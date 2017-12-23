Vladimir Zernov Positions For 2018: A Positive Year For Energy

2017 was another interesting year for energy, as evidenced by the recent extension of OPEC production cuts, the challenges created by changes in political policy, technology, and the economy - the list goes on.

The question that's on everyone's mind is: What lies ahead for this sector in 2018?

Vladimir Zernov has been a contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2013, and writes mainly about offshore drilling companies. He started his career as a day trader, but then turned to longer time frames and set out on his own to manage his portfolio. He uses technical analysis as well as fundamental analysis in his research.

Vladimir recently shared his thoughts with Senior Editor Michelle Carini on what to expect in 2018:

MC: What are your thoughts about the outcome of the most recent OPEC meeting, where an agreement was reached to extend oil production cuts through the end of 2018?

VZ: OPEC had no choice but to continue the deal. Rebalancing of the oil market continues, but there's still much work to do. In my opinion, oil market stabilization would have been much faster if OPEC had not gone the production cut route and allowed oil to stay in the $30-$40 range for some time. However, they chose a defensive strategy and will now have to continue with production cuts until inventories settle around their five-year averages.

Anyway, the outcome is positive for the oil sector. The deal will definitely make the oil market tighter. Also, we should expect a gradual exit from the production cut deal as OPEC members understand that the oil market recovery is fragile. In my opinion, the extension of the production cuts provides the necessary certainty about the future and is good for all oil-related stocks.

MC: A number of analysts are predicting that the price of oil will retain its strength going forward, at least through the first half of 2018. Do you agree or disagree?

VZ: My base-case scenario for the next year is for Brent oil to trade between $55 and $65 per barrel, with occasional overshoots to $50 and $70. I expect that the WTI price will continue to be significantly discounted to Brent due to activity in the U.S. shale. I believe that a $4-$6 discount will be seen for the most part in the next year. I also expect that the discount will grow at the high end of the trading range as U.S. firms will rush to hedge their production at better prices.

Right now, the price of oil is firmly in an upward trend. However, for Brent to settle above $65 and for WTI to go past $60, more catalysts are needed. I'm in the cautiously optimistic camp regarding the oil price for 2018, but I'm not expecting a major rally.

MC: The Trump administration has largely been successful in terms of its energy goals, as evidenced by the approval of the Keystone pipeline, an increase in new areas for energy exploration, the removal of certain rules limiting fracking, etc. What are your thoughts on the effects of President Trump's actions so far in the energy sector?

VZ: In my opinion, the impact of the new administration on the energy sector has been positive. However, judging by the comments I read right after the election of the new U.S. president a year ago, many people overestimated the influence that the president and his administration can have on energy markets. Regulatory matters are very important, but the key to the sector's prosperity is in the pricing power.

MC: You've written extensively about offshore drilling stocks, such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), and the like. Are there any specifics you want to share with readers with regard to these types of names for 2018?

VZ: First of all, I should highlight that offshore drilling stocks are speculative by nature. This year's bankruptcy stories -- Seadrill, Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) -- showed that some investors acted as if they were holding a Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) all the way down, and they paid a hefty price for this. The speculative and cyclical nature of offshore drilling stocks means that the pricing and timing of entries and exits is very important. These stocks are not something you can set and forget; they demand constant attention. In return, they offer high volatility and the possibility to reach outsized returns, which will become increasingly important in seemingly never-ending bull market.

Now, let's get down to individual names. For the longer term, I like Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO). The main reason for this is the financial stability of both companies. Also, in Rowan I like the exposure to the main jackup market in the world that was achieved via the joint venture deal with Saudi Arabia. With regard to Diamond Offshore, my kudos go to the visionary management team.

Transocean and Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) stocks have been underperforming compared to the industry leaders, as the market viewed their acquisition moves as risky. Frankly, I see Transocean's acquisition of Songa as a defensive move, but the market seems to be a bit worried about liquidity consequences -- and perhaps rightly so, in light of the most recent lawsuit filed against Transocean. Both Transocean and Ensco are good catch-up play candidates in case oil continues to rise. Regarding Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), I'd say that is the most speculative out of the five main offshore drillers. I should also highlight Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP), a high-yield play that managed to insulate itself from Seadrill's bankruptcy. As a high-yield play it comes with risks, but I do not see them as being excessive compared to other high-yielders across other sectors.

Moving on to the "bankruptcy corner," Seadrill will have more downside as its current valuation overvalues a 1.9% post-dilution stake in the post-restructuring equity. Ocean Rig seems fairly valued for the moment. As for Pacific Drilling, investors will just have to wait for the outcome of the restructuring. This could take a long time, since the company filed for bankruptcy without a plan.

MC: What's your long-term outlook for energy as a whole for 2018?

VZ: I'm optimistic. Demand is growing on the back of the world's economic growth. Investors should take a look at the latest issue of IMF's World Economic Outlook to realize how broad the growth is. This kind of growth requires energy -- a lot of energy -- so demand will continue to grow in the foreseeable future. In short, I believe that 2018 will be a positive year for energy.

