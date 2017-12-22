Dhierin Bechai Positions For 2018: Aircraft Production Remains Strong

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai has been covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha for well over four years now combining his knowledge about the aerospace industry (with a minor track in MedTech based entrepreneurship), which is his field to study, with his ability to analyze "the numbers". Dhierin's work is a mix of covering news events, earnings reports, product launches and performance and market outlooks aiming to provide in-depth coverage of the aerospace industry exclusively on Seeking Alpha to give readers the tools to better analyze investing opportunities. His articles often are not styled as an "I would buy this at X and sell at Y" article, but function as puzzle pieces for investors to complete their own "due diligence jigsaw puzzle" that create an image with which investors can make proper investment decisions or at least get a better understanding of the dynamics that are involved. Ultimately it is his goal to make an incredibly complex and big industry understandable for people who are interested in investing in the industry.

Michael Lipkin (ML): What do you expect to be the key driver(s) of aerospace industry performance in 2018?

Dhierin Bechai (DB): It is really hard to say what would drive an industry as versatile as the aerospace industry in a particular year. The industry can roughly be divided into two main categories; defense and commercial aircraft, and spacecraft. There are a lot of other distinctions you can make, but this one works best to look at what could drive performance.

I think that with timelines in the industry being quite long, it is hard to say that "this" or "that" drives performance. I think what is driving performance is the prospect of certain things happening in the future. Those drivers would drive stock price performance now and actual financial results later on.

Source: Mpofcinci.com

On the defense side, higher Defense budgets would definitely drive stock performance. Currently we are seeing that current funding levels are insufficient to keep readiness up, let alone expanding and renewing US Army equipment. Globally, defense sales are up, but the funding levels are not there yet and that is something that should increase going forward. Funding plans unfortunately are politically motivated, but I would expect that Republicans could get higher funding levels for the DoD if they give Democrats some things in return. With the political set being dominated by Republicans, it is one of the few ways for Democrats to get things on their agendas done. Ideally, aerospace and politics are not related in any way, but we are often seeing political decisions impacting the aerospace industry in the commercial as well as the defense setting.

In the past years, there already have been efforts to reduce timelines for contracts that should eventually end in firm contracts with Defense companies. The main objective has been speeding the process of finalizing foreign military sales, but there now also is the focus on shortening the timelines for DoD contracts on behalf of the US Armed Forces. 2018 will likely be a test-year for pilot programs to reduce timelines, but together with increasing DoD budgets, this has the potential to be a positive development for Defense contractors and their shareholders.

Focusing on commercial aircraft, key drivers for performance are the improvements in production efficiency on major aircraft programs such as the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 and the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) A350, which should drive free cash flow higher. Also on the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo programs, I am expecting improvements, where Boeing should benefit from a higher production rate to drive free cash flow and Airbus should see normalization in delivery patterns after months of delays.

For spacecraft, I do not see any key drivers this year. We have seen some very ambitious companies penetrating the market with quite revolutionary approaches to space flight, but I am not expecting something for 2018 that would tilt the playing field towards the traditional space companies or the new generation of space companies.

(ML): How do you think passage of tax reform will affect the industry, specifically Boeing? What if it doesn't pass?

(DB): Obviously, lower corporate taxes are a big plus for companies, including Boeing. Boeing does not pay an effective tax rate of 35%, but that does not mean it cannot benefit from it. With simplification of the tax system and lower corporate taxes the effective tax rate is expected to fall to even lower levels, and I think that is something that even at current price levels the market has not priced in yet.

In the first nine months in 2017, Boeing paid $2B in taxes with an effective tax rate of 28.4%. The latest news is that the new corporate tax, once approved, should be 21%. Just applying 21% to the earnings before taxes, we would get tax expenses just shy of $1.6B. That is more than $0.4B less compared to what Boeing paid so far in 2017. So, the savings here add up in the hundreds of millions of dollars. While savings are big, I think that if a tax reform bill does not pass Boeing share prices should not be tanking for a longer time. The reason is that much of the in-year performance comes from big improvements on free cash flow performance dominated by efficiency and pricing improvement on the Dreamliner program. If at all, the impact of lower tax reform is not priced in fully yet.

