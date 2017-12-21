Avi Gilburt Positions For 2018: Sentiment Drives The Market

I actually find it laughable when I read an article that claims "this is what really matters to the market."

Michael Lipkin (ML): What do you expect to be the key driver(s) of stock market performance in 2018?

Avi Gilburt (AG): When we look back to the start of 2017, many analysts presented what they believed to be the key drivers to the market for 2017. Those drivers all assumed that exogenous forces would impact the market, with most of them thinking the market would not see much higher.

However, I view markets as being driven purely by market sentiment. And market sentiment has a general pattern which is largely unaffected by exogenous events. For this reason, we set our targets back in 2015 that we would likely rally up towards the 2,537-2,611 region in the S&P 500 into 2017 from the 1,800 pullback region, and we were around 2,100 when we made this call at the end of 2015.

Meanwhile, most of those looking towards "key drivers" have been looking down for a myriad of reasons - election results, North Korea, cessation of QE, rising interest rates, terrorist attacks, etc. I think the market has proven to those willing to listen that these "key drivers" are not at all as important as they have been led to believe.

So, in 2018, I expect market sentiment to continue to drive the stock market.

(ML): How do you think passage of tax reform will affect the market? What if it doesn't pass?

(AG): I am looking for a pullback in early 2018 no matter what happens with tax reform.

(ML): As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

(AG): Overall, I am still quite bullish the stock market for 2018. In fact, I think we will see higher all-time highs in 2018 relative to where we are today (2,650 SPX as I write this). My next higher target region is 2,800-3,000. But I see a pullback taking shape in the first quarter of 2018 first, and may last into the 2nd quarter.

(ML): Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

(AG): Again, as noted above, I am not looking towards exogenous events to affect the market. Rather, I see excessive bullishness as having a much greater adverse affect to the price of the US market in early 2018 than anything else. While it certainly may be accompanied by a catalyst, remember, negative catalysts have had no adverse affect upon markets, and usually don't until the market becomes excessively bullish.

(ML): What's your take on cryptocurrencies, and what does the price action in Bitcoin say about the financial markets in general?

(AG): We view cryptocurrencies just like any asset class that has to be analyzed on its own. Moreover, we believe that cryptocurrencies have the potential, over the next two decades, to completely disrupt the world Central Bank controlled fiat system. So, while we see some larger degree pullbacks coming over the next two years, as they make their way to higher targets, the longer term presents targets that some would view as quite unbelievable as I write this response today.

(ML): How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

(AG): Back in 2016, many were looking to the "political climate" to discern what would occur in the financial markets. If we remember, events like Brexit or the US election where supposed to have disastrous effects upon the equity markets.

Yet, our analysis suggested that the market was going to rally over 2,500 SPX despite all these perceived negative events. In fact, just days before the 2016 election, we were looking for the stock market to bottom between the 2,030 and 2,090 region, and rally strongly to the 2,300+ region by the end of the year NO MATTER WHO WON THE ELECTION.

What is interesting is that, while the cash index bottomed at 2,093 SPX, the futures struck the low end of our target the night of the election, and then we rallied up to the 2,277 SPX region by the end of the year, even though Trump won the election.

Back in the 1930s, R. N. Elliott recognized this phenomenon when he wrote:

"The causes of these cyclical changes seem clearly to have their origin in the immutable natural law that governs all things, including the various moods of human behavior. Causes, therefore, tend to become relatively unimportant in the long term progress of the cycle. This fundamental law cannot be subverted or set aside by statutes or restrictions. Current news and political developments are of only incidental important, soon forgotten; their presumed influence on market trends is not as weighty as is commonly believed."

(ML): Do you expect the yield curve to continue flattening in 2018, and if so what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

(AG): The same driver of yields is the same driver of equity markets - mass investor sentiment. In fact, back on June 27th of 2016, we wrote an article entitled "Beware of Bonds Blowing-up." We were providing our market call for a top to the bond market, and, unlike Bill Gross, this was our first such call, and it was based upon market sentiment. And, if you look at a chart, bonds topped two weeks later.

At this point in time, I see the equity markets heading over 3,000 SPX. That means that I do not see any perceived exogenous factors having any impact upon the market until long-term market sentiment is ripe for any major reversal into a long-term bear market.

(ML): In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

(AG): There have been many laggards during this current rally we have experienced over the last two years. This includes various individual stocks, along with segments of the market, like energy. We see the potential that many of these former laggards will begin to lead the market. Moreover, we continue to look towards emerging markets and metals mining companies for potential outperformance.

(ML): What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

(AG): I believe that the energy sector and the metals mining sector may surprise investors in 2018.

(ML): Will the transition in Federal Reserve leadership from Yellen to Powell impact equity investing sentiment? Why or why not?

(AG): Well, let me start by saying that I do not hold the same opinion as most regarding the omnipotence of the Fed.

First, the Fed does not even control interest rates to the extent that almost all market participants believe. If one were to review the movement of the three-month T-bill, you would see that this product has consistently led any Fed decisions regarding the federal funds rate determined by the Fed. You see, the Fed follows the market, and does not lead it. Yet, most market participants have been led to believe in the omnipotence of the Fed, so I am quite sure this fact will not be easily accepted by the masses.

Second, most everyone was expecting that the market would top out when the Fed ceased to expand its balance sheet. Well, that certainly did not happen, as the market has rallied over 45% since the Fed ceased its balance sheet expansion. Moreover, we have continued to rally despite the Fed's decision to contract its balance sheet.

Based upon these facts, I think you have my answer to your question.

(ML): What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or already priced in?

(AG): I actually find it laughable when I read an article that claims "this is what really matters to the market." I can likely provide you a list of at least 20 things that I have read that supposedly "really" mattered to the market over the last two years. And, amazingly, they were all supposed to have caused the market to top out. But it seems that the market did not realize these items really mattered. Did they not inform the market that these things really mattered before they wrote the articles?

So, anyone continuing to believe that exogenous factors have mattered to this market, or will matter to the market in the future, will only be fooling themselves. And if 2016 and 2017 did not teach them this lesson, then they will likely be unwilling to learn.

While we will certainly have moments in time when an event may coincide with a market turn, it is clearly only a coincidental factor rather than a causative one. Remember, all the factors that were supposed to have acted as causative factors for years now have not mattered one iota. So, just because we will likely see one that may seem to matter in the future does not a causative factor make. An investor has to really learn that correlation and causation are not one and the same.

The exogenous causation theory has been so ingrained into market participants' thinking that investors following this erroneous thinking have had to ignore many things that were supposed to matter, as they scratched their heads as the markets headed much higher than they ever believed, while muttering to themselves "this just can't be."

Yet, they simply moved on to the latest and greatest thing that was supposed to matter when the market showed them that the last 10 things they thought mattered really did not. I view this as the insanity of investors, as intellectually honest analysis seems to be a lost art. And, until they begin to see the market as it is, rather than how they believe it to be, they will continue in this circular reasoning fueled by such insanity.

So, if you ask me what is or is not "priced in," I will tell you it is all priced in (smile).

(ML): How do you see any of the factors above affecting the precious metals markets?

(AG): Since the metals market is also driven by market sentiment, I foresee a major low being struck in 2018 in the metals market, which can then trigger a multi-year rally in the metals complex.

