Anton Wahlman Positions For 2018: More Disruption In Automotive Space

Investors should keep an eye on other developments, including ride-sharing companies, autonomous driving technology, and new business models poised disrupt the traditional automotive sector.

No doubt, in 2018, a lot of investor eyes will be focused on new developments within the automotive space, including the continuing rise of electric vehicles.

And Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in particular.

Seeking Alpha contributor Anton Wahlman has been focused on EV developments (and Tesla), and emerging trends in the automotive space, for some time. Some investors have high hopes for EVs in 2018 and beyond. Others are less certain, given the murky regulatory and tax environment, increased competition in an already-crowded sector, and the advent of technology and platforms poised to disrupt the traditional automotive business.

Wahlman shares his insight below with Editor Michael Hopkins.

Michael Hopkins (MH): Can you offer some perspective on the opportunities and challenges associated with electric cars, especially as we head into the New Year?

Anton Wahlman (AW): You tell me what the government incentives are, and I can tell you how many electric cars are going to sell. Government subsidies and incentives are almost everything when it comes to electric cars.

Absent government incentives, almost no people are willing to spend their own money on buying electric cars. This is very evident in the European statistics, as EV incentives vary greatly between countries. In Norway, which has some of the highest EV incentives by far, of any country, the plug-in share (BEV and PHEV combined) for the first 11 months of 2017 is 38%.

In contrast, Portugal is at 1.7%, Spain 0.6%, Italy 0.2%, Greece 0.06% (in 2016 though), and in all of France - a country of 67 million people - fewer than 30,000 plug-ins were sold during the first 10 months of 2017 (here). Basically, ultra-tiny numbers, despite incentives not even being zero in some cases.

In the U.S., as I write this on Dec. 12, U.S. Congress is debating whether to eliminate or otherwise alter the federal (up to) $7,500 EV tax credit. By the time this article is published, we may know what Federal policy changes - if any - will become law.

We also have to consider U.S. state legislation, not only federal. The 10 ZEV states are mandating an increasing percentage of sales to be BEV (and/or hydrogen), basically approaching 16% by 2025. PHEV sales would be on top of that.

Depending on the potentially imminent decision by the U.S. Congress, we might be looking at federal and 10-state ZEV policy going in opposite directions. That would force automakers to vastly subsidize EV sales in those 10 states, obviously at the expense of its other customers if prices remain the same in all of the states. That also is obviously unfair and untenable.

Meanwhile, regardless of what Congress is likely to decide in this budget cycle, the so-called "travel provision" of the ZEV mandate also goes away after 2017. This means that an automaker can no longer satisfy its ZEV requirements in the other states by selling only in California or equivalent. In the Northeastern states, it must either meet the ZEV requirement collectively within the region (if it sold enough ZEV vehicles 2015-2017) or in each of the Northeastern ZEV states. Sounds complicated, but it's vicious hard math that will make it more expensive for the automakers to do business going forward.

So how to resolve this? There are only three ways:

ZEV states loosen or abolish its own mandate voluntarily. The federal government bans the ZEV mandate by any means necessary. The automakers start charging more for cars sold in the ZEV states.

It looks like the automakers are starting to lobby harder than before, for a change to the ZEV mandate (here).

(MH): Beyond government policy, what about competition?

(AW): 2018 will see a few new electric cars available in quantity:

January (perhaps): Tesla Model 3

July: Jaguar i-Pace

October: 230-mile version of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF 2.0

November: Hyundai Kona EV

December: Audi eTron

This means we will exit 2018 with at least a few EVs with at least approximately 200 miles of range - and some closer to 300 miles of range. Some of them will be "budget" hatchbacks/crossovers, and some will be premium vehicles. All other things equal, these new offerings will expand the market for EVs, as well as intensify the competition with each other. Most likely, there will be margin compression following massive discounting and $99/month headline-rate lease offers. The automaker red ink will flow like blood in a war.

(MH): Why is EV competition arriving just now, as opposed to five years ago?

