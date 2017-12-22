Gary Gordon Positions For 2018: Assessing Risk At Market Highs

Should investors aggressively dial back risk? Or, are there some opportunities to consider?

What can an investor do, with markets near all-time highs, and not a lot of opportunities available across numerous asset classes?

Gary Gordon, president of Pacific Park Financial in Ladera Ranch, California, has cautioned investors to take a more careful approach to portfolio strategy and asset allocation. He has an eye on the actions of central banks and other items that may impact markets in 2018. He touts the positives of having a decent-sized cash position. And he's suggested dialing back risk for some clients in what some consider frothy markets.

Yet, despite his wariness of current markets, he does see some opportunity in certain areas, such as investment-grade convertibles.

Gary shares his insight on the markets today and what to expect in 2018 with Editor Michael Hopkins in the Q&A below.

Michael Hopkins (MH): Given tax reform, a topic you recently covered, and what tax reform could deliver to companies and investors, do you think we'll we see higher market highs before we see any lows?

Gary Gordon (GG): Not sure what you mean by lows. 5% pullback? 10% correction? 20% Bear market?

With simple math, one can calculate the likely benefit on the earnings front. We're talking about after-tax cash flow in the neighborhood of 12%-20% depending on the final details of the law itself. This tells you that most of tax reform has already been priced in.

Of course, this is not truly an earnings-driven market. Stocks have been driven to extremes by the easy money policies of central banks across the globe.

As far as higher highs, it can go on longer… absolutely. The technical backdrop is very strong. Should the technical backdrop weaken, however, the extraordinary overvaluation may come back to haunt those who erroneously claim that ultra-low interest rates justify current pricing.

(MH): As you have stated, the tax cut potential may already be priced into stocks. If that's so, what's an investor to do?

(GG): An investor should continue to ride the wave with a target allocation appropriate for his/her risk. But I do not advocate that one hold-n-hope with a permanent allocation through thin and thick. That did not work for the overwhelming majority of personality types in 2000-2002's tech wreck nor 2008-2009's financial crisis. And it won't work on the next go around either.

An investor should have a catastrophic insurance plan for when the wave crashes on the shoreline. It does not matter if a person prefers to raise cash levels or employ multi-asset stock hedging or use put options for protection. Mathematically speaking, few things are as important in successful investing than losing less when the "fit hits the shan."

(MH): What's a bigger threat to the markets? A slowdown of accommodative efforts by central banks? Investors abandoning key sectors, such as tech? Companies failing to fully embrace tax reform? Slowing earnings? Actions by institutional investors and others on Wall Street? A less confident or affluent consumer? Any of the above? Any I missed?

(GG): In my mind, there's no question… the biggest threat is the possibility of central bank policy error… by the Federal Reserve or by one or more banks around the globe. But then there are wild cards, including, but hardly limited to, the speed of debt accumulation in China, unknown geopolitical events (e.g., North Korea, Middle East), the precipitous drop in C&I lending and/or yield curve inversion.

(MH): With the worries you cite, what's the best way investors can position their portfolios for 2018 and beyond?

(GG): Stay the course with one caveat: Move more of your portfolio to cash when the monthly close on the 10-month simple moving average falls below the trendline. Buy-n-holders can scream "you can't time the market" until they are blue in the face, yet the 10-month SMA/Treasuries has beaten buy-n-hold with less risk for 90 years.

(MH): It seems you believe that management of risk is the most important element for successful investing. Is there an area where investors can take on a little more risk now?

(GG): Money managers cannot outperform popular benchmarks or indexes over significant lengths of time through security selection. Not risk adjusted. Sure, someone can throw all of his/her money into Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and claim victory. But you rarely come across any mutual fund manager or advisor who has ever beaten the market on a risk-adjusted basis.

For the most part, I prefer investing in a market or asset class itself. Beta, if you will. And if you're already in the market at a particular level of risk, you can hold the position.

When it comes to taking on additional risk, there are precious few opportunities right now. There are few asset classes outside of commodities/real assets that one might call "cheap." But unless an investor is comfortable with the commodity complex, he/she might be better off steering clear.

There is one area, though. Convertibles/COCOs are an area where the risk-reward relationship is particularly attractive. Many investment-grade convertibles offer 6%-plus when junky high-yield debt offers less than that. And with convertibles, that's often just the base return potential. There are other possible sources of return. Bottom line? When you can pursue a return that has less of the systemic risks currently present in traditional stocks and bonds right now, it is worth checking out.

(MH): Is cash king at these market highs?

(GG): I have at least 20% in cash or cash equivalents in client accounts. It is largely intended for buying when others are fearful in a volatile market sell-off. Right now, based on the lowest cash allocations on record and the highest equity-to-cash ratios since 2000, there's not a lot of fear.

Yet I would not move away from the 50%-55%-60% equity level that many of my retiree and near-retiree client base has until the monthly close on the 10-month SMA breaks down. Then cash would really be king. Perhaps as much as 50% in cash.

(MH): What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

(GG): You have scores of people who are doing nothing more than sticking with the trade that has worked so well for five-plus years, and that's shorting volatility. Yet risk premia really cannot move much lower. And, in fact, volatility itself is not being priced correctly.

One aberration, one surprise or shockwave to the system, and volatility would soar. People are not prepared for the eventuality. Scores of traders/investors will get scorched by a rapid reversal in volatility pricing. And there would be ripple effects with contagion into over-leveraged areas of other assets. The unwinding of leverage would get ugly.

Disclosure: Gary Gordon, MS, CFP is the president of Pacific Park Financial, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. Gary Gordon, Pacific Park Financial, Inc, and/or its clients may hold positions in the ETFs, mutual funds, and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. At times, issuers of exchange-traded products compensate Pacific Park Financial, Inc. or its subsidiaries for advertising at the ETF Expert web site. ETF Expert content is created independently of any advertising relationships.