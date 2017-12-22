J Mintzmyer Positions For 2018

I am very bullish (in a risk/reward sense) on several shipping and energy sectors, and am also content to keep a lot of dry powder.

Seeking Alpha caught up with six-year veteran contributor, J Mintzmyer, who is known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the shipping sector. J also runs the "Value Investor's Edge" Marketplace Service.

J has a Masters in Public Policy, with a focus on International Security & Economic Policy. He is also currently a CFA candidate.

We asked J for his 2018 outlook, both for the shipping sector and financial markets in general.

SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2018?

J Mintzmyer: Stocks are fairly expensive in the broad markets and we've already seen a nice run-up during 2017 on tax reform potential and stable economic results, so I expect the forward performance will largely reflect the implementation of the new US tax policies and will depend on economic growth. Inflation is a sort of wild card and I'm hopeful that the Fed will be able to stay ahead of the curve with their rate increases. It's a tough balancing act between not raising rates too fast to hurt the economy while also keeping inflation in the crosscheck.

JF: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

JM: I'm neutral on overall US markets. If forced to pick a position, I'm a bit nervous due to extremely high valuations on a historical basis. These valuations only make sense if we expect the economy to keep growing (or even speed up a bit) while interest rates also increase at a very slow pace and top out around 3%. That's a tall order. Stocks aren't 'priced to perfection,' but we investors are really asking a lot...

JF: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

JM: With the exception of black swan events (e.g. North Korea, massive terrorism event), the biggest domestic concern is the balance of economic growth and interest rates vs. inflation. Our biggest global focus is on China's economy, which is extremely leveraged and in the midst of a cooldown and self-imposed reform efforts in the banking sectors

JF: What first drew you to analyzing the shipping sector, and what message would you have for investors who have never invested in shipping stocks?

JM: I've been a value investor for over a decade and I'm often drawn to underfollowed and misunderstood sectors. Shipping checked both of those boxes a few years ago as we were able to find dozens of mispriced stocks on both the long and the short sides. For new investors, I would suggest reading extensive amounts of research before considering a position. These can be very tricky investments and finicky trades. We offer a top-ranked research service to help investors learn more.

JF: You recently published a Top Idea article on Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM). Can you offer a short summary of this conviction pick for 2018?

JM: NMM is our top idea of 2018 due to an inordinate level of potential reward compared to a fairly low level of assumed risk. If markets simply continue on a status quo trend, there is 80% upside while even a slightly bearish reversal still results in small gains. If dry bulk markets turn even more bullish on increasing Chinese imports (which is a very realistic possibility), then I believe NMM has even more upside yet. I highly suggest reading our report on Navios Maritime Partners and the dozens of excellent comments there before we discuss the idea further.

JF: How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

JM: In last year's interview questions, I focused primarily on US tax reform, specifically involving corporate tax rates. We've now seen some legislation, but the Administration is extremely unpopular. That makes me nervous about the longevity of these new tax policies and it lowers the odds of other investor-friendly reforms.

JF: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

JM: Probably a very unorthodox capital allocation, but I am roughly 30% into speculative investments- very heavy into our specialty (maritime shipping) and I also have some very recent positions in energy and midstream MLPs. I have around 10% in alternative income, 20% in private investments and equity, and a whopping 40% cash balance. Not really a 'market timing' call, but the forward implied returns on the markets aren't high enough for heavy investment. I am very bullish (in a risk/reward sense) on several shipping and energy sectors, but I have a hard personal cap at 30% of assets. Right now I'm content to keep a lot of dry powder.

JF: What ‘surprise’ do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

JM: All of the shipping sectors are pretty much priced for a massive crash in China and a heavy slowdown in all global trades. If that happens, global markets could get decimated. If China continues on their current growth curve, then shipping returns are likely to be off the charts. So which market is priced correctly? The bucket of small caps I follow worth around $10B altogether, or the multi-trillion global markets? Interesting times! Long shipping and energy/MLP and short the S&P 500 is a very neat proposition also.

JF: What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or already priced in?

JM: Very few bad things are already 'priced into' the market, therefore there's not really anything I think investors are silly to focus on. In my niche of shipping in particular, I've mentioned that most of the markets are pointing towards a major crisis in China. That concern is not reflected in the S&P 500 at all.

JF: What’s your take on cryptocurrencies, and what does the price action in Bitcoin say about the financial markets in general?

JM: I've participated in a recent Bitcoin Roundtable where I've shared my views in more detail. Big picture, I'm concerned that if BTC gets too large, a future meltdown could spillover into other market sectors. I've found it to be a fascinating trade, said it was likely to hit $20k right after it hit $10k, but long-term value is very dubious.

JF: Besides Navios Maritime Partners, what are some other names that you're keeping you'll be keeing you eye on in 2018, either from a bullish or bearish stance?

JM: One of my largest portfolio positions remains Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), which was my top idea for 2017 and is up over 50% during the past year. I believe there's still massive upside remaining and I'm watching TK closely. One of the most exciting firms I follow is Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), and I recently shared my research. I'm also planning to share some of my top income ideas next week, I invite readers to follow me for a free look soon.