(AW): Some people unfamiliar with the automotive industry will wonder why Tesla has not yet faced more direct competition. The Model S was first delivered in 2012, and the argument goes that the competition should have been there in full force in 2013 or at least 2014.

Leaving aside the fact that automakers did not fancy producing cars that would have to be sold at a loss, the development timeline for an all-new car is at least 4-5 years, especially for something that's completely new from the ground up.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) was arguably first by commencing work on the Chevrolet Bolt EV in 2012. The Bolt EV started full production in the fourth quarter of 2016 and saw a strong debut year of 2017 where it will most likely end with over 21,000 in U.S. sales. In comparison, the Tesla Model S in its fifth year will likely have ended the year with around 26,000 in U.S. sales.

Then take a company such as Daimler (Mercedes) (OTCPK:DDAIF). It had a board meeting in July 2014 when it decided to press full speed ahead with a broad range of EVs on an all-new platform. Their first fully internally designed EV, in a series of ten cars by 2022, will hit the market roughly on the five-year anniversary of that decision - third quarter of 2019. I could say something similar about Volvo (owned by Geely (OTCPK:GELYY)) too.

Therefore, what we are just starting to see now with the Chevrolet Bolt EV as the first entry is the beginning of a ketchup bottle effect that will be evident by late 2018, flourishing by the end of 2019, and in full avalanche by 2020 and with continued momentum going all through 2022. I outlined the first 100 cars in this rollout phase in this article on September 29 (here).

(MH): Your thoughts on Tesla, specifically?

(AW): The various issues surrounding Tesla specifically are too numerous to detail in this piece, and it's a fast-moving situation regardless, so I will focus on the two main ones for the near term: Model 3 and capital raise.

As of this writing - December 11 - the Model 3 appears to be seeing weekly deliveries pass the 100 mark, with a potential path to 150 per week at any time. Ultimately, however, after many downward revisions in Model 3 guidance, Tesla has really only two firm ones remaining on the table:

It will have delivered (or was it produced?) "thousands" of Model 3 units in December 2017. It will be at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of March 2018.

In terms of what was abandoned, the 100,000 to 200,000 units by the end of 2017, went out the window perhaps six months ago, depending on the interpretation. Then, the 5,000 units by the end of 2017 was canned on November 1, which was also when the 10,000 in 2018 (meaning 500,000 units in total) also was seemingly rendered impossible.

That still leaves us with the kick-off event of 2018: Tesla reporting in the five first days of January 2018 how many cars it sold in 4Q. It has broken out the models - S, X and 3 - before, and will presumably do so again. If it doesn't this time, it would be a huge red flag.

The overall number for 4Q should be a strong one for Tesla, thanks to heavy discounting and strong sales in Norway. My 4Q estimate is between 27,500 and 30,000 units. That would be a record high, although a relatively modest growth rate for a company which is supposedly taking the world by storm and is trading at the highest industry multiple.

Let's say it turns out to be 29,000, near the middle of the range. That would mean 30% growth over the 22,026 number from the prior year. For all of 2017, it would mean 102,214 units, or 34% growth over the 76,285 units in all of 2016. Solid unit growth to be sure, but this isn't hyper-growth.

Take Jaguar (Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)), for example. For the first 11 months of 2017, U.S. unit sales were up 34% (here). Globally, Jaguar was up 24% for the same time period (here).

So, even though Jaguar is on the general order of 75% larger than Tesla on a global basis - a projected 178,000 units sold in 2017 vs 102,000 for Tesla - Jaguar is growing nearly as fast. And that's before considering the discrepancy in profitability. The point here is this: Tesla's unit growth rate really isn't all that special, despite selling cars at huge losses.

That brings us back to the December 2017 number and what Tesla will report. In my article from a week ago, following the November sales numbers, I penciled in 400 Model 3 units for December, for a total of just over 1,100 units for the quarter.

What we are seeing now is a weekly delivery rate of at least 100 units per week, so 400 for the month would be the bare minimum. It's likely to be higher - perhaps 600 units or even more. We probably won't have a good sense of that until the very last few days of the month.

