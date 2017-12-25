TCF Financial: Improved Business Model Will Drive A Multiple Re-Rating

TCF Financial (TCF) is a mid-cap regional bank with a presence in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. It is the 46th largest publicly-traded US-based bank holding company by total assets. For the past several years, TCF has been trading at a significant discount to its peers mainly due to asset quality concerns, an aggressive funding profile, and various regulatory issues. However, that’s all about to change.

The Stock Was Hit Hard By Credit Quality Issues

A little less than a year ago, we published a bullish piece on TCF. For starters, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB), an agency of the US government responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector, filed a lawsuit against TCF due to the bank’s practices in administering checking account overdraft program. TCF received a NORA letter (Notice and Opportunity to Respond and Advise letter) from the CFPB, and, as a result, there was a sell-off in the name. Our view was that the CFPB would most likely find its powers scaled back by President Trump and a Republican-led Congress, given that the Republicans were the most relentless critics of the CFPB. More importantly, we argued that Richard Cordray, the head of the agency, who was a supporter of actions against TCF, would be most likely replaced.

As always, there is no reward without risk. We mentioned that TCF’s auto loan portfolio, which accounted for 16% of the bank’s total portfolio as of December 31, 2016, was a concern, given deteriorating credit quality metrics. Unfortunately, that risk did materialize. On January 24th, 2017, TCF reported Q416 numbers, which, as shown below, revealed a big spike in auto-related risk costs.

Although the company’s management attributed this deterioration to seasonal factors and industry-wide trends, the market was especially concerned regarding TCF’s exposure to near-prime and sub-primes auto loans. In addition, TCF provides limited disclosure on average FICO and average loan-to-value figures on auto loans, and that was also viewed as a major red flag.

As a result, over the first nine months of the year, TCF was one of the worst-performing stocks among regional mid-cap banks.

Exiting Of Auto Business Is A Game-Changer

On November 27, 2017, TCF said that it will discontinue all indirect auto loan originations. Additionally, the company announced a new $150mn share buyback program.

TCF Financial Corporation today announced that it will discontinue all indirect auto loan originations, effective December 1, 2017. TCF will continue to service existing auto loans on its balance sheet and auto loans serviced for others. Concurrent with the discontinuation of indirect auto originations, TCF’s board of directors has approved the replacement of its previous share repurchase program with a new authorization to repurchase up to $150 million of TCF common stock. The shares are expected to be acquired from time to time subject to market conditions.

Given that auto loans correspond to 17% of TCF’s credit portfolio, this move is indeed a game-changer for TCF as it will have a positive impact not only on the bank’s credit quality metrics, but also on its operating efficiency, funding mix and capital returns to shareholders.

First, the auto loan portfolio has been a drag on the bank’s asset quality since TCF entered the business in 2011. As shown below, there has been a massive divergence between the charge-off ratios on TCF’s auto portfolio and the bank’s total loan book.

Clearly, that should come as no surprise, given TCF’s focus on near-prime and sub-prime auto loans. According to the bank, its average FICO score for the auto book currently stands at 716. In addition, as noted earlier, TCF does not disclose data on average loan-to-value figures for auto loans.

For comparison, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), which is a Top-10 auto lender in the US, has a FICO score of 769 and, more importantly, its average loan-to-value is around 89%.

This can be partly attributed to the fact that new cars represent 49% of HBAN’s portfolio. By contrast, TCF is focused on used auto, which corresponds to 80% of the bank’s auto book.

Given that TCF has discontinued auto loan origination, we expect its overall credit metrics to improve, and that, in turn, should be a positive for the stock’s valuation.

Second, as shown below, TCF’s loan-to-deposit ratio is quite high compared to other mid-cap regional banks. Given that the US yield curve continues to flatten and short-term rates are set to rise due to the Fed’s tightening cycle, many investors tend to avoid wholesale-funded banks with loan-to-deposit ratios above 100%. Additionally, there are several signs that competition for deposits in the mid-cap space is slowly but surely rising. TCF’s loan-to-deposit ratio printed at 105% in Q3.

Loan-to-deposit ratios

Exiting the auto business will improve the bank’s funding profile, and that is another reason why the valuation discount between TCF and its peers is most likely to narrow.

Third, management mentioned that discontinuation of auto originations is expected to result in a better efficiency ratio. As the chart below shows, TCF has one of worst operating efficiency metrics among its peer group, and, as such, there is plenty of room to cut costs. TCF does not disclose data on cost-income ratios for its business segments, but given the management’s comment, auto business does have a sub-par efficiency ratio.

Cost-to-income ratios

As such, there are several important benefits of exiting the auto business, particularly for the bank’s credit quality, funding structure, and operating efficiency metrics. However, one might argue that the discontinuation of auto originations will negatively affect TCF’s net interest margin and loan growth. Indeed, given TCF’s focus on near-prime and sub-prime loans, the bank should enjoy higher margins on its auto book. Surprisingly, as shown below, the bank’s yield on auto portfolio is still below than its total loan yield.

