the change. For articles with a primary ticker, the name of the company, ETF, CEF, or any investment vehicle must be included in the title. Tickers can only be used here in the case of funds, etc., with lengthy names. In the case of individual companies, the name of the company must be used rather than the ticker, although widely identifiable shortenings are permitted (e.g., BofA). More on this policy can be found here. We do not allow the names of firms, services (including Marketplace services) or individuals directly associated with the author (the author name, specifically) in a title.

8. Presentation

Seeking Alpha focuses on substance over style. If the investment quality is strong, and the style less so, that's OK. Having said that, we cater to an intelligent, English-speaking audience, and it's important that articles carry an air of professionalism. It is the author's role to provide the requisite professionalism of writing quality. Capable authors with persistent, intractable and fixable proofreading issues may be granted exceptions here, although for the most part editors should provide light copy editing, and never rewrites. We do best when authors do their utmost to submit publish-ready material. Ideally, we want to be able to publish the vast majority of our submissions without going through feedback processes. There are two key implications of this policy:

a. Where authors have submitted systemically sloppy work, we should politely ask them to review it again for obvious errors and resubmit.

b. Where authors submit generally clean work with some small mistakes, we should fix those mistakes ourselves and publish without sending the submission back to the author.

Technical analysis, options

While our main focus is on fundamental analysis, we do welcome articles that have long-term technical analysis as a primary focus. To be clear, we are not looking for day trades of any stripe. What we want our TA effort to represent is effective use of the tool to inform long-term investors. Articles that have their basis in fundamental analysis and then discuss options as a preferred method for expressing an investment thesis are acceptable. It is more challenging to publish an article that focuses primarily on options rather than the fundamental story of the underlying. Also:

a. Options commentary should ideally be focused on hedging and managing downside risk, rather than adding risk. Exploiting the leverage inherent in options is not of major interest to Seeking Alpha from an editorial perspective.

b. We shy away from a short-term focus in all our articles.

c. We look for fundamental/evidence-based justification for why an options strategy is superior to trading the underlying assets and why it's relevant to the specific underlying asset under discussion. We want to avoid submissions that apply a fairly general explanation of protective put, covered call, bull spread, etc. to a stock whose selection seems unrelated to the strategy. When articles are focused on options instead of the underlying, we require a deeper understanding of how the underlying's behavior drives the options strategy.

d. We make sure that each point is sanity-checked. Options commentary often overlooks risk and overstates return. We look to address the risk/reward trade-off.

9. Editors' Picks

Editors can make authors eligible for an Editors' Pick designation when authors provide exceptional insight and a unique approach to the given topic that makes the article a must-read. Ultimately, the designation is applied by an algorithm based on reader engagement.

10. Microcaps

We define microcaps as stocks under $1 per share/under $100 million market cap, and give these articles extra scrutiny. Biotech stocks under $500 million market cap are given the same cautious editorial treatment. Stocks with share prices of less than $0.50 OR market caps of less than $25 million are unlikely to be published due to the excessive risks involved. Long and short ideas on microcaps can and do move stocks. This is not a bad thing, and reflects the influence of the SA platform. It is, however, reason to take great care in looking for potential red flags when dealing with microcap long/short ideas. All articles that contain microcaps must get a second review. Microcap articles should include detailed discussion of the risks involved, both company-specific and those inherent to microcap investing. Promotional activity remains an issue. Please refer to our internal resources concerning microcap articles whenever your suspicions are raised.

11. Short ideas

When a short idea (or any article) raises potential red flags about management, corporate governance, accounting issues, etc., authors should document within their article that they have attempted to contact management about their concerns, and the results of their attempts were either i) lack of response, or ii) an unsatisfying response. We ask authors to perform this due-diligence with regard to the company and detail it clearly within the article. It is important to get the entire story and give the company a chance to explain itself. We also strictly forbid any ascription of intent to management in SA articles.

12. Speculative terminology

Authors should clearly distinguish opinions from statements of fact. Speculation and opinion should always use terminology that makes it clear this is the author's opinion and/or speculative, rather than a presentation of fact. Articles whose main idea is driven by pure speculation are generally declined.

13. Sending back an article: fix request vs. decline

Core principle: Authors appreciate another pair of eyes on their article, and recognize that editors help them improve the quality and clarity of their work. They also bring a great sense of urgency to their process, and find it frustrating when the editorial process unnecessarily delays the flow of information.

When an article is generally publishable, but requires some additional work (e.g., source links, clarification, better copy editing), editors should send the author a fix request. Fix requests should address all necessary changes required in order to avoid unnecessary and frustrating multi-feedback loops. When an article isn't publishable, and, in the editor's opinion, is beyond the scope of being sufficiently improved through editorial feedback, editors should decline the article with a clear explanation. Declining an article does not preclude the author from taking the time to rework the article and resubmit. It simply expresses the editor's opinion that the level of changes/improvements needed are beyond the scope of small fixes.

Final Remarks

Editors serve two key functions: They are gatekeepers who ensure readers receive only the highest-quality content, and they guide and support authors in developing their ideas. Many difficulties can be resolved, mitigated, or avoided when editors emphasize the second of these two roles. Authors and editors should work in concert to deliver an ever-improving experience to readers. Such a result serves Seeking Alpha's primary mission to help investors make better decisions.