Here is the larger point: Where are the sell-side analysts on this? How many Model 3 units do they have in their 4Q estimates? Are they somewhere over 2,000? Over 3,000? It wasn't long ago when many of them were at 20,000 or above.

If the consensus has now fallen to somewhere in the 10,000 to 15,000 range, Tesla could fall short by as much as 90%. But even if the consensus is now at 5,000 and Tesla sells 2,500 units, that's still a 50% shortfall. What typically happens when a company falls short to the tune of 50%?

Bulls will argue that timing doesn't matter - or "almost" anyway. If Tesla is delayed another quarter, perhaps two or three, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow will still be there. Nothing else matters - not capital requirements, not margins, not competition.

Bears will argue that at some point, the "timing argument" will at some point run out of luck. Tesla's losses need to be financed with either debt or equity, neither of which is good for today's equity investors. One of the articles in 2017 that stuck with me the most was this one, by Zoltan Ban: here.

Basically, Tesla's debt service is now $117 million per quarter, or $4,500 per car. Is that sustainable? Would even HALF that number be sustainable, in a competitive environment?

"Everyone" - Tesla bull and bear alike - expect some form of a capital raise in 2018, more likely in the first half, or even in the first quarter. The question will be the reaction to it, including its terms. Tesla's August 2017 bond issue is trading significantly underwater already: here.

(MH): Your thoughts on Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT)?

(AW): Looking beyond Tesla, there are two other companies touching the automotive sector also losing huge amounts of money: Uber and Lyft. Essentially, these are taxi companies where the cab drivers supply their own cars.

Who would ever have thought that the taxi business would trade - albeit in the private market - at a huge premium? Whether $48 billion or $64 billion, Uber's valuation is extreme, even if the company weren't operating at a $3 billion or so annual loss.

Uber and Lyft have, or at least should have, in the big scheme of things, very little overhead cost: They don't own the cars! How many people does it take to develop their apps? A few dozen? Then add corporate management, including perhaps a small army of lawyers, and it still amounts to some of the smallest overhead imaginable for such a large business.

So let's think about this: Low overhead, large market at scale - and massive losses. There can only be one explanation: Negative gross margins.

Basically, Lyft and Uber are locked in a market share land grab, in which they (their shareholders) are subsidizing the taxi riders. That's nice for us consumers, but a perilous game for their investors.

This whole thing goes to one of the weird fashions in today's investing: Investing as a consumer. It seems as if - whether it's Tesla, Uber or Lyft - investors are investing in things because they give something cool to the consumer, preferably below cost, and that brings massive social attention. It's divorced from any profitability prospects.

One wonders how long that kind of investor mentality can last. It's almost as if investing has become a charity: Hey, it feels great to subsidize losses. Let's pour more of our cash into the furnace!

What's the solution for Uber and Lyft? First, they should thank their lucky stars that they are privately held. They could simply raise their prices, to the point where they are sufficiently profitable to service their liabilities without needing additional capital. Maybe that cab ride would now cost $15 or $18 instead of $10. Their market opportunity would shrink, but these companies would at least survive. Their valuation would shrink, but at least they would not face the scrutiny of a publicly traded stock.

(MH): Your thoughts on the future of autonomous car technology?

(AW): There is a lot of semantics under this label. Whether "autonomous," "self-driving" or "driverless," we sometimes use these terms interchangeably, or at least knowingly implying a continuum of capabilities, ranging from adaptive cruise control, to a vehicle that can transport a blind person alone, from anyplace in America to any other.

That said, this is also the area that's the most difficult to predict, indeed because of this issue with defining what is achieved. Everyone wants to know about a magic date in the future - 2020, 2025, 2030, whatever - when some form of autonomy will have been achieved.

Well, all of that depends on how you set the constraints. Geographic area? Cost? Redundancy?

I could make the argument that already right now, you could have a fully driverless vehicle in a low-speed campus environment, that could take you around some blocks away in reasonably mild weather.