(ML): Given that Boeing is at 52-week highs, should investors wait for a pullback, or can the stock climb higher?

(DB): I am not one that gives buy or sell advice. Obviously, because in the first place, I am not in the position to do so, but also because I rather focus on analyzing products and place those products in the bigger picture. The current performance to a major extent can be attributed to a transparent approach from management and the necessary production improvements on the Dreamliner program that investors have been waiting on for years. Boeing has been a hot stock for well over 12 months now, but investors who have properly analyzed Boeing’s growing free cash flow have been able to make smart investment decisions well before Boeing started its march up.

Source: Imgur

Further improvement in production efficiency and higher production rates should lead to improvement in free cash flow for 2018 and likely for some years beyond that as well. So this is not Boeing’s share price in full glory yet.

Would I buy shares of Boeing at current price levels? Unlikely. I bought at the $100 level, which has turned out to be a very rewarding entry point and I am happy with that. Since I am writing for Seeking Alpha, I have heard how Boeing is overpriced at a price of $100, then $150, then $200 and so on… Meanwhile share prices have been climbing towards the $300 level. A pullback could possibly happen if the guidance for 2018 comes in light. That is a first moment where the market will be either rewarding or punishing the stock and it would be the first opportunity for a pullback.

For Boeing what holds is that if you keep looking down from current price levels, you might end up failing to appreciate what is above your head and that is the potential upside or in other words "you end up missing attractive entry points for a company in a market that is likely to grow for decades to come".

(ML): Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect the industry in the coming year?

(DB): I think political tension or better said the eruption of conflict is a big threat to Boeing. Boeing is a combination of commercial and defense operations, and when political tension mounts in the world, it is generally seen as good for defense companies including Boeing. I think there is a balance point somewhere, the point where countries keep their defense equipment in top shape and try to procure the most advanced weapon systems while demand for commercial aircraft remains high. Keeping that balance is very important to Boeing and with the US leadership that is a balancing point that is harder to hold at the moment.

Source

(ML): What markets (or specific regions) could present opportunities for plane manufacturers? And what about size? Is the opportunity in widebody, narrowbody, or both?

(DB): I think India is a big growth opportunity for aircraft manufacturers. The first opportunity would be fighter jets: India wants to arm itself with modern military equipment, probably against Pakistan but also against China and to set up a production and quality system in the country to achieve a long-term goal of developing an advanced fighter jet; India is looking to acquire fighter jets that will bring technology and production to Indian soil.

Source: www.scroll.in

On the commercial aircraft market, there is still big unmet demand for commercial aircraft to support future growth. With a growing middle class that has more money to spare, a young population and overall growth in population, India is a very important market for jet makers.

(ML): What "surprise" do you see in the industry that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

(DB): Honestly, from writing for Seeking Alpha for several years now I noticed there is a lot that investors do not pay attention to. This is partly due to a never-ending Boeing versus Airbus thing that shifts focus from actual problems and solutions to strong rhetoric coming from Boeing as well as Airbus, but also from shareholders. Another reason is the complexity of the products and the size of the players on the defense, aircraft and space market.

If we zoom out, then there is a lot of talk about two developments that could potentially be disruptive to the industry of commercial jets or an added benefit. Disruptive would be the launch of air taxis and personal air transport. Boeing and Airbus have been exploring this field, and while I like the idea of being able to hop in your (flying) car and fly out to a destination or get a flying taxi to your destination, I do think this is something for the far future as airspace is getting crowded with current conventional forms of air transport and piloting a personal flying car or taking an air taxi would require additional safety regulations on the ground and in the air as well as proper training and screening. Just think about the problems that simple drones are already causing and those are small devices that already pose a big problem for the safety of aircraft in the air.