In our view, the only negative outcome from the exiting of auto business is a lower loan growth rate. Without a doubt, TCF's credit growth will decelerate, given that the bank’s auto portfolio has been growing at a double-digit rate since 2013. With that being said, lower credit growth rates will be more than offset by the positives that we have already mentioned. Additionally, in 3Q17, TCF acquired two loan portfolios, amounting to $498mn or around 3% of the bank’s total credit portfolio. We would not rule out that TCF will make further acquisitions, which would support loan growth. Notably, management confirmed that.

Thank you, Craig. Continuing on slide 5, late in the second quarter, we purchased a leasing company platform that provides financing solutions for the acquisition of material handling equipment, primarily to Fortune 500 companies. The purchase included the addition of $52.3 million of leases, primarily made up of operating leases. This acquisition impacted the leasing and equipment finance non-interest income line as well as the operating lease depreciation line in the third quarter. The second acquisition was a loan and lease portfolio purchase of $445.5 million that was completed late in the third quarter. The assets acquired fit nicely into the existing segments within our portfolio and will provide opportunities for our sales teams to expand in those markets. Given the timing of this portfolio acquisition, the impact on the income statement will begin to be seen in the fourth quarter. Okay. That helps. And then just one for maybe Bill or Craig. You made a comment last quarter on portfolio acquisitions and I don't think you intentionally tried to sneak it in there, but you kind of snuck it in there and now we have two portfolio purchases. Just curious if this is something that you expect to be an ongoing opportunity for you? I think you mentioned, as rates go up, some of these portfolios tend to come up for sale. Just curious what your thoughts are on more potential there? "Well, I've been saying for over a year about the uses of our capital and that – both from origination standpoint and from a portfolio acquisition standpoint that we were prepared to do that. We've looked at a lot of opportunities over that timeframe. And at the end of the day, they either didn't fit our return profile or they didn't fit our pricing profile. So, we're just going to continue to be active. And if it makes sense from a return on capital standpoint, we're going to continue to pursue them

Finally, thanks to the move, TCF announced a new $150mn share buyback program.

The CFPB-Related Lawsuit Is Likely To Put On Hold

In November, Richard Cordray stepped down as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Mr Cordray appointed his former chief of staff, Leandra English, to replace him. However, President Trump nominated Mick Mulvaney as the new head of the agency. With two people claiming to be acting director of the CFPB, we believe the agency is facing an uncertain future. Notably, Mr Mulvaney has been very critical of the CFPB’s actions.

“It’s a wonderful example of how a bureaucracy will function if it has no accountability to anybody. It turns up being a joke, and that’s what the CFPB really has been, in a sick, sad kind of way, because you’ve got an institution that has tremendous authority over what you all do for a living.” Mulvaney went on to say that the agency, created under the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, is run by “essentially a one-person dictator” and added he had “probably had more complaints about the CFPB in my office, from small local banks and credit agencies, than every other government agency put together.”

(Source)

In our view, the ongoing changes at the CFPB are a big positive for TCF, given that any legal actions against the bank, including potential fines, would most likely be put on hold under new management. Mr Mulvaney has already said that he would initiate a review of the CFPB’s active investigations and lawsuits. We believe the CFPB is likely to close the lawsuit against TCF or issue a very manageable fine.

Well-Positioned For A Rising Rate Environment

The bank stands out among its peers due to its granular deposit base. According to the company, 93% of its deposits are FDIC-insured, i.e. less than $0.25mn per account. This compares to just 61% at TFC's peer group. Such an attractive deposit mix is an important competitive advantage in a rising interest rate environment. Notably, TCF’s cost of funding and deposit costs are close to the peer averages.

Cost of funding

Cost of deposits

On the assets side, TCF enjoys a floating-rate book, with around 80% of its assets having a variable/adjustable rate or a short/medium-duration fixed rate. Notably, the discontinuation of auto originations should increase a share of variable-rate loans, given that, as shown below, auto loans are predominantly fixed-rate.

Profitability And Valuation

Despite having a good run since the exiting of auto, TCF is still undervalued on a P/TB-RoTE basis, trading at a 20+% discount to the sector’s regression line. As noted earlier, we believe the discount is most likely to narrow thanks to the recent developments.

On a forward P/E basis, TCF is one of the cheapest banks among its peers.

2018 P/E ratios

Most importantly, TCF has outstanding revenue generation capability, measured as total revenues against total assets. As the chart below shows, TCF has the highest metric among its peers.

However, despite this impressive revenue generation, TCF’s profitability levels are just slightly above the peer averages.

Return on equity, 2018E

Return on assets, 2018E

As noted earlier, the bank has a sub-par efficiency ratio and higher risk costs due to the auto business. Those are the reasons why TCF’s RoE and RoA are not best-in-class. Given that operating efficiency and credit quality are set to improve, we expect the bank’s outstanding revenue generation to feed through into its profitability levels.

TCF has a comfortable capital position, while its leverage is below the sector average.

Tier 1 Capital

Assets/Equity

Bottom Line

In our view, TCF offers a very attractive risk/reward ratio. The stock is undervalued on every applicable metric and has several material catalysts.