However, after you have solved for higher speeds, snow storms and needing to handle all situations including off-road driving, you then still have to solve the problem of cost. The driverless equipment today can cost well over $50,000 per car. Obviously that will decline dramatically in just a couple of years from now, but we can't just fantasize away that these cars will cost more than a current plain vanilla Toyota (NYSE:TM) Corolla.

Furthermore, what if the equipment on these cars is damaged or otherwise impaired by salt, ice, dirt or rock chips? What level of redundancy will be considered acceptable in order to drive down the freeway at 85 MPH?

All that said, there will be lots of progress in 2018 just like there was lots of progress in 2017. We saw the first car on US roads in 2017 in which it is legal to take your hands off the wheel - Cadillac CT6 - and late 2018 brings the possibility of the first car where you can keep your eyes closed under certain circumstances (below 37 MPH) although you will have to be ready to wake up and resume control within seconds - Audi A8.

More and more cars are filed with computing power and sensors. Witness the rise of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) which started already in 2016 and continued with force in 2017. Also, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) acquired MobilEye. Automakers will be purchasing more and more of this equipment for as far as the eye can see. Nvidia and Intel are the two obvious winners, but 2018 may also see IPOs of LIDAR companies, as that is a technology most automakers have deemed necessary for Level 3 and above autonomy.

(MH): You also recently touched on a new development among carmakers - your thoughts on the possible rental trend?

(AW): Several automakers are now launching long-term car rental programs. Cadillac, Porsche, Hyundai and Volvo are four of the first. These programs and other ones that will soon be launched can differ a bit in the details:

Month-to-month or 24 month contract?

Swap to another car, and if so how frequently?

Use based in home area or meant for the person who travels with multiple homes?

Include insurance and/or fuel, or not?

My personal favorite in this business model shift right now is Volvo. That's because Volvo is launching on a very broad scale - in all 50 states, and in multiple countries - in March 2018. Basically, it's $600 per month for 24 months. Insurance is included, but fuel isn't. You can switch to another Volvo after 12 months, but that resets the clock to another 24 months.

In other words, Volvo's model looks a lot like a cell phone.

One argument why this model in general - not necessarily Volvo's -looks like it may work, is the nature of the modern car. New cars are becoming increasingly reliable, in that they break down less often. It's now normal for a regular car to go at least 150,000 miles over eight or 10 years without any major maintenance.

However, the "long tail" is becoming more costly. Being 99.999% reliable is not 100%. If your modern car breaks down while being out of warranty, the cost of repair is now much higher than it has been in the past.

In such a world, it would be rational for an automaker to include a longer warranty for the car - and make it transferable - in exchange for a slightly higher price. For example, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) as of the 2018 model year has a six-year 72,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty that's transferable. However, considering the expected lifespan of that kind of a car being at least four times longer than that, perhaps in the future we will see 20-plus year, 300,000 mile warranties.

One alternative way of attacking that problem is to make the car experience into a rental one instead. That's effectively what Porsche, Cadillac, Hyundai and Volvo are now starting to experiment with, even if the scale remains small as of this writing. I expect major progress on this front in 2018. It may turn out to be the biggest lasting automotive issue of 2018.

(MH): Let's focus on infrastructure: It's all about electric?

(AW): Moving away from what's inside the car itself, 2018 will also bring the first full build year for the industry's largest spending program, in the US: Electrify America's EV charging network. Owned by Volkswagen, this $2 billion spending program over 10 years was the partial result of the U.S. settlements in the wake of the Diesel issue.

Electrify America commenced relevant field operations around the middle of 2017, and has not yet provided much of an update on its construction activity. At $200 million per year in such infrastructure spending, I expect that we will see such an update soon. But how soon? When it eventually happens, it should open the eyes of many people watching the EV market.

(MH): Conclusion: Any certainty about predicting 2018?

(AW): Here's the 2017 quote that predicts 2018 in the most certain way imaginable. It comes courtesy of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, from the 2Q 2017 conference call in August:

"But what people should absolutely have zero concern about is that Tesla will achieve a 10,000 unit production week by the end of next year." - Elon Musk, August 2017 (here)

Disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM, GOOGL and NVDA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.