Source: SkyNews

Adding artificial intelligence and robotics to the flight deck would be a big thing. The jet maker that offers this to customers is the first that can eliminate one crew member from the flight deck and robotics would be a solution to pilot shortages in the future. While we are looking at a lot at things that sound cool, I think robotics on the flight deck would solve an actual problem that will rise in the coming years.

When talking about the aerospace industry, a lot of people are interested in investing in the big players on the defense and commercial market. For additional value, we quickly look in the supply chain. I think the supply chain is very interesting, because some companies such as Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are seeing profit margins that Boeing and especially Airbus can only dream of for the moment. At the same time, there has been a round of mergers and acquisitions lately which I view as a result of pressure from the likes of Boeing and Airbus to reduce costs in the chain.

I think aircraft lessors are receiving insufficient attention from investors. The business model of lessors scales easily, and when you acquire the right aircraft, good lease rates can be collected from airlines and the assets can be sold with a return. Operating aircraft on lease allows airlines to return the aircraft after a first leasing term to the lessor and operate a new aircraft. This is a desired flexibility with the inflexibility of having little to no options to store the aircraft without losing money. Overall, I think leasing aircraft is attractive and lessors know the market space very well and they are among the ones to benefit from the upbeat market forecast for the coming two decades.

(ML): How do you think Boeing's and Airbus's orders and production will compare to 2017?

(DB): About a year ago, I stated that Boeing would hit production of 800+ aircraft for the first time in 2017. I was a year too early with that prediction as I expected rate increases on the Boeing 737 program to take effect in the first half of the year, but it did not occur until the second half.

Source: The Boeing Company

In 2018, another rate increase on the Boeing 737 program is expected and from interviews with suppliers it was concluded that this increase could already happen at the start of the year. This would put annual production around 850 units and 815 units if production ramp up is to occur in the second half of the year. So 800+ deliveries for Boeing in 2018, it should be doable.

I expect that Airbus could increase production to roughly 760 aircraft, helped by an increase in Airbus A350 deliveries and normalization of the A320neo family delivery schedule.

It is hard to say where orders will go year-over-year, but with higher fuel prices and some added production capacity airlines now might have a bit more reason to place an order on the condition that demand for air travel does not hit any road blocks. Previously, airlines were committing to delivery slots up to five years from now. On the widebody programs that is set to come down and it makes it potentially more attractive to commit to ordering again.

(ML): Do you see any other airframe manufactures making inroads into the sales of the major players?

(DB): Developing an aircraft is costly and setting up a reliable production system and appealing delivery schedule for customers is even harder. Boeing and Airbus are experienced in the design, assembly and support of aircraft. The complexity of the production and quality system as well as the design of the aircraft and the required R&D makes that it is not easy to threaten Boeing and Airbus in their field.

We are hearing a lot about China with state-owned COMAC as a manufacturer. It has teamed with Russia for the development of a widebody twinjet airliner and are targeting a 2027-2028 service entry. That is a decade from now. China is set to benefit from the Russian know-how on aircraft design and production, but given that the COMAC C919 will go from launch to delivery in 12 years, I think a schedule of a decade is optimistic, and I would think that once production is properly set up, we will be looking at 2030-2035. That is something that will happen years from now, and if Russia and China are able to be on good terms with other countries, then this certainly is something that Boeing and Airbus should pay close attention to.

The biggest immediate threat comes from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) with its C-Series aircraft. The trade dispute that Boeing filed against Bombardier likely is the biggest soap we have seen in the industry in years.

Boeing has filed a dispute against Bombardier for dumping C-Series aircraft on the US domestic market and we will be hearing a verdict by the end of the year which could be an important moment for Boeing. For now, the C-Series has become a partnership product of Airbus and Bombardier, coupling a very capable aircraft to the Airbus network, which is something that could certainly be considered a threat to Boeing’s position on the single-aisle market.

In the end, it is up to Boeing to create valuable products that return value to customers and also return value to the company and its shareholders. This means that Boeing should actively be looking at a New Single Aisle aircraft and possibilities for a new mid-sized aircraft